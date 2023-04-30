CalBank Plc (Ghana Stock Exchange: ‘Cal') Announces Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for The First Quarter Ended 31 March 2023
CalBank Plc (Ghana Stock Exchange: 'Cal') announces its unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter ended 31 March 2023. For the full version of the Q1-2023 results, please click on the link
CalBank PLC Unaudited Q1 2023 Financials
Disclaimer
CAL Bank Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 12:37:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2022
777 M
67,0 M
67,0 M
Net income 2022
186 M
16,1 M
16,1 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
1,68x
Yield 2022
26,8%
Capitalization
313 M
27,0 M
27,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,30x
Nbr of Employees
908
Free-Float
27,8%
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0,50 GHS
Average target price
0,91 GHS
Spread / Average Target
82,0%
