Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ghana
  4. Ghana Stock Exchange
  5. CalBank PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAL   GH0000000649

CALBANK PLC

(CAL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ghana Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-20
0.5000 GHS    0.00%
08:38aCalbank Plc (ghana Stock Exchange : ‘Cal') Announces Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for The First Quarter Ended 31 March 2023
PU
08:38aCalbank Plc (ghana Stock Exchange : ‘CAL') announces its Audited Full Year 2022 Results.
PU
04/28Calbank : Unaudited Q1 2023 Financials (172.7k)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CalBank PLC (Ghana Stock Exchange: ‘CAL') announces its Audited Full Year 2022 Results.

04/30/2023 | 08:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CalBank Plc (Ghana Stock Exchange: 'Cal') announces its audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 2022. For the full version of the 2022 results, please click on the link CalBank PLC Audited FY 2022 Financials CalBank PLC - FY 2022 and Q1 2023 Results PR with Commentary

Attachments

Disclaimer

CAL Bank Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 12:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CALBANK PLC
08:38aCalbank Plc (ghana Stock Exchange : ‘Cal') Announces Its Unaudited Consolidated Fina..
PU
08:38aCalbank Plc (ghana Stock Exchange : ‘CAL') announces its Audited Full Year 2022 Resu..
PU
04/28Calbank : Unaudited Q1 2023 Financials (172.7k)
PU
04/28Calbank : Audited FY 2022 Financials (346.8k)
PU
04/28Calbank : FY2022 &Q1 2023 Results PR with Commentary (885.3k)
PU
03/23Calbank : Conducts Fire Safety Drill to Test Readiness of Staff and Systems at its Head Of..
PU
03/04Calbank : Revision of CalBank Tariffs
PU
2022Calbank : Ghana Debt Exchange Programme
PU
2022Calbank : AFD, EU and Energy Commission outdoor 1,200 e-Bikes to fight Climate Change
PU
2022Calbank : Conducts Fire Simulation Exercise at Tamale Branch
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 777 M 67,0 M 67,0 M
Net income 2022 186 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,68x
Yield 2022 26,8%
Capitalization 313 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 908
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart CALBANK PLC
Duration : Period :
CalBank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,50 GHS
Average target price 0,91 GHS
Spread / Average Target 82,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Owiredu Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Thomas Boansi-Sarpong Executive Head-Finance & Operations
Joseph Rexford Mensah Chairman
Samuel Tamakloe Chief Technology Officer
Joejo Wodow-Hammond Group Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALBANK PLC-23.08%27
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.20%405 245
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.59%233 433
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%230 735
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.36%169 548
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.95%149 588
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer