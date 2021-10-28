Log in
    2229   JP3220580009

CALBEE, INC.

(2229)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 10/28
2720 JPY   -0.62%
10/28Financial Results for the 1st Half ended September, 2021 (819KB)
10/28ESG to Support Sustainable Growth (992KB）
10/28The Calbee Group's Goals
Financial Results for the 1st Half ended September, 2021 (819KB)

10/28/2021 | 11:48pm EDT
Consolidated Financial Statements for the

First Half of the Fiscal Year

Ending March 31, 2022

April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021

This document has been translated from the original Japanese as a guide for non-Japanese investors. It contains forward-looking statements based on a number of assumptions and beliefs made by management in light of information currently available. Actual financial results may differ materially depending on a number of factors, including changing economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, delay in new product launches, and pricing and product initiatives of competitors.

Page 1 of 17

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (consolidated)

First Half Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Calbee, Inc.

October 29, 2021

Stock exchange listings: Tokyo 1st section, code number 2229

URL: https://www.calbee.co.jp/en/

Contact: Koichi Kikuchi

Senior Managing Director & CFO

Telephone: +81-3-5220-6222

Representative: Shuji Ito, President & CEO, Representative Director

Scheduled date for submission of the first half financial report: November 10, 2021

Scheduled date for distribution of dividends: --

Availability of supplementary explanatory material for the first half results: Available

Quarterly results presentation meeting: Yes (conference call for institutional investors and analysts)

  1. Consolidated results for the first six months (April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

Millions of yen, rounded down

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

% change

% change

Net sales ............................................................

130,947

4.6

120,440

Operating profit...................................................

13,013

(1.8)

13,302

2.2

Ordinary profit.....................................................

12,749

(0.5)

13,574

6.5

Profit attributable to owners of parent.................

8,223

(6.8)

9,178

11.6

Earnings per share (¥)........................................

61.52

68.68

Earnings per share (diluted) (¥)..........................

Notes: 1. The percentages shown above are a comparison with the same period in the previous fiscal year.

  1. Comprehensive income: Six months ended September 30, 2021: ¥9,257 million (5.3%) Six months ended September 30, 2020: ¥8,792 million (17.5%)
  2. As the Company applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Business Accounting Standards No. 29) from the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 2022, the percentage change in net sales from the same period of the previous fiscal year is not shown. Assuming that the same accounting standard as before was applied to sales for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2022, the percentage of change from the same period of the previous fiscal year is 4.0%, excluding the impact of the application of this accounting standard.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Millions of yen, rounded down

As of March 31, 2021

As of September 30, 2021

Total assets ........................................................

238,978

236,024

Net assets ..........................................................

182,740

183,329

Shareholders' equity/total assets (%) .................

73.4

74.5

Shareholders' equity: As of September 30, 2021: ¥175,800 million

As of March 31, 2021: ¥175,369 million

2) Dividends

Yen

FY ended

FY ending

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022 (forecast)

Interim period per share .....................................

0.00

0.00

Year-end dividend per share ..............................

50.00

52.00

Annual dividend per share..................................

50.00

52.00

Note: Changes from the most recently announced dividend forecast: None

3) Consolidated forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022(April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Millions of yen

% change

Net sales ............................................................

240,000

Operating profit...................................................

28,000

3.5

Ordinary profit.....................................................

27,500

(0.1)

Profit attributable to owners of parent.................

18,000

1.8

Earnings per share (¥)........................................

134.69

Notes: 1. The percentages shown above are a comparison with the same period in the previous fiscal year.

  1. Changes from the most recently announced results forecast: None
  2. As the Company applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ No. 29) from the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 2022, the percentage change in net sales from the previous fiscal year is not shown. Assuming that the same accounting standard as before was applied to sales for the fiscal year ending March 2022, the percentage of change from the previous fiscal year is 3.1%, excluding the impact of the application of this standard.

Page 2 of 17

Notes

  1. Transfers of important subsidiaries during the period (transfers of specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Use of special accounting procedures: None
  3. Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements:
    1. Changes in accounting policies following revisions of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None
  5. Number of outstanding shares (common stock)

As of March 31, 2021:

As of September 30, 2021:

1.

