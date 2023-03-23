CalBank : Conducts Fire Safety Drill to Test Readiness of Staff and Systems at its Head Office.

To ensure the safety of its staff and customers, CalBank PLC on Thursday 23rd March, 2023 conducted a fire simulation exercise at its head office. The exercise, which forms part of the Bank's Business Continuity Management Framework, was carried out in collaboration with the Ghana National Fire Service and National Ambulance Service, to test the readiness of the bank's staff and systems in the event of a fire.

During the exercise, artificial smoke was created, and hydraulic ladders were released by the fire service to evacuate staff on higher floors. Fire marshals of the Bank successfully championed the evacuation of staff to the fire assembly points and a headcount of staff was taken to ensure all staff were accounted for.

Speaking after the fire simulation at the CalBank Head Office, Mrs. Barbara Banson [Chief Risk Officer] remarked that, "As part of our Business Continuity plans, it is imperative that we continuously educate our staff on our fire protocols and procedures to enable them respond effectively in the event of a fire. We have rolled out similar fire protection programs for these drills to take place across all our branches nationwide."

The Bank's management team is currently reviewing the results of the exercise and will be implementing any necessary changes to its emergency response procedures and systems. The Bank also plans to conduct similar exercises on a regular basis to ensure that its staff and systems remain prepared for any emergency.

Overall, the fire simulation exercise was a success, and the Bank's staff, customers and emergency response teams were able to effectively manage the different scenarios that were presented to them. The Bank remains committed to ensuring the safety of its staff and customers and will continue to take proactive measures to prepare for any emergency.

Find attached the Bank's Press Release to this effect. Fire Drill 2023