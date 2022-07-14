Log in
    CLCD   GB00BYQPF348

CALCULUS VCT PLC

(CLCD)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-14 am EDT
62.00 GBX    0.00%
Calculus VCT : Result of AGM – 14 July 2022

07/14/2022 | 11:54am EDT
14 July 2022

CALCULUS VCT PLC

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 14 July 2022 all resolutions were passed on a show of hands, including the following resolutions

12 to 15:

Resolution 12 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash pursuant to Sections 570 of the Companies Act 2006

Resolution 13 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.

Resolution 14 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

Resolution 15 (special resolution): To authorize the Directors to apply for the share premium and capital redemption reserve accounts to be cancelled.

The proxy votes received on each resolution were as follows:

At

the

For

Chairman's

Against

Withheld

Discretion

Resolution 1

1,437,588

67,923

-

-

Resolution 2

1,427,682

67,923

9,906

-

Resolution 3

1,378,373

67,923

59,215

-

Resolution 4

1,437,588

67,923

-

-

Resolution 5

1,254,916

67,923

49,250

133,422

Resolution 6

1,175,692

67,923

-

261,896

Resolution 7

1,175,510

67,923

7,670

254,408

Resolution 8

1,168,022

67,923

-

269,566

Resolution 9

1,236,074

67,923

75,580

125,934

Resolution 10

1,430,100

67,923

7,488

-

Resolution 11

1,437,170

67,923

418

-

Resolution 12

1,369,876

67,923

67,712

-

Resolution 13

1,434,930

67,923

2,658

-

Resolution 14

1,410,116

67,923

19,984

7,488

Resolution 15

1,425,882

67,923

-

11,706

A copy of the full text of Resolutions 1 2 to 15 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Calculus Capital Limited

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Calculus VCT plc published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 15:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
