News & Press Release April 3rd, 2024 CalBank Plc ("CalBank" or the "Bank") wishes to announce the launch and commencement of the Bank's Renounceable Rights Issue of 2,068,965,517 shares ("Offer Shares") of no par value at GHS 0.29 per share in a ratio of 1 Offer Share for every 0.3033 existing shares held [...]