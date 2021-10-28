Calbee Report, the Calbee Group's integrated report, has been published since the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, with the intent of introducing stakeholders to the Group's corporate philosophy, management policies, and medium- to long-term value creation. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the Group focused on challenges overseas and in new food areas to achieve its 2030 vision, "Next Calbee-Harvest power of nature. Creating the future of food." It also placed an emphasis on deepening its value chain from the perspective of creating social and economic value. We hope this report will help readers better understand the Calbee Group and create opportunities for dialogue with stakeholders to enhance our corporate value.
Period covered
April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021(Information from outside this period is presented where appropriate)
Organizational scope
Calbee Group, comprising Calbee, Inc., and its consolidated subsidiaries
Issue date
October 2021
Guidelines used for reference
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry（METI）：
Guidance for Integrated Corporate Disclosure and Company- Investor Dialogues for Collaborative Value Creation
International Integrated Reporting Council（IIRC）： International Integrated Reporting Framework
In addition to facts about the Calbee Group, this report also includes forward-looking, statements based on information available to Calbee, Inc., at the time they were written. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.
33 A Three-Way Conversation with the CEO and Outside Directors
Financial Information
Corporate Information
Introduction
Calbee Report 2021
02
During World War II, founder Takashi Matsuo began making and selling dumplings by extracting germ from rice bran, which at the time was usually discarded as waste, and blending it with sweet potatoes or wild plants.
The food supply at the time was severe, so many people were relieved to have access to such nutritional food.
Our founder's desire to utilize unused resources to create food products that contribute to healthy lives is something that remains at the core of the Calbee Group's values to this day.
Founder Takahashi Matsuo (on the right)
The Calbee Group's founding philosophy
To be a company that gathers knowledge in order to create products that are healthy, safe and affordable, and which utilize unused food resources.
Words of founder Takashi Matsuo
Our Value
Corporate Message
Group Vision
We must earn respect, admiration
and love firstly of our customers,
suppliers and distributors, secondly
Corporate Philosophy
of our employees and their families,
thirdly of the communities, and
We are committed to har-
finally of our stockholders.
nessing nature's gifts, to
bringing taste and fun, and
to contributing to healthy
life styles.
Business Helping People
Introduction
Calbee Report 2021
03
Calbee Group by the Numbers
FY2021/3
¥266.7billion
net sales
Consolidated
FY2021/3
¥27.1billion
Consolidated
operating profit
Global operations in
10 countries and regions, including Japan
Greater China
Net sales
¥15.1billion
Japan
North America
Number of
460
¥14.4billion
United Kingdom
employees
Net sales ¥213.6billion
Net sales
Number of
387
¥6.5billion
Number of
2,481
employees
Net sales
employees
Number of
223
employees
Indonesia
Other regions
Net sales ¥4.1billion
Net sales ¥13.0billion
Number of
Number of
639
employees 121
Net sales figures are for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
Number of employees as of March 31, 2021
employees
Domestic market share No.1
Snack foods
Potato-based
74.8%
snacks
53.8%
Flour-based
55.3
snacks
%
Corn-based
23.4%
Cereals
snacks
38.2%
Granola
60.4
%
Source: INTAGE Inc., SRI+ based on cumulative sales value nationwide, all retail formats, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Snack foods and corn-based snack market share: Total of Calbee and Japan Frito-Lay, Ltd.