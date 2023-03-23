Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ghana
  4. Ghana Stock Exchange
  5. CalBank PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAL   GH0000000649

CALBANK PLC

(CAL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ghana Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
0.5000 GHS    0.00%
11:23aCalbank : Conducts Fire Safety Drill to Test Readiness of Staff and Systems at its Head Office.
PU
03/04Calbank : Revision of CalBank Tariffs
PU
2022Calbank : Ghana Debt Exchange Programme
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CalBank : Conducts Fire Safety Drill to Test Readiness of Staff and Systems at its Head Office.

03/23/2023 | 11:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To ensure the safety of its staff and customers, CalBank PLC on Thursday 23rd March, 2023 conducted a fire simulation exercise at its head office. The exercise, which forms part of the Bank's Business Continuity Management Framework, was carried out in collaboration with the Ghana National Fire Service and National Ambulance Service, to test the readiness of the bank's staff and systems in the event of a fire.

During the exercise, artificial smoke was created, and hydraulic ladders were released by the fire service to evacuate staff on higher floors. Fire marshals of the Bank successfully championed the evacuation of staff to the fire assembly points and a headcount of staff was taken to ensure all staff were accounted for.

Speaking after the fire simulation at the CalBank Head Office, Mrs. Barbara Banson [Chief Risk Officer] remarked that, "As part of our Business Continuity plans, it is imperative that we continuously educate our staff on our fire protocols and procedures to enable them respond effectively in the event of a fire. We have rolled out similar fire protection programs for these drills to take place across all our branches nationwide."

The Bank's management team is currently reviewing the results of the exercise and will be implementing any necessary changes to its emergency response procedures and systems. The Bank also plans to conduct similar exercises on a regular basis to ensure that its staff and systems remain prepared for any emergency.

Overall, the fire simulation exercise was a success, and the Bank's staff, customers and emergency response teams were able to effectively manage the different scenarios that were presented to them. The Bank remains committed to ensuring the safety of its staff and customers and will continue to take proactive measures to prepare for any emergency.

Find attached the Bank's Press Release to this effect. Fire Drill 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

CAL Bank Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 15:22:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CALBANK PLC
11:23aCalbank : Conducts Fire Safety Drill to Test Readiness of Staff and Systems at its Head Of..
PU
03/04Calbank : Revision of CalBank Tariffs
PU
2022Calbank : Ghana Debt Exchange Programme
PU
2022Calbank : AFD, EU and Energy Commission outdoor 1,200 e-Bikes to fight Climate Change
PU
2022Calbank : Conducts Fire Simulation Exercise at Tamale Branch
PU
2022Calbank Plc (ghana Stock Exchange : ‘Cal') Announces Its Unaudited Consolidated Fina..
PU
2022CalBank PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Calbank : FY 2021 Results Call Management Presentation  (6.1m)
PU
2022Calbank : announces the appointment of Mr. Carl Selasi Asem as Deputy Managing Director.
PU
2022CalBank PLC Appoints Carl Selasi Asem as Deputy Managing Director, Effective September ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 777 M 64,5 M 64,5 M
Net income 2022 186 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,68x
Yield 2022 26,8%
Capitalization 313 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 908
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart CALBANK PLC
Duration : Period :
CalBank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,50 GHS
Average target price 1,48 GHS
Spread / Average Target 196%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Owiredu Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Thomas Boansi-Sarpong Executive Head-Finance & Operations
Joseph Rexford Mensah Chairman
Samuel Tamakloe Chief Technology Officer
Joejo Wodow-Hammond Group Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALBANK PLC-23.08%26
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-5.16%374 336
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%223 764
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.55%221 100
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 344
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.91%140 508
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer