|Item 8.01
Other Events.
On March 29, 2024, CalciMedica, Inc. (the "Company") increased the maximum aggregate offering price of the shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock") issuable under that certain at the market offering agreement (the "Offering Agreement") with H.C. Wainwright & Co., dated August 11, 2023, from $4,700,000 to $17,068,386 and filed a prospectus supplement (the "Current Prospectus Supplement") under the Offering Agreement for an aggregate of $17,068,386. Prior to the date hereof, the Company sold shares of Common Stock having an aggregate sales price of $279,771.74 under the Offering Agreement. A copy of the legal opinion as to the legality of the $17,068,386 of shares of Common Stock issuable under the Sales Agreement and covered by the Current Prospectus Supplement is filed as Exhibit 5.1 attached hereto.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CalciMedica Inc. published this content on 29 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2024 12:37:01 UTC.