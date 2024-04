This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer CALBank plc published this content on 09 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2024 10:05:25 UTC.

News & Press Release April 9th, 2024 The Board of CalBank Ghana PLC has approved a GHS 600 million renounceable rights issue to be sourced through private placement of ordinary and preference shares to new investors. The issuance comprises 1,872,461,736 ordinary shares of no-par value, priced at GHS 0.29 pesewas per share, and [...]