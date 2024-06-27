Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, statements regarding CalciMedica's business strategy and clinical development plans; the design and potential benefits of CalciMedica's product candidates; CalciMedica's ongoing and planned clinical trials; the timing for CalciMedica's receipt and announcement of data from its clinical trials; the estimated patient populations and addressable market for CalciMedica's product candidates; and expectations regarding CalciMedica's cash runway. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CalciMedica's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward- looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to: the impact of fluctuations in global financial markets on CalciMedica's business and the actions it may take in response thereto; CalciMedica's ability to execute its plans and strategies; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for CalciMedica's product candidates; results from clinical trials may not be indicative of results that may be observed in the future; potential safety and other complications from CalciMedica's product candidates; economic, business, competitive, and/or regulatory factors affecting the business of CalciMedica generally; CalciMedica's ability to protect its intellectual property position; and the impact of government laws and regulations. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward- looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" in CalciMedica's most recently filed periodic report, and subsequent periodic reports filed by CalciMedica, under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, from time to time and available at www.sec.gov. These documents can be accessed on CalciMedica's web page at calcimedica.com.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available to, and expectations of, CalciMedica of the date of this presentation. CalciMedica disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

2