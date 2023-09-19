Calbee, Inc.(TSE:2229) dropped from S&P Japan Mid Cap 100

Calbee, Inc. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of snack confectionary, bakery food and cereal food. The Company operates Food Manufacture and Sale segment. The Food Manufacture and Sale segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of potato series snacks such as potato chips, wheat series snacks and corn series snacks, bakery food such as confectionary bread and prepared food bread, as well as cereal food. The Company is also engaged in the logistics business.

Sector Food Processing