Calculus VCT PLC - London-based venture capital trust - Says net asset value per share at August 31 falls to 61.55 pence, from 64.91p a year ago, and from 65.53 six months previously. Says total loss for six months to August 31 is 0.93p, swinging from a return of 0.38p a year ago. Pays first-half dividend of 2.95p per share. Says outlook is "cautious but optimistic".
Current stock price: 50.00p each
12-month change: down 99%
By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter
