CalBank : Sustainable Banking Policy Statement

CalBank recognizes the impacts of Climate Change on the Earth, and the consequent risks it poses to life, ecosystems, economies, businesses and individuals. We also recognize that our long-term success as a business depends on the long-term prosperity of the society we serve.

We shall therefore use our products, services, and activities to help accelerate the transformations necessary to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We shall apply these principles to our internal operations and our external portfolios through the implementation of a documented Sustainable Banking Framework. We specifically commit to the following Sustainable Banking Policy Objectives: