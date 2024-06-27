Developing Novel Therapies for Acute Inflammatory and Immunologic Diseases
CARPO Trial Topline Results
June 27, 2024
CARPO Topline Takeaways
- Primary objective was met with a dose response for multiple endpoints
- Statistically significant for time to solid food tolerance in high hematocrit patients
- Statistically significant for severe organ failure in the entire population
- Auxora was well-tolerated
- Auxora is ready for Phase 3 clinical development
- Pending discussions with FDA following final data
- Final data, including CT scan (baseline and 30-day) data, expected to presented at a medical meeting later this year
- Reduction in severe organ failure increases confidence in our KOURAGE AKI trial
- Magnitude in reduction similar to what was seen in CARDEA and Phase 2a AP trials
Auxora Clinically Active and Well-Tolerated in Multiple Phase 2 Trials
Population
Trial Size
Results
Pancreas
•
Topline results show:
Acute Pancreatitis
N=216
➢ Improvement in clinically significant endpoints
➢ Statistically significant dose response for time to solid food tolerance in patients with hyper-
With SIRS (CARPO)
inflammation
➢ Statistically significant dose response in severe organ failure
Acute Pancreatitis
N=21
•
Rapid increase in patients tolerating solid diet (potential trial pivotal endpoint)
Accompanied by SIRS and
•
>2-day reduction in hospital stay and 50% reduction SIRS
Hypoxemia
Asparaginase-Induced Pancreatic
N=9
•
Trial ongoing, preliminary results show rapid resolution of pain and food tolerance
Toxicity (CRSPA)
Lung
COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure
N=284
• 56% statistically significant decrease in mortality at Day 30
•
33% reduction in ventilation
(Part 2)
(CARDEA)
•
>2-day shorter hospital stay
N=30
On LFO21 or HFNC2
•
~40% reduction in reported acute kidney injury
(Part 1)
•
Mortality benefit in patients with compromised kidney function (low GFR)
COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure
N=9
•
Open-label trial with varying doses showing pharmacodynamic response
On IMV3
1) LFO2: Low Flow Oxygen; 2) HFNC: High-Flow Nasal Cannula; 3) IMV: Invasive Mechanical Ventilation
Differentiated Pipeline in Acute and Chronic Inflammatory and
Immunologic Diseases
Program1
Indication
Phase of Development
Anticipated Milestones
Preclinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Acute Disease (IV)
Auxora
Acute Pancreatitis
CARPO Phase 2b trial topline data released; Final data expected in 2H2024
Auxora
Asparaginase-Induced Pancreatic Toxicity in Pediatric Patients
CRSPA Phase 1/2 trial ongoing; Data expected in 2025
Auxora
Acute Kidney Injury
KOURAGE Phase 2 trial first patient expected 2Q24; Data expected in 2025
Chronic Disease (Oral)
CM6336
Chronic Pancreatitis
IND submission expected in 2025
CM6336
Rheumatoid Arthritis
IND submission expected in 2025
With CARPO results, Auxora is Phase 3 ready pending End-of-Phase 2 Discussion with FDA
1) All Auxora programs are IV for rapid onset in the acute care setting. CM6336 is intended for chronic oral dosing.
CARPO Phase 2b Clinical Trial in AP
Primary End Point
- Time to solid food tolerance
Secondary Endpoints
- Length of hospital stay
- Time to medically indicated discharged
- Severe organ failure
- Re-hospitalizations
- Necrosis as determined by CT
MEDIUM DOSE (n=54)
Primary Objective: Dose Response on Primary and Secondary Endpoints
Defining Who to Treat: Patients with Acute Critical Illnesses
Vincent, J. L., Opal, S. M., & Marshall, J. C. (2010). Ten reasons why we should NOT use severity scores as entry criteria for clinical trials or in our treatment
7
decisions. Critical care medicine, 38(1), 283-287.
Enrich CARPO for Patients with Hyperinflammatory Acute Pancreatitis
• CARPO added inclusion criteria to enroll pre-specified subgroup of patients with an elevated hematocrit
• Inclusion criteria in addition to SIRS
- Hematocrit ≥44% for men or ≥40% for women, established biomarker for inflammation
- HCT biomarker supported by Phase 2a AP trial results
HCT at
#Patients
Initial NLR
Max D-dimer
Max CRP
Max IL-6
ICU admission
Baseline
ng/mL
mg/L
pg/mL
HCT ≤44%
13
8.41 (5.2, 13.2)
3996(1205, 13235)
195 (86, 343)
108 (41, 442)
2/13 (15%)
HCT >44%
8
19.9 (13.2, 46.7)
4245 (3685, 6205)
380 (248, 395)
391 (245, 849)
6/8 (75%)
- A peripancreatic fluid collection or a pleural effusion on a CECT performed in the 24 hours before Consent or after Consent and before Randomization
- Abdominal examination documenting either abdominal guarding or rebound tenderness
CARPO Baseline Characteristics
Note: mITT was 214 patients as 2 enrolled patients did not receive study drug
Time to Solid Food Tolerance
Statistical significance achieved on dose response in patients with hyperinflammatory AP
*One hematocrit missing at baseline
Determination of solid food tolerance
- Patient offered a low fat, ≥500-calorie solid meal
- Patient consumes ≥50% of the meal without vomiting or an increase in abdominal pain in the two hours after the meal (as confirmed by clinical trial nurse)
