Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ghana
  4. Ghana Stock Exchange
  5. CalBank PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAL   GH0000000649

CALBANK PLC

(CAL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ghana Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-07
0.8000 GHS    0.00%
06:13aCalbank : Ghana Debt Exchange Programme
PU
11/17Calbank : AFD, EU and Energy Commission outdoor 1,200 e-Bikes to fight Climate Change
PU
11/11Calbank : Conducts Fire Simulation Exercise at Tamale Branch
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CalBank : Ghana Debt Exchange Programme

12/09/2022 | 06:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dear Valued Client,

Re: Ghana Debt Exchange Programme

On Monday December 5, 2022, the Minister of Finance announced the Government of Ghana Debt Exchange programme as part of measures to restore the health of the Ghanaian economy in the medium to long-term.

We are aware that you may have questions on the impact of these changes on your business and investments, we however will like to reassure you that CalBank is strongly positioned as one of Ghana's leading indigenous banks to support our customers in these challenging times.

We will continue to review the on-going debt exchange programme and update our clients accordingly.

Kindly find attached FAQs, that detail the potential questions you may have on the programme and the possible impact on your investments.

Please contact your Relationship Manager should you require any further information.

Click here to view the FAQs Ghana Debt Exchange

CalBank, Forward Together

Attachments

Disclaimer

CAL Bank Ltd. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 11:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CALBANK PLC
06:13aCalbank : Ghana Debt Exchange Programme
PU
11/17Calbank : AFD, EU and Energy Commission outdoor 1,200 e-Bikes to fight Climate Change
PU
11/11Calbank : Conducts Fire Simulation Exercise at Tamale Branch
PU
10/28Calbank Plc (ghana Stock Exchange : ‘Cal') Announces Its Unaudited Consolidated Fina..
PU
10/28CalBank PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
09/01Calbank : FY 2021 Results Call Management Presentation  (6.1m)
PU
08/31Calbank : announces the appointment of Mr. Carl Selasi Asem as Deputy Managing Director.
PU
08/31CalBank PLC Appoints Carl Selasi Asem as Deputy Managing Director, Effective September ..
CI
08/17Calbank : HY 2022 Management Presentation (1.6m)
PU
08/05Calbank : Sustainable Banking Policy Statement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 836 M 64,8 M 64,8 M
Net income 2022 222 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,26x
Yield 2022 19,0%
Capitalization 501 M 38,8 M 38,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 908
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart CALBANK PLC
Duration : Period :
CalBank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,80 GHS
Average target price 1,28 GHS
Spread / Average Target 60,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Owiredu Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Thomas Boansi-Sarpong Executive Head-Finance & Operations
Joseph Rexford Mensah Chairman
Samuel Tamakloe Chief Technology Officer
Joejo Wodow-Hammond Group Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALBANK PLC-8.05%39
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.96%389 764
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.08%260 248
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.73%209 262
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.53%162 251
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%153 226