Number of outstanding shares

133,929,800 shares

133,929,800 shares

(including treasury shares)

2.

Number of treasury shares

289,176 shares

264,276 shares

Six months to September 30,

Six months to September 30,

2020:

2021:

3.

Average number of shares during the period

133,665,184 shares

133,649,299 shares

Note: Regarding Calbee stock held in trust as treasury stock within shareholders' equity, the number of treasury shares includes 263,265 of these shares as of September 30, 2021 and 288,265 of these shares as of March 31, 2021, and the average number of shares excludes 279,574 treasury shares in the six months to September 30, 2021, and 263,807 treasury shares in the six months to September 30, 2020.

Financial Statements are not subject to audit by a certified public accountant or audit firm

Appropriate use of financial forecasts and other items

  1. Forecasts, etc., recorded in this document include forward-looking statements that are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections at the time of publication. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For details of forecasts, please see Page 9, 1. Operating results (3) Consolidated forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.
  2. The earnings per share forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 is calculated using 133,640,624 shares as the expected average number of shares for the period.
  3. Calbee, Inc. has scheduled a financial results phone conference for institutional investors and analysts for October 29, 2021. An audio recording of the conference will be made available on our Japanese website after the conference.

Page 3 of 17

Contents

  1. Operating results ……………………………………………………………………………………….…... 5
    1. Summary of business performance………………………………………………………………………. 5
    2. Analysis of financial position………………………………………………………………………………. 8
    3. Consolidated forecasts…………………………………………………………………………………….. 9
  3. Consolidated financial statements and key notes……………………………………………….…. 10
    1. Consolidated balance sheets……………………………………………………………………………... 10
    2. Consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income…………………………………….. 12
    3. Consolidated statements of cash flows………………………………………………………………….. 14

(4) Notes to consolidated financial statements………………………………………………………………

16

Notes related to going concern assumption…………………………………………………………….

16

Notes on occurrence of significant changes to shareholders' equity…………………………………

16

Changes in accounting policy …………………………………………………………………………….

16

Subsequent events……………………………………………………..................................................

17

Page 4 of 17

1. Operating results

(1) Summary of business performance

(All comparisons are with the same period of the previous fiscal year, unless stated otherwise.)

Effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Group adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29) and changed the method to deduct a portion of selling expenses (rebates, etc.) from sales, which was previously recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses. Net sales (by business, by product, and by region) and operating margin are compared and analyzed year-on-year, excluding the impact of the adoption of accounting standards. For more information on this change, please refer to ""Changes in accounting policy" in "(4) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" .

Net sales during the six-month period of the current fiscal year totaled ¥120,440 million. Both domestic and overseas business grew, with an increase of 4.0% excluding the impact of the adoption of revenue recognition standards. In the domestic business, sales increased due to strong sales of Jagarico and growth in products with new value such as the bean-based snack Miino. In the overseas business, sales increased due to growth in sales of snacks in Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and other regions.

Operating profit increased 2.2% to ¥13,302 million, and the operating margin was 11.0%, remained flat from the same period of the previous fiscal year. Despite soaring prices for cooking oil and other raw materials, the effect of higher sales contributed to higher profits. Ordinary profit increased 6.5% to ¥13,574 million due to the recording of foreign exchange gains and other factors. Profit attributable to owners of parent increased 11.6% to ¥9,178 million due to a decrease in profit attributable to non- controlling interests.

Results by business are as follows.

Millions of yen, rounded down

H1 FY ended

H1 FY ending

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

Amount

Amount

Growth (%)

Domestic production and sale of

104,285

105,733

+1.4

snack and other foods business

Domestic snack foods

84,798

87,674

+3.4

Domestic cereals

15,325

13,163

-14.1

Domestic others

4,161

4,896

+17.7

Overseas production and sale of

26,662

30,459

+14.2

snack and other foods business

Subtotal

130,947

136,193

+4.0

Deduction of rebates, etc.

-15,752

Production and sale of snack and

130,947

120,440

other foods business Total

Page 5 of 17

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Calbee Inc. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 03:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
