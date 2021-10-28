Calbee Report 2021

07 CEO Message

10 Making "Next Calbee" a Reality

11 Ventures into Overseas Business

16 Ventures into New Food Domains

Editorial policy

Calbee Report, the Calbee Group's integrated report, has been published since the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, with the intent of introducing stakeholders to the Group's corporate philosophy, management policies, and medium- to long-term value creation. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the Group focused on challenges overseas and in new food areas to achieve its 2030 vision, "Next Calbee-Harvest power of nature. Creating the future of food." It also placed an emphasis on deepening its value chain from the perspective of creating social and economic value. We hope this report will help readers better understand the Calbee Group and create opportunities for dialogue with stakeholders to enhance our corporate value.

Period covered

April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021(Information from outside this period is presented where appropriate)

Organizational scope

Calbee Group, comprising Calbee, Inc., and its consolidated subsidiaries

Issue date

October 2021