Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 29, 2024, CalciMedica, Inc. (the "Company") increased the maximum aggregate offering price of the shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock") issuable under that certain at the market offering agreement (the "Offering Agreement") with H.C. Wainwright & Co., dated August 11, 2023, from $4,700,000 to $17,068,386 and filed a prospectus supplement (the "Current Prospectus Supplement") under the Offering Agreement for an aggregate of $17,068,386. Prior to the date hereof, the Company sold shares of Common Stock having an aggregate sales price of $279,771.74 under the Offering Agreement. A copy of the legal opinion as to the legality of the $17,068,386 of shares of Common Stock issuable under the Sales Agreement and covered by the Current Prospectus Supplement is filed as Exhibit 5.1 attached hereto.