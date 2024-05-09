1. Overview of operating results

(1) Overview of business performance

(All comparisons are with the same period of the previous fiscal year, unless stated otherwise.)

During the fiscal year under review, while the outlook for the world economy remained uncertain due to the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict, geopolitical risks such as issues in the Middle East, and the economic downturn in China, there were also positive signs, including the steady growth of the US economy. In Japan's economy, although costs remained high due to the continued depreciation of the yen, economic normalization has progressed due to the downgrading of COVID-19 and the Bank of Japan's having transitioned away from its negative interest rate policy at the beginning of 2024.

Under this business environment, and in response to soaring raw material costs, Calbee Group continued to implement price and content revisions in Japan from last year. Based on the Vision for 2030 and Growth Strategy we announced in February 2023, we advanced business structure reform towards the next stage of our growth with results exceeding guidance. Overseas, while responding to the effects of global inflation, mainly in Europe and the US, and weakening business confidence in China, we worked to expand our business in other regions.

In the domestic business, after implementing price and content revisions we strove to effect an early sales recovery, and worked to increase profits by raising sales volume through continuous marketing activities and by capturing travel demand. We also made steady progress in increasing production capacity by expanding production lines for mainstay products and in the construction of the new Setouchi Hiroshima Factory, which is scheduled to begin operation in the fiscal year ending March 2025.

In the overseas business, while responding to changes in the business environment in North America and Greater China we worked to expand business in other regions. In North America, while improving the profitability of our contract manufacturing business, we strengthened the sales structure of mainstay brand Harvest Snaps and brands of Japanese origin and expanded sales to major local retailers. In Greater China, in response to growing consumer frugality and a decline in sales due to the tightening of customs regulations on mainstay snacks related to an issue with treated water, we have begun pursuing local production through manufacturing outsourcing and import substitution from surrounding regional bases. In other regions, we expanded our business by launching new products and increasing production capacity, primarily in the UK and Indonesia.

As part of our sustainability management efforts, we promoted the calculation of GHG emissions at overseas group companies through a project structure, while simultaneously confirming the current situation regarding water, palm oil, paper, and plastic. In Japan, in line with the roadmap established last year in the Ministry of the Environment's Model Project for Supporting Achievement of the Decarbonization Targets of the Entire Supply Chains, we went beyond just our own reductions to identify emissions from potatoes (a project supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries), a Scope 3 Category 1 raw material, conduct interviews with contracted farmers, etc. Regarding other raw materials, we have strengthened cooperation as we determine the current situation through supplier assessments. Based on the reaffirmed materialities of biodiversity and human rights issues, we are preparing to disclose TNFD information in the fall of 2025. We have also developed a group environmental policy and human rights policy, signed the United Nations Global Compact, and expanded our commitments globally.

Consolidated net sales for the fiscal year under review were ¥303,027 million (up 8.5%). In the domestic business, sales rose on steady capture of demand in addition to the effect of price and content revisions, the resolution of marketing constraints from the potato shortage in the first half of the previous year, increasing demand for gift products due to a recovery in people flows, marketing to strengthen the brand, and marketing activities and added production capacity. In the overseas business, sales increased as slumps in North America and Greater China were offset by sales in other regions including the UK and Indonesia.

Operating profit was ¥27,304 million (up 22.8%), and operating margin was 9.0%, an increase of 1.1 percentage points. In the domestic business, although raw material prices continued to rise