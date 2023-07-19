Annual General Meeting
19 July 2023
www.caledonia.com
David Stewart
Chair
www.caledonia.com
Presentation of Final Results
Year ended 31 March 2023
Mat Masters
CEO
Tim Livett
CFO
Tom Leader
Head of Private Capital
www.caledonia.com
Highlights
Year ended 31 March 2023
NAV total return
+5.5%
(2022: +27.9%)
NAV per share
5068 pence
+0.5%
(2022: 5041p)
Net assets
£2,798m
+0.5%
(2022: £2,783m)
Share price
3390 pence
-4.2%
(2022: 3540p)
Annual dividend per share
67.4 pence
+4.0%
(2022: 64.8p)
- +5.5% NAV per share total return for year
- Private Capital and Funds pools generated good returns
- Favourable impact of fall in value of Sterling v. US dollar
- Payment of special dividend limited growth in NAV
- 4.0% increase in full year dividend
- CFO succession - Rob Memmott appointment announced
- Post year-end (April 2023): Acquired majority stake in European division of AIR-serv for £142.5m
AGM 2023
3
Performance Track Record
Consistent long term outperformance
- Aim to grow capital value and income over the long term (10 years) measured in real terms
- Target return of RPI +3% to +6% over medium / long term
- Aim to outperform FTSE All-Share Total Return over 10 years
20%
+19.3%
+5.5%
Annualised Performance
Target range:
Medium and Long-Term
long-term
+15.7%
RPI + 3%-6%
15%
+13.8%
RPI
+11.6%
+6.6%
+10.8%
+5.0%
7.9%
RPI
10%
+8.2%
+9.4%
5.7%
RPI
4.0%
+5.8%
+5.0%
5%
0%
Over 3 years
Over 5 years
Over 10 years
Caledonia NAVTR
Caledonia Share Price TR
FTSE All-Share TR
AGM 2023
4
