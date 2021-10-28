Log in
    2229   JP3220580009

CALBEE, INC.

(2229)
Calbee Report 2021

10/28/2021 | 04:13am EDT
Calbee Group Integrated Report

Contents

Calbee Report 2021

02

Introduction

18 Value Creation at the Calbee Group

02

Our Value

18

Value Creation Process

03

Calbee Group by the Numbers

19

Materiality

05

Our Story and What Drives Us

20

Deepening the Value Chain

23

CFO Message

07

The Calbee Group's Goals

25

Financial and Non-Financial Highlights

26 ESG to Support Sustainable Growth

26 Human Resources

28 Employees Challenging Themselves to Innovate

29 Global Environment

30 Disclosure Based on the TCFD Framework

31

Community

32

Quality Assurance

07 CEO Message

10 Making "Next Calbee" a Reality

11 Ventures into Overseas Business

16 Ventures into New Food Domains

Editorial policy

Calbee Report, the Calbee Group's integrated report, has been published since the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, with the intent of introducing stakeholders to the Group's corporate philosophy, management policies, and medium- to long-term value creation. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the Group focused on challenges overseas and in new food areas to achieve its 2030 vision, "Next Calbee-Harvest power of nature. Creating the future of food." It also placed an emphasis on deepening its value chain from the perspective of creating social and economic value. We hope this report will help readers better understand the Calbee Group and create opportunities for dialogue with stakeholders to enhance our corporate value.

Period covered

April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021(Information from outside this period is presented where appropriate)

Organizational scope

Calbee Group, comprising Calbee, Inc., and its consolidated subsidiaries

Issue date

October 2021

Guidelines used for reference

Ministry of Economy, Trade and IndustryMETI）：

Guidance for Integrated Corporate Disclosure and Company- Investor Dialogues for Collaborative Value Creation

International Integrated Reporting CouncilIIRC）： International Integrated Reporting Framework

Concerning descriptions regarding forward-looking statements

In addition to facts about the Calbee Group, this report also includes forward-looking, statements based on information available to Calbee, Inc., at the time they were written. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

Calbee Group website

Investor Relations

https://www.calbee.co.jp/en/ir/

Sustainability

https://www.calbee.co.jp/sustainability/en/

33

Corporate Governance

33 A Three-Way Conversation with the CEO and Outside Directors

  1. Financial Information
  2. Corporate Information

Introduction

Calbee Report 2021

02

During World War II, founder Takashi Matsuo began making and selling dumplings by extracting germ from rice bran, which at the time was usually discarded as waste, and blending it with sweet potatoes or wild plants.

The food supply at the time was severe, so many people were relieved to have access to such nutritional food.

Our founder's desire to utilize unused resources to create food products that contribute to healthy lives is something that remains at the core of the Calbee Group's values to this day.

Founder Takahashi Matsuo (on the right)

The Calbee Group's founding philosophy​

To be a company that gathers knowledge in order to create products that are healthy, safe and affordable, and which utilize unused food resources.

Words of founder Takashi Matsuo

Our Value

Corporate Message

Group Vision

We must earn respect, admiration

and love firstly of our customers,

suppliers and distributors, secondly

Corporate Philosophy

of our employees and their families,

thirdly of the communities, and

We are committed to har-

finally of our stockholders.

nessing nature's gifts, to

bringing taste and fun, and

to contributing to healthy

life styles.

Business Helping People

Introduction

Calbee Report 2021

03

Calbee Group by the Numbers

FY2021/3  

¥266.7billion

net sales

Consolidated

FY2021/3  

¥27.1billion

Consolidated

operating profit

Global operations in

10 countries and regions, including Japan

Greater China

Net sales

¥15.1billion

Japan

North America

Number of

460

¥14.4billion

United Kingdom

employees

Net sales ¥213.6billion

Net sales

Number of

387

¥6.5billion

Number of

2,481

employees

Net sales

employees

Number of

223

employees

Indonesia

Other regions

Net sales ¥4.1billion

Net sales ¥13.0billion

Number of

Number of

639

employees 121

Net sales figures are for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

Number of employees as of March 31, 2021

employees

Domestic market share No.1

Snack foods

Potato-based

74.8%

snacks

53.8%

Flour-based

55.3

snacks

%

Corn-based

23.4%

Cereals

snacks

38.2%

Granola

60.4

%

Source: INTAGE Inc., SRI+ based on cumulative sales value nationwide, all retail formats, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Snack foods and corn-based snack market share: Total of Calbee and Japan Frito-Lay, Ltd.

Potato-based snacks: unprocessed potatoes; flour-based snacks: wheat; corn-based snacks: corn

Granola market share: Cereals market, granola category

Overwhelming procurement capabilities for raw materials

Domestic procurement volume of potatoes

342,000tons

We procure approximately one-sixth of domestically produced potatoes. We are working with contract farmers to build a strong and stable procurement system.

Living up to customer trust

Repurchasing rate* 96.6%

We are making active efforts to further communication with customers, and treat our Customer Relations Office as a contact point.

  • Percentage of customers who replied via questionnaire that they would repurchase products in the same or greater quantities.

Introduction

Calbee Report 2021

04

Calbee Group by the Numbers

Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021, by Business Segment

Consolidated net sales

Domestic Snack Foods

¥266,745

(million)

65.9%

Domestic Cereals

10.4%

Overseas

19.9%

Other food products

(sweet potatoes, potatoes)

Other businesses

3.8%

Net sales

(Millions of yen)

174,305

175,575

180,499

182,086

175,675

9,524

10,773

8,235

15,882

17,244

17,099

20,775

21,663

21,498

133,068

133,654

128,841

2017.3

2018.3

2019.3

2020.3

2021.3

Potato-based snacks Flour-based snacks

Corn- and bean-based snacks  Other snacks

Net sales

(Millions of yen)

30,436

25,157

27,722

23,836

23,817

2017.3

2018.3

2019.3

2020.3

2021.3

  • Domestic cereals sales for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, include ¥6.2 billion in overseas consumption (estimate).

Net sales

(Millions of yen)

53,106

45,468

12,970

40,461

11,721

33,801

4,055

11,131

4,351

6,507

28,978

3,854

6,047

15,131

4,193

11,339

12,771

9,941

10,576

14,442

2017.3

2018.3

2019.3

2020.3

2021.3

North America  Greater China  United Kingdom  Indonesia  Other regions

Disclaimer

Calbee Inc. published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 08:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 240 B 2 114 M 2 114 M
Net income 2022 17 957 M 158 M 158 M
Net cash 2022 79 608 M 701 M 701 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 1,91%
Capitalization 366 B 3 214 M 3 220 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 4 311
Free-Float 59,0%
