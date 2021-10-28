Financial Results for the 1st Half ended September, 2021 (819KB)
10/28/2021 | 11:48pm EDT
Consolidated Financial Statements for the
First Half of the Fiscal Year
Ending March 31, 2022
April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021
This document has been translated from the original Japanese as a guide for non-Japanese investors. It contains forward-looking statements based on a number of assumptions and beliefs made by management in light of information currently available. Actual financial results may differ materially depending on a number of factors, including changing economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, delay in new product launches, and pricing and product initiatives of competitors.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (consolidated)
First Half Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
Calbee, Inc.
October 29, 2021
Stock exchange listings: Tokyo 1st section, code number 2229
Profit attributable to owners of parent.................
8,223
(6.8)
9,178
11.6
Earnings per share (¥)........................................
61.52
68.68
Earnings per share (diluted) (¥)..........................
－
－
Notes: 1. The percentages shown above are a comparison with the same period in the previous fiscal year.
Comprehensive income: Six months ended September 30, 2021: ¥9,257 million (5.3%) Six months ended September 30, 2020: ¥8,792 million (17.5%)
As the Company applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Business Accounting Standards No. 29) from the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 2022, the percentage change in net sales from the same period of the previous fiscal year is not shown. Assuming that the same accounting standard as before was applied to sales for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2022, the percentage of change from the same period of the previous fiscal year is 4.0%, excluding the impact of the application of this accounting standard.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Millions of yen, rounded down
As of March 31, 2021
As of September 30, 2021
Total assets ........................................................
238,978
236,024
Net assets ..........................................................
Profit attributable to owners of parent.................
18,000
1.8
Earnings per share (¥)........................................
134.69
Notes: 1. The percentages shown above are a comparison with the same period in the previous fiscal year.
Changes from the most recently announced results forecast: None
As the Company applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ No. 29) from the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 2022, the percentage change in net sales from the previous fiscal year is not shown. Assuming that the same accounting standard as before was applied to sales for the fiscal year ending March 2022, the percentage of change from the previous fiscal year is 3.1%, excluding the impact of the application of this standard.
Notes
Transfers of important subsidiaries during the period (transfers of specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation): None
Use of special accounting procedures: None
Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements:
Changes in accounting policies following revisions of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatements: None
Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
As of March 31, 2021:
As of September 30, 2021:
1.
Number of outstanding shares
133,929,800 shares
133,929,800 shares
(including treasury shares)
2.
Number of treasury shares
289,176 shares
264,276 shares
Six months to September 30,
Six months to September 30,
2020:
2021:
3.
Average number of shares during the period
133,665,184 shares
133,649,299 shares
Note: Regarding Calbee stock held in trust as treasury stock within shareholders' equity, the number of treasury shares includes 263,265 of these shares as of September 30, 2021 and 288,265 of these shares as of March 31, 2021, and the average number of shares excludes 279,574 treasury shares in the six months to September 30, 2021, and 263,807 treasury shares in the six months to September 30, 2020.
Appropriate use of financial forecasts and other items
Forecasts, etc., recorded in this document include forward-looking statements that are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections at the time of publication. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For details of forecasts, please see Page 9, 1. Operating results (3) Consolidated forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.
The earnings per share forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 is calculated using 133,640,624 shares as the expected average number of shares for the period.
Calbee, Inc. has scheduled a financial results phone conference for institutional investors and analysts for October 29, 2021.
(All comparisons are with the same period of the previous fiscal year, unless stated otherwise.)
Effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Group adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29) and changed the method to deduct a portion of selling expenses (rebates, etc.) from sales, which was previously recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses. Net sales (by business, by product, and by region) and operating margin are compared and analyzed year-on-year, excluding the impact of the adoption of accounting standards. For more information on this change, please refer to ""Changes in accounting policy" in "(4) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" .
Net sales during the six-month period of the current fiscal year totaled ¥120,440 million. Both domestic and overseas business grew, with an increase of 4.0% excluding the impact of the adoption of revenue recognition standards. In the domestic business, sales increased due to strong sales of Jagarico and growth in products with new value such as the bean-based snack Miino. In the overseas business, sales increased due to growth in sales of snacks in Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and other regions.
Operating profit increased 2.2% to ¥13,302 million, and the operating margin was 11.0%, remained flat from the same period of the previous fiscal year. Despite soaring prices for cooking oil and other raw materials, the effect of higher sales contributed to higher profits. Ordinary profit increased 6.5% to ¥13,574 million due to the recording of foreign exchange gains and other factors. Profit attributable to owners of parent increased 11.6% to ¥9,178 million due to a decrease in profit attributable to non- controlling interests.
Results by business are as follows.
Millions of yen, rounded down
H1 FY ended
H1 FY ending
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
Amount
Amount
Growth (%)
Domestic production and sale of
104,285
105,733
+1.4
snack and other foods business
Domestic snack foods
84,798
87,674
+3.4
Domestic cereals
15,325
13,163
-14.1
Domestic others
4,161
4,896
+17.7
Overseas production and sale of
26,662
30,459
+14.2
snack and other foods business
Subtotal
130,947
136,193
+4.0
Deduction of rebates, etc.
－
-15,752
－
Production and sale of snack and
130,947
120,440
－
other foods business Total
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.