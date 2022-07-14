|
Calculus VCT : Result of AGM – 14 July 2022
14 July 2022
CALCULUS VCT PLC
RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 14 July 2022 all resolutions were passed on a show of hands, including the following resolutions
12 to 15:
Resolution 12 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash pursuant to Sections 570 of the Companies Act 2006
Resolution 13 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.
Resolution 14 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.
Resolution 15 (special resolution): To authorize the Directors to apply for the share premium and capital redemption reserve accounts to be cancelled.
The proxy votes received on each resolution were as follows:
|
|
|
At
|
the
|
|
|
|
For
|
Chairman's
|
Against
|
Withheld
|
|
|
Discretion
|
|
|
Resolution 1
|
1,437,588
|
|
67,923
|
-
|
-
|
Resolution 2
|
1,427,682
|
|
67,923
|
9,906
|
-
|
Resolution 3
|
1,378,373
|
|
67,923
|
59,215
|
-
|
Resolution 4
|
1,437,588
|
|
67,923
|
-
|
-
|
Resolution 5
|
1,254,916
|
|
67,923
|
49,250
|
133,422
|
Resolution 6
|
1,175,692
|
|
67,923
|
-
|
261,896
|
Resolution 7
|
1,175,510
|
|
67,923
|
7,670
|
254,408
|
Resolution 8
|
1,168,022
|
|
67,923
|
-
|
269,566
|
Resolution 9
|
1,236,074
|
|
67,923
|
75,580
|
125,934
|
Resolution 10
|
1,430,100
|
|
67,923
|
7,488
|
-
|
Resolution 11
|
1,437,170
|
|
67,923
|
418
|
-
|
Resolution 12
|
1,369,876
|
|
67,923
|
67,712
|
-
|
Resolution 13
|
1,434,930
|
|
67,923
|
2,658
|
-
|
Resolution 14
|
1,410,116
|
|
67,923
|
19,984
|
7,488
|
Resolution 15
|
1,425,882
|
|
67,923
|
-
|
11,706
A copy of the full text of Resolutions 1 2 to 15 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Calculus Capital Limited
Company Secretary
|
|
|
|
|
