    CAL   GH0000000649

CALBANK PLC

(CAL)
End-of-day quote Ghana Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-04
0.7500 GHS    0.00%
05:54pCALBANK : Credit Environmental And Social Management Policy Statement
PU
05:54pCALBANK : Sustainable Banking Policy Statement
PU
08/01CALBANK : Unaudited 2022 Results PR  (71.6k)
PU
CalBank : Credit Environmental And Social Management Policy Statement

08/05/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
  1. CalBank believes that environmental protection and social development are among the most pressing issues facing the world today. The Bank therefore regards sustainable and social development as fundamental aspects of sound business management. Consequently, the Bank is committed to continuing the integration of environmental and social aspects into its business activities.
  1. As a Bank, we will seek to ensure the efficient implementation of our environmental and social policy through an environmental and social management system. This management system includes sound objectives, well defined procedures and responsibilities and the availability of the necessary resources by the Bank to be able to implement.
  1. We will intensify our communication with business partners to ensure healthy environment and social development. We will work in partnership with our clients and help them achieve the relevant standards. Our benchmarks are the local legislation, the Ghana Sustainable Banking Principles, as well as the Environmental and Social Policies and Guidelines of the World Bank Group, Equator Principles and other applicable international and donor standards and requirements
  1. This Policy is visibly endorsed by the Board of Directors and will be communicated to all internal and external stakeholders such as employees, investors, customers, suppliers and visitors to our banking premises.
  1. This Policy forms an integral part of the Bank's Credit Policy Manual as well as the Sustainable Banking Framework Manual of the Bank

Disclaimer

CAL Bank Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 21:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 015 M 119 M 119 M
Net income 2022 323 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,46x
Yield 2022 29,9%
Capitalization 470 M 55,3 M 55,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 908
Free-Float 28,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,75 GHS
Average target price 1,47 GHS
Spread / Average Target 95,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Owiredu Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Thomas Boansi-Sarpong Executive Head-Finance & Operations
Joseph Rexford Mensah Chairman
Samuel Tamakloe Chief Technology Officer
Joejo Wodow-Hammond Group Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALBANK PLC-13.79%55
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.04%329 507
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.39%268 377
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.27%219 679
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.86%162 229
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.00%156 609