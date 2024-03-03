CALCORP Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2023

CALCORP Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended December 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was PKR 5.27 million compared to PKR 2.61 million a year ago. Revenue was PKR 12.46 million compared to PKR 3.34 million a year ago. Net income was PKR 4.86 million compared to net loss of PKR 1.45 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was PKR 0.45 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of PKR 0.13 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was PKR 11.02 million compared to PKR 5.66 million a year ago. Revenue was PKR 25.94 million compared to PKR 21.07 million a year ago. Net income was PKR 11.81 million compared to PKR 4.34 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was PKR 1.1 compared to PKR 0.4 a year ago.