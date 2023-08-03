Consolidated Financial Statements for the

First Quarter of the Fiscal Year

Ending March 31, 2024

April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023

This document has been translated from the original Japanese as a guide for non-Japanese investors. It contains forward-looking statements based on a number of assumptions and beliefs made by management in light of information currently available. Actual financial results may differ materially depending on a number of factors, including changing economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, delay in new product launches, and pricing and product initiatives of competitors.

Page 1 of 15

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (consolidated)

Calbee, Inc.

First Quarter Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024

August 3, 2023

Stock exchange listings: Prime Market of Tokyo, code number 2229

URL: https://www.calbee.co.jp/en/Contact: Kazuhiro Tanabe Executive Officer & CFO Telephone: +81-3-5220-6222

Representative: Makoto Ehara, President & CEO, Representative Director

Scheduled date for submission of the first quarter financial report: August 10, 2023

Scheduled date for distribution of dividends: --

Availability of supplementary explanatory material for the first quarter results: Available

Quarterly results presentation meeting: Yes (conference call for institutional investors and analysts)

  1. Consolidated results for the first three months (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

Millions of yen, rounded down

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

% change

% change

............................................................Net sales

65,323

9.1

73,156

12.0

Operating profit

5,363

(22.7)

7,244

35.1

Ordinary profit

6,955

(1.1)

9,444

35.8

Profit attributable to owners of parent

4,553

(8.1)

6,252

37.3

Earnings per share (¥)

35.26

50.05

Earnings per share (diluted) (¥)

Notes: 1. The percentages shown above are a comparison with the same period in the previous fiscal year.

2. Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2023: ¥9,999 million (26.9%) Three months ended June 30, 2022: ¥7,882 million (56.1%)

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Millions of yen, rounded down

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Total assets

239,095

250,596

Net assets

182,686

186,470

Shareholders' equity/total assets (%)

72.8

70.6

Shareholders' equity: As of June 30, 2023: ¥176,891 million

As of March 31, 2023: ¥174,112 million

2) Dividends

Yen

FY ended

FY ending

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024 (forecast)

Interim period per share

0.00

0.00

Year-end dividend per share

52.00

54.00

Annual dividend per share

52.00

54.00

Note: Changes from the most recently announced dividend forecast: None

3) Consolidated forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Millions of yen

Net sales

293,000

Operating profit

24,000

Ordinary profit

23,500

Profit attributable to owners of parent

15,000

Earnings per share (¥)

120.07

% change

4.9

7.9

0.2

1.5

Notes: 1. The percentages shown above are a comparison with the same period in the previous fiscal year. 2. Changes from the most recently announced results forecast: None

Page 2 of 15

Notes

  1. Transfers of important subsidiaries during the period (transfers of specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation): Yes

New companies: None Excluded companies: 1 (Calbee North America, LLC)

  1. Use of special accounting procedures: None
  2. Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements:
    1. Changes in accounting policies following revisions of accounting standards: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None
  4. Number of outstanding shares (common stock)

As of March 31, 2023:

As of June 30, 2023:

1.

Number of outstanding shares

133,929,800 shares

133,929,800 shares

(including treasury shares)

2.

Number of treasury shares

9,005,241 shares

8,998,256 shares

Three months to June 30,

Three months to June 30,

2022:

2023:

3.

Average number of shares during the period

129,121,355 shares

124,926,999 shares

Note: Regarding Calbee stock held in trust as treasury stock within shareholders' equity, the number of treasury shares includes 235,845 of these shares as of June 30, 2023 and 242,865 of these shares as of March 31, 2023, and the average number of shares excludes 240,396 treasury shares in the three months to June 30, 2023, and 263,265 treasury shares in the three months to June 30, 2022.

