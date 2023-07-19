Caledonia Investments plc

Result of Annual General Meeting

Caledonia Investments plc (the "Company") held its annual general meeting ("AGM") on Wednesday 19 July 2023 at 11.30 am. All valid proxy votes (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting.

All resolutions were passed by shareholders. The full text of each resolution considered at the AGM is contained in the circular to shareholders incorporating the notice of the AGM, which is available on the Company's website at www.caledonia.com.

Resolutions 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 relating to the election or re-election of independent non-executive directors, were passed by separate majorities of all shareholders and of those shareholders who are independent of the Cayzer family concert party, the members of which are regarded as controlling shareholders for the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

Resolution 19 relates to the waiver of the mandatory offer provisions set out in Rule 9 of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers in relation to the Cayzer family concert party, given the obligation that could arise on the concert party to make a general offer for the entire issued share capital of the Company as a result of purchases by the Company of ordinary shares pursuant to the authority from shareholders to make market purchases. Resolution 19 passed with a majority of votes cast by independent shareholders in favour. The board will engage with shareholders who voted against the resolution and provide an update to the market on the views received and any actions the Company intends to take in accordance with Provision 4 of the UK Corporate Governance Code.

The results of the poll for each resolution is set out below.

Resolution

Votes For (including

Votes Against(1)

Total Votes Cast

Votes

discretionary)(1)

Withheld(2)

Number of

% of

Number of

% of

Total

% of total

Number

shares

votes

shares

votes

number of

voting

of shares

votes cast

rights

1

To receive and

35,605,837

99.99

988

0.01

35,609,903

65.14

3,078

adopt the

annual report

and accounts

for the year

ended 31

March 2023

2

To approve

35,110,844

98.86

403,439

1.14

35,609,903

65.14

95,620

the directors'

remuneration

report for the

year ended 31

March 2023

(other than the

directors'

remuneration

policy)

3

To approve

35,087,565

98.84

412,670

1.16

35,609,903

65.14

109,668

the directors'

remuneration

policy

4

To approve

35,608,290

99.99

988

0.01

35,609,903

65.14

625

and declare a

final dividend

of 49.2p per

ordinary share

5

To re-elect Mr

35,241,859

98.99

359,758

1.01

35,609,903

65.14

8,286

D C Stewart as

a director

6

To re-elect Mr

35,593,245

99.97

9,427

0.03

35,609,903

65.14

7,231

M S D Masters

as a director

7

To re-elect Mr

35,585,770

99.97

9,450

0.03

35,609,903

65.14

14,683

T J Livett as a

director

8

To re-elect Mr

35,591,812

99.97

11,810

0.03

35,609,903

65.14

6,281

J M B Cayzer-

Colvin as a

director

9

To re-elect The

35,277,445

99.08

326,277

0.92

35,609,903

65.14

6,181

Hon C W

Cayzer as a

director

10

To re-elect Mr

35,290,820

99.12

313,202

0.88

35,609,903

65.14

5,881

W P Wyatt as a

director

11

To elect Ms F A

35,588,599

99.96

14,218

0.04

35,609,903

65.14

7,086

Buckley as a

director (all

shareholders)

11

To elect Ms F A

10,541,321

99.87

14,218

0.13

10,555,539

19.31

7,086

Buckley as a

director

(independent

shareholders)

12

To re-elect Mr

35,419,128

99.48

183,689

0.52

35,609,903

65.14

7,086

G B Davison as

a director (all

shareholders)

12

To re-elect Mr

10,371,850

98.26

183,689

1.74

10,555,539

19.31

7,086

G B Davison as

a director

(independent

shareholders)

13

To re-elect Ms

35,402,954

99.44

199,493

0.56

35,609,903

65.14

7,456

M A Farlow as

a director (all

shareholders)

13

To re-elect Ms

10,355,676

98.11

199,493

1.89

10,555,169

19.31

7,456

M A Farlow as

a director

(independent

shareholders)

14

To re-elect

35,418,179

99.48

185,168

0.52

35,609,903

65.14

6,556

Mrs C L

Fitzalan

Howard as a

director (all

shareholders)

14

To re-elect

10,370,901

98.25

185,168

1.75

10,556,069

19.31

6,556

Mrs C L

Fitzalan

Howard as a

director

(independent

shareholders)

15

To re-elect Ms

35,418,512

99.48

185,891

0.52

35,609,903

65.14

5,500

L R Fordham

as a director

(all

shareholders)

15

To re-elect Ms

10,371,234

98.24

185,891

1.76

10,557,125

19.31

5,500

L R Fordham

as a director as

a director

(independent

shareholders)

16

To re-appoint

35,590,304

99.96

14,815

0.04

35,609,903

65.14

4,784

BDO LLP as

auditor

17

To authorise

35,601,894

99.99

3,815

0.01

35,609,903

65.14

4,194

the directors

to agree the

auditor's

remuneration

18

To grant the

35,227,022

98.94

379,042

1.06

35,609,903

65.14

3,839

Company

authority to

make market

purchases of

its own

shares(3)

19

To approve

6,714,870

64.68

3,667,107

35.32

10,561,775

19.32

179,798

the waiver of

the mandatory

offer

provisions set

out in Rule 9 of

the City Code

on Takeovers

and Mergers in

relation to the

Cayzer

Concert

Party(4)

20

To authorise

35,583,567

99.95

16,713

0.05

35,609,903

65.14

9,623

the allotment

of unissued

shares

21

To authorise

35,559,520

99.89

38,652

0.11

35,609,903

65.14

11,731

the allotment

of shares on a

non pre-

emptive

basis(3)

22

To authorise

35,563,390

99.88

41,677

0.12

35,609,903

65.14

4,836

the convening

of general

meetings

(other than

annual general

meetings) on

not less than

14 clear days'

notice(3)

  1. Votes "for" and "against" are expressed as a percentage of the total votes cast.
  2. A "withheld" vote is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "for" or "against" a resolution.
  3. Special resolution requiring a 75% majority.
  4. As required by The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, members of the Cayzer family concert party were not eligible to vote on this resolution.

The Company had 54,663,662 ordinary shares of 5p each with voting rights in issue as at 11.30 am on Monday 17 July 2023, being the deadline for receipt of validly completed proxy forms by the Company's registrar, and as at the date of the AGM. No ordinary shares were held in treasury.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions that did not constitute ordinary business at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:

Richard Webster

Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)20 7802 8080

19 July 2023

END

