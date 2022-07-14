Calculus VCT : Result of AGM – 14 July 2022

14 July 2022

CALCULUS VCT PLC

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 14 July 2022 all resolutions were passed on a show of hands, including the following resolutions

12 to 15:

Resolution 12 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash pursuant to Sections 570 of the Companies Act 2006

Resolution 13 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.

Resolution 14 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

Resolution 15 (special resolution): To authorize the Directors to apply for the share premium and capital redemption reserve accounts to be cancelled.

The proxy votes received on each resolution were as follows:

At the For Chairman's Against Withheld Discretion Resolution 1 1,437,588 67,923 - - Resolution 2 1,427,682 67,923 9,906 - Resolution 3 1,378,373 67,923 59,215 - Resolution 4 1,437,588 67,923 - - Resolution 5 1,254,916 67,923 49,250 133,422 Resolution 6 1,175,692 67,923 - 261,896 Resolution 7 1,175,510 67,923 7,670 254,408 Resolution 8 1,168,022 67,923 - 269,566 Resolution 9 1,236,074 67,923 75,580 125,934 Resolution 10 1,430,100 67,923 7,488 - Resolution 11 1,437,170 67,923 418 - Resolution 12 1,369,876 67,923 67,712 - Resolution 13 1,434,930 67,923 2,658 - Resolution 14 1,410,116 67,923 19,984 7,488 Resolution 15 1,425,882 67,923 - 11,706

A copy of the full text of Resolutions 1 2 to 15 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Calculus Capital Limited

Company Secretary