Financial Statements are not subject to audit by a certified public accountant or audit firm

Appropriate use of financial forecasts and other items

  1. Forecasts, etc., recorded in this document include forward-looking statements that are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections at the time of publication. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For details of forecasts, please see Page 8, 1. Operating results (3) Consolidated forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.
  2. The earnings per share forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 is calculated using 124,930,414 shares as the expected average number of shares for the period.
  3. Calbee, Inc. has scheduled a financial results conference for institutional investors and analysts for August 3, 2023. An audio recording of the conference will be made available on our Japanese website after the conference.

Page 3 of 15

Contents

1. Operating results ……………………………………………………………………………………….…... 5

  1. Summary of business performance………………………………………………………………………. 5
  2. Analysis of financial position………………………………………………………………………………. 7
  3. Consolidated forecasts…………………………………………………………………………………….. 8

2. Consolidated financial statements and key notes……………………………………………….…. 9

  1. Consolidated balance sheets……………………………………………………………………………... 9
  2. Consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income…………………………………….. 11
  3. Consolidated statements of cash flows………………………………………………………………….. 13

(4) Notes to consolidated financial statements………………………………………………………………

15

Notes related to going concern assumption…………………………………………………………….

15

Notes on occurrence of significant changes to shareholders' equity…………………………………

15

Subsequent events……………………………………………………

15

Page 4 of 15

1. Operating results

(1) Summary of business performance

(All comparisons are with the same period of the previous fiscal year, unless stated otherwise.)

Net sales for the first quarter of the current fiscal year totaled ¥73,156 million (up 12%), driven by contributions from the domestic business. Sales in the domestic business were ¥55,201 million (up 14.4%). This was due to the effect of price and content revisions, as well as growth in gift snack items and highly portable products such as snack cups on an increase in people flows. The lack of the prior year's sales adjustments from the potato shortage in the first half of last year also contributed to the increase in sales. Sales in the overseas business were ¥17,955 million (up 5.1%) due to factors including the consolidation of Greenday Global Co., Ltd. (which manufactures and sells snacks) in Thailand from July of the previous year, the effect of price and content revisions, and sales expansion of snack foods on the recovery in people flows and expansion of distribution.

Operating profit was ¥7,244 million (up 35.1%), and operating margin was 9.9%, an increase of 1.7 percentage points. Higher sales volume and the effect of price and content revisions absorbed ongoing cost increases in raw materials and energy costs, resulting in an increase in profit. Ordinary profit was ¥9,444 million (up 35.8%), influenced by the recording of foreign exchange gains, and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥6,252 million (up 37.3%).

Results by business are as follows.

Millions of yen, rounded down

Q1 FY ended

Q1 FY ending

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

Amount

Amount

Growth (%)

Domestic production and sale of snack

48,233

55,201

14.4

and other foods business

Domestic snack foods

43,972

51,146

16.3

Domestic cereals

6,648

6,655

0.1

Domestic, others

2,865

3,262

13.9

Deduction of rebates, etc.

(5,253)

(5,862)

Overseas production and sale of snack

17,090

17,955

5.1

and other foods business

Total, production and sale of snack and

65,323

73,156

12.0

other foods business

  • Sales of "Domestic snack foods", "Domestic cereals" and "Domestic, others" are before deduction of rebates, etc.

Production and sale of snack and other foods business

Sales in the production and sale of snack and other foods business increased on growth in both the domestic and overseas businesses.

Domestic production and sale of snack and other foods business

Domestic snack foods:

Domestic snack foods sales increased. Sales by product are as follows.

Millions of yen, rounded down

Q1 FY ended

Q1 FY ending

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

Amount

Amount

Growth (%)

Potato Chips

19,440

22,920

17.9

Jagarico

9,536

10,489

10.0

Other snacks

14,995

17,736

18.3

Total, domestic snack foods

43,972

51,146

16.3

  • Net sales by product are before deduction of rebates, etc.
  • The category "Snack food products with new value / other snacks" was renamed "Other snacks" from the current period.

Page 5 of 15

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Calbee Inc. published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 02:42:10 UTC.