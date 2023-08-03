This document has been translated from the original Japanese as a guide for non-Japanese investors. It contains forward-looking statements based on a number of assumptions and beliefs made by management in light of information currently available. Actual financial results may differ materially depending on a number of factors, including changing economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, delay in new product launches, and pricing and product initiatives of competitors.

Consolidated results for the first three months (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

Note: Regarding Calbee stock held in trust as treasury stock within shareholders' equity, the number of treasury shares includes 235,845 of these shares as of June 30, 2023 and 242,865 of these shares as of March 31, 2023, and the average number of shares excludes 240,396 treasury shares in the three months to June 30, 2023, and 263,265 treasury shares in the three months to June 30, 2022.

1. Operating results

(1) Summary of business performance

(All comparisons are with the same period of the previous fiscal year, unless stated otherwise.)

Net sales for the first quarter of the current fiscal year totaled ¥73,156 million (up 12%), driven by contributions from the domestic business. Sales in the domestic business were ¥55,201 million (up 14.4%). This was due to the effect of price and content revisions, as well as growth in gift snack items and highly portable products such as snack cups on an increase in people flows. The lack of the prior year's sales adjustments from the potato shortage in the first half of last year also contributed to the increase in sales. Sales in the overseas business were ¥17,955 million (up 5.1%) due to factors including the consolidation of Greenday Global Co., Ltd. (which manufactures and sells snacks) in Thailand from July of the previous year, the effect of price and content revisions, and sales expansion of snack foods on the recovery in people flows and expansion of distribution.

Operating profit was ¥7,244 million (up 35.1%), and operating margin was 9.9%, an increase of 1.7 percentage points. Higher sales volume and the effect of price and content revisions absorbed ongoing cost increases in raw materials and energy costs, resulting in an increase in profit. Ordinary profit was ¥9,444 million (up 35.8%), influenced by the recording of foreign exchange gains, and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥6,252 million (up 37.3%).

Results by business are as follows.

Millions of yen, rounded down

Q1 FY ended Q1 FY ending March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 Amount Amount Growth (%) Domestic production and sale of snack 48,233 55,201 ＋14.4 and other foods business Domestic snack foods 43,972 51,146 ＋16.3 Domestic cereals 6,648 6,655 ＋0.1 Domestic, others 2,865 3,262 ＋13.9 Deduction of rebates, etc. (5,253) (5,862) － Overseas production and sale of snack 17,090 17,955 ＋5.1 and other foods business Total, production and sale of snack and 65,323 73,156 ＋12.0 other foods business

Sales of "Domestic snack foods", "Domestic cereals" and "Domestic, others" are before deduction of rebates, etc.

Production and sale of snack and other foods business

Sales in the production and sale of snack and other foods business increased on growth in both the domestic and overseas businesses.

Domestic production and sale of snack and other foods business

・Domestic snack foods:

Domestic snack foods sales increased. Sales by product are as follows.

Millions of yen, rounded down

Q1 FY ended Q1 FY ending March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 Amount Amount Growth (%) Potato Chips 19,440 22,920 ＋17.9 Jagarico 9,536 10,489 ＋10.0 Other snacks 14,995 17,736 ＋18.3 Total, domestic snack foods 43,972 51,146 ＋16.3

Net sales by product are before deduction of rebates, etc.

The category "Snack food products with new value / other snacks" was renamed "Other snacks" from the current period.

