Financial Results for the 1st Half ended September, 2021 (819KB)

Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (consolidated) First Half Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 Calbee, Inc. October 29, 2021 Stock exchange listings: Tokyo 1st section, code number 2229 URL: https://www.calbee.co.jp/en/ Contact: Koichi Kikuchi Senior Managing Director & CFO Telephone: +81-3-5220-6222 Representative: Shuji Ito, President & CEO, Representative Director Scheduled date for submission of the first half financial report: November 10, 2021 Scheduled date for distribution of dividends: -- Availability of supplementary explanatory material for the first half results: Available Quarterly results presentation meeting: Yes (conference call for institutional investors and analysts) Consolidated results for the first six months (April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (1) Consolidated Operating Results Millions of yen, rounded down Six months ended Six months ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 % change % change Net sales ............................................................ 130,947 4.6 120,440 － Operating profit................................................... 13,013 (1.8) 13,302 2.2 Ordinary profit..................................................... 12,749 (0.5) 13,574 6.5 Profit attributable to owners of parent................. 8,223 (6.8) 9,178 11.6 Earnings per share (¥)........................................ 61.52 68.68 Earnings per share (diluted) (¥).......................... － － Notes: 1. The percentages shown above are a comparison with the same period in the previous fiscal year. Comprehensive income: Six months ended September 30, 2021: ¥9,257 million (5.3%) Six months ended September 30, 2020: ¥8,792 million (17.5%) As the Company applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Business Accounting Standards No. 29) from the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 2022, the percentage change in net sales from the same period of the previous fiscal year is not shown. Assuming that the same accounting standard as before was applied to sales for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2022, the percentage of change from the same period of the previous fiscal year is 4.0%, excluding the impact of the application of this accounting standard. (2) Consolidated Financial Position Millions of yen, rounded down As of March 31, 2021 As of September 30, 2021 Total assets ........................................................ 238,978 236,024 Net assets .......................................................... 182,740 183,329 Shareholders' equity/total assets (%) ................. 73.4 74.5 Shareholders' equity: As of September 30, 2021: ¥175,800 million As of March 31, 2021: ¥175,369 million 2) Dividends Yen FY ended FY ending March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 (forecast) Interim period per share ..................................... 0.00 0.00 Year-end dividend per share .............................. 50.00 52.00 Annual dividend per share.................................. 50.00 52.00 Note: Changes from the most recently announced dividend forecast: None 3) Consolidated forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022(April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) Millions of yen % change Net sales ............................................................ 240,000 － Operating profit................................................... 28,000 3.5 Ordinary profit..................................................... 27,500 (0.1) Profit attributable to owners of parent................. 18,000 1.8 Earnings per share (¥)........................................ 134.69 Notes: 1. The percentages shown above are a comparison with the same period in the previous fiscal year. Changes from the most recently announced results forecast: None As the Company applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ No. 29) from the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 2022, the percentage change in net sales from the previous fiscal year is not shown. Assuming that the same accounting standard as before was applied to sales for the fiscal year ending March 2022, the percentage of change from the previous fiscal year is 3.1%, excluding the impact of the application of this standard. Page 2 of 17

Notes Transfers of important subsidiaries during the period (transfers of specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation): None Use of special accounting procedures: None Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements: Changes in accounting policies following revisions of accounting standards: Yes Changes in accounting policies other than 1: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatements: None Number of outstanding shares (common stock) As of March 31, 2021: As of September 30, 2021: 1. Number of outstanding shares 133,929,800 shares 133,929,800 shares (including treasury shares) 2. Number of treasury shares 289,176 shares 264,276 shares Six months to September 30, Six months to September 30, 2020: 2021: 3. Average number of shares during the period 133,665,184 shares 133,649,299 shares Note: Regarding Calbee stock held in trust as treasury stock within shareholders' equity, the number of treasury shares includes 263,265 of these shares as of September 30, 2021 and 288,265 of these shares as of March 31, 2021, and the average number of shares excludes 279,574 treasury shares in the six months to September 30, 2021, and 263,807 treasury shares in the six months to September 30, 2020. Financial Statements are not subject to audit by a certified public accountant or audit firm Appropriate use of financial forecasts and other items Forecasts, etc., recorded in this document include forward-looking statements that are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections at the time of publication. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For details of forecasts, please see Page 9, 1. Operating results (3) Consolidated forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. The earnings per share forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 is calculated using 133,640,624 shares as the expected average number of shares for the period. Calbee, Inc. has scheduled a financial results phone conference for institutional investors and analysts for October 29, 2021. An audio recording of the conference will be made available on our Japanese website after the conference. Page 3 of 17

Contents Operating results ……………………………………………………………………………………….…... 5 Summary of business performance………………………………………………………………………. 5 Analysis of financial position………………………………………………………………………………. 8 Consolidated forecasts…………………………………………………………………………………….. 9 Consolidated financial statements and key notes ……………………………………………….…. 10 Consolidated balance sheets……………………………………………………………………………... 10 Consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income…………………………………….. 12 Consolidated statements of cash flows………………………………………………………………….. 14 (4) Notes to consolidated financial statements……………………………………………………………… 16 Notes related to going concern assumption……………………………………………………………. 16 Notes on occurrence of significant changes to shareholders' equity………………………………… 16 Changes in accounting policy ……………………………………………………………………………. 16 Subsequent events…………………………………………………….................................................. 17 Page 4 of 17

1. Operating results (1) Summary of business performance (All comparisons are with the same period of the previous fiscal year, unless stated otherwise.) Effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Group adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29) and changed the method to deduct a portion of selling expenses (rebates, etc.) from sales, which was previously recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses. Net sales (by business, by product, and by region) and operating margin are compared and analyzed year-on-year, excluding the impact of the adoption of accounting standards. For more information on this change, please refer to ""Changes in accounting policy" in "(4) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" . Net sales during the six-month period of the current fiscal year totaled ¥120,440 million. Both domestic and overseas business grew, with an increase of 4.0% excluding the impact of the adoption of revenue recognition standards. In the domestic business, sales increased due to strong sales of Jagarico and growth in products with new value such as the bean-based snack Miino. In the overseas business, sales increased due to growth in sales of snacks in Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and other regions. Operating profit increased 2.2% to ¥13,302 million, and the operating margin was 11.0%, remained flat from the same period of the previous fiscal year. Despite soaring prices for cooking oil and other raw materials, the effect of higher sales contributed to higher profits. Ordinary profit increased 6.5% to ¥13,574 million due to the recording of foreign exchange gains and other factors. Profit attributable to owners of parent increased 11.6% to ¥9,178 million due to a decrease in profit attributable to non- controlling interests. Results by business are as follows. Millions of yen, rounded down H1 FY ended H1 FY ending March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 Amount Amount Growth (%) Domestic production and sale of 104,285 105,733 +1.4 snack and other foods business Domestic snack foods 84,798 87,674 +3.4 Domestic cereals 15,325 13,163 -14.1 Domestic others 4,161 4,896 +17.7 Overseas production and sale of 26,662 30,459 +14.2 snack and other foods business Subtotal 130,947 136,193 +4.0 Deduction of rebates, etc. － -15,752 － Production and sale of snack and 130,947 120,440 － other foods business Total Page 5 of 17

