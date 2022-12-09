CalBank : Ghana Debt Exchange Programme

Dear Valued Client,

Re: Ghana Debt Exchange Programme

On Monday December 5, 2022, the Minister of Finance announced the Government of Ghana Debt Exchange programme as part of measures to restore the health of the Ghanaian economy in the medium to long-term.

We are aware that you may have questions on the impact of these changes on your business and investments, we however will like to reassure you that CalBank is strongly positioned as one of Ghana's leading indigenous banks to support our customers in these challenging times.

We will continue to review the on-going debt exchange programme and update our clients accordingly.

Kindly find attached FAQs, that detail the potential questions you may have on the programme and the possible impact on your investments.

Please contact your Relationship Manager should you require any further information.

Click here to view the FAQs Ghana Debt Exchange

CalBank, Forward Together