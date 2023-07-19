Caledonia Investments plc is a United Kingdom-based self-managed investment trust company. The Company holds investments in both listed and private markets, covering a range of sectors and, particularly through its fund investments. It invests in managed businesses that combine long-term growth characteristics with, in many cases, an ability to deliver increasing levels of income. It manages assets of circa £2.8 billion across an international, multi-asset portfolio, with a focus on companies that have the potential to generate long-term shareholder value. The Company's fund types include private equity funds, funds of private equity (PE) funds, and quoted market funds. It invests in a range of sectors, such as basic materials, consumer staples, financials, healthcare, industrials, real estate, retailers, technology, telecommunications, and utilities. It invests in various regions, such as the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America.

Sector Investment Trusts