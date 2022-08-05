CalBank : Credit Environmental And Social Management Policy Statement

CalBank believes that environmental protection and social development are among the most pressing issues facing the world today. The Bank therefore regards sustainable and social development as fundamental aspects of sound business management. Consequently, the Bank is committed to continuing the integration of environmental and social aspects into its business activities.
As a Bank, we will seek to ensure the efficient implementation of our environmental and social policy through an environmental and social management system. This management system includes sound objectives, well defined procedures and responsibilities and the availability of the necessary resources by the Bank to be able to implement.
We will intensify our communication with business partners to ensure healthy environment and social development. We will work in partnership with our clients and help them achieve the relevant standards. Our benchmarks are the local legislation, the Ghana Sustainable Banking Principles, as well as the Environmental and Social Policies and Guidelines of the World Bank Group, Equator Principles and other applicable international and donor standards and requirements
This Policy is visibly endorsed by the Board of Directors and will be communicated to all internal and external stakeholders such as employees, investors, customers, suppliers and visitors to our banking premises.
This Policy forms an integral part of the Bank's Credit Policy Manual as well as the Sustainable Banking Framework Manual of the Bank