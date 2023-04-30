|
CalBank PLC (Ghana Stock Exchange: ‘CAL') announces its Audited Full Year 2022 Results.
Disclaimer
CAL Bank Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 12:37:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|Sales 2022
|
777 M
67,0 M
67,0 M
|Net income 2022
|
186 M
16,1 M
16,1 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|1,68x
|Yield 2022
|26,8%
|Capitalization
|
313 M
27,0 M
27,0 M
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|0,40x
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|0,30x
|Nbr of Employees
|908
|Free-Float
|27,8%
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|0,50 GHS
|Average target price
|0,91 GHS
|Spread / Average Target
|82,0%