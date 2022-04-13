Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ghana
  4. Ghana Stock Exchange
  5. CalBank PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAL   GH0000000649

CALBANK PLC

(CAL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ghana Stock Exchange  -  04-11
0.8600 GHS    0.00%
08:15aCALBANK : Cashless Market
PU
04/12CALBANK : Donates GHS 10,000 Cash To Village of Hope
PU
04/12CALBANK : MD WELCOME REMARKS – 12 April, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CalBank : Cashless Market

04/13/2022 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CalBank in partnership with the 'Accra Goods Market' is hosting the maiden CalBank Cashless Market. The two-day tech-driven and open-air event will create a market access for a host of merchants and consumers. It is essentially a pop-up lifestyle market for food, drinks, clothing/accessories for adults and children, arts, consumer electronics and music. The event is scheduled as follows:

Date: Saturday 30th April - Sunday 1st May 2022

Time: 10am

Venue: CalBank Head office

Transact at the CalBank Cashless Market using our bouquet of electronic solutions such as CalBank mobile App, Mobile banking, POS, GHQR, etc. and get amazing discounts from our host of merchants. Come with your family and friends to shop this weekend.

Are you a vendor ready to take advantage of this opportunity? Then register here: https://ecs.page.link/jjxZ8

Disclaimer

CAL Bank Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 12:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CALBANK PLC
08:15aCALBANK : Cashless Market
PU
04/12CALBANK : Donates GHS 10,000 Cash To Village of Hope
PU
04/12CALBANK : MD WELCOME REMARKS – 12 April, 2022
PU
04/12CALBANK : Notice – Resumption of Saturday Banking
PU
04/12CALBANK : NOTICE OF VIRTUAL-ONLY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF CALBANK PLC TO BE HELD ON THURS..
PU
04/11CALBANK : NOTICE OF AGM-CALBANK PLC  (459.9k)
PU
04/08CALBANK : The CEO of CalBank Pledges Unflinching Support to UPSA
PU
03/15CALBANK : Fy 2021 results management presentation- march 2022
PU
03/01CALBANK : Press Release -FY 2021 Results with Commentary  (442.2k)
PU
02/28CALBANK : Press Release -FY 2021 Results with Commentary
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 877 M 116 M 116 M
Net income 2022 284 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,91x
Yield 2022 17,4%
Capitalization 539 M 71,5 M 71,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 908
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart CALBANK PLC
Duration : Period :
CalBank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,86 GHS
Average target price 1,40 GHS
Spread / Average Target 63,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Owiredu Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Thomas Boansi-Sarpong Executive Head-Finance & Operations
Joseph Rexford Mensah Chairman
Samuel Tamakloe Chief Technology Officer
Joejo Wodow-Hammond Group Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALBANK PLC-1.15%72
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.01%386 697
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.96%315 900
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.7.95%255 091
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.96%188 274
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.92%184 073