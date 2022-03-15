Log in
    CAL   GH0000000649

CALBANK PLC

(CAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CalBank : FY 2021 RESULTS MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION- MARCH 2022

03/15/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
Disclaimer

CAL Bank Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 877 M 124 M 124 M
Net income 2022 284 M 40,3 M 40,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,87x
Yield 2022 17,9%
Capitalization 526 M 74,6 M 74,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 908
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart CALBANK PLC
Duration : Period :
CalBank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,84 GHS
Average target price 1,40 GHS
Spread / Average Target 67,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Owiredu Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Thomas Boansi-Sarpong Executive Head-Finance & Operations
Joseph Rexford Mensah Chairman
Samuel Tamakloe Chief Technology Officer
Joejo Wodow-Hammond Group Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALBANK PLC-3.45%75
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.80%384 367
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.39%332 272
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.55%245 534
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.92%189 547
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.26%181 864