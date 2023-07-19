Caledonia Investments plc
Result of Annual General Meeting
Caledonia Investments plc (the "Company") held its annual general meeting ("AGM") on Wednesday 19 July 2023 at 11.30 am. All valid proxy votes (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting.
All resolutions were passed by shareholders. The full text of each resolution considered at the AGM is contained in the circular to shareholders incorporating the notice of the AGM, which is available on the Company's website at www.caledonia.com.
Resolutions 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 relating to the election or re-election of independent non-executive directors, were passed by separate majorities of all shareholders and of those shareholders who are independent of the Cayzer family concert party, the members of which are regarded as controlling shareholders for the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.
Resolution 19 relates to the waiver of the mandatory offer provisions set out in Rule 9 of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers in relation to the Cayzer family concert party, given the obligation that could arise on the concert party to make a general offer for the entire issued share capital of the Company as a result of purchases by the Company of ordinary shares pursuant to the authority from shareholders to make market purchases. Resolution 19 passed with a majority of votes cast by independent shareholders in favour. The board will engage with shareholders who voted against the resolution and provide an update to the market on the views received and any actions the Company intends to take in accordance with Provision 4 of the UK Corporate Governance Code.
The results of the poll for each resolution is set out below.
Resolution
Votes For (including
Votes Against(1)
Total Votes Cast
Votes
discretionary)(1)
Withheld(2)
Number of
% of
Number of
% of
Total
% of total
Number
shares
votes
shares
votes
number of
voting
of shares
votes cast
rights
1
To receive and
35,605,837
99.99
988
0.01
35,609,903
65.14
3,078
adopt the
annual report
and accounts
for the year
ended 31
March 2023
2
To approve
35,110,844
98.86
403,439
1.14
35,609,903
65.14
95,620
the directors'
remuneration
report for the
year ended 31
March 2023
(other than the
directors'
remuneration
policy)
3
To approve
35,087,565
98.84
412,670
1.16
35,609,903
65.14
109,668
the directors'
remuneration
policy
4
To approve
35,608,290
99.99
988
0.01
35,609,903
65.14
625
and declare a
final dividend
of 49.2p per
ordinary share
5
To re-elect Mr
35,241,859
98.99
359,758
1.01
35,609,903
65.14
8,286
D C Stewart as
a director
6
To re-elect Mr
35,593,245
99.97
9,427
0.03
35,609,903
65.14
7,231
M S D Masters
as a director
7
To re-elect Mr
35,585,770
99.97
9,450
0.03
35,609,903
65.14
14,683
T J Livett as a
director
8
To re-elect Mr
35,591,812
99.97
11,810
0.03
35,609,903
65.14
6,281
J M B Cayzer-
Colvin as a
director
9
To re-elect The
35,277,445
99.08
326,277
0.92
35,609,903
65.14
6,181
Hon C W
Cayzer as a
director
10
To re-elect Mr
35,290,820
99.12
313,202
0.88
35,609,903
65.14
5,881
W P Wyatt as a
director
11
To elect Ms F A
35,588,599
99.96
14,218
0.04
35,609,903
65.14
7,086
Buckley as a
director (all
shareholders)
11
To elect Ms F A
10,541,321
99.87
14,218
0.13
10,555,539
19.31
7,086
Buckley as a
director
(independent
shareholders)
12
To re-elect Mr
35,419,128
99.48
183,689
0.52
35,609,903
65.14
7,086
G B Davison as
a director (all
shareholders)
12
To re-elect Mr
10,371,850
98.26
183,689
1.74
10,555,539
19.31
7,086
G B Davison as
a director
(independent
shareholders)
13
To re-elect Ms
35,402,954
99.44
199,493
0.56
35,609,903
65.14
7,456
M A Farlow as
a director (all
shareholders)
13
To re-elect Ms
10,355,676
98.11
199,493
1.89
10,555,169
19.31
7,456
M A Farlow as
a director
(independent
shareholders)
14
To re-elect
35,418,179
99.48
185,168
0.52
35,609,903
65.14
6,556
Mrs C L
Fitzalan
Howard as a
director (all
shareholders)
14
To re-elect
10,370,901
98.25
185,168
1.75
10,556,069
19.31
6,556
Mrs C L
Fitzalan
Howard as a
director
(independent
shareholders)
15
To re-elect Ms
35,418,512
99.48
185,891
0.52
35,609,903
65.14
5,500
L R Fordham
as a director
(all
shareholders)
15
To re-elect Ms
10,371,234
98.24
185,891
1.76
10,557,125
19.31
5,500
L R Fordham
as a director as
a director
(independent
shareholders)
16
To re-appoint
35,590,304
99.96
14,815
0.04
35,609,903
65.14
4,784
BDO LLP as
auditor
17
To authorise
35,601,894
99.99
3,815
0.01
35,609,903
65.14
4,194
the directors
to agree the
auditor's
remuneration
18
To grant the
35,227,022
98.94
379,042
1.06
35,609,903
65.14
3,839
Company
authority to
make market
purchases of
its own
shares(3)
19
To approve
6,714,870
64.68
3,667,107
35.32
10,561,775
19.32
179,798
the waiver of
the mandatory
offer
provisions set
out in Rule 9 of
the City Code
on Takeovers
and Mergers in
relation to the
Cayzer
Concert
Party(4)
20
To authorise
35,583,567
99.95
16,713
0.05
35,609,903
65.14
9,623
the allotment
of unissued
shares
21
To authorise
35,559,520
99.89
38,652
0.11
35,609,903
65.14
11,731
the allotment
of shares on a
non pre-
emptive
basis(3)
22
To authorise
35,563,390
99.88
41,677
0.12
35,609,903
65.14
4,836
the convening
of general
meetings
(other than
annual general
meetings) on
not less than
14 clear days'
notice(3)
- Votes "for" and "against" are expressed as a percentage of the total votes cast.
- A "withheld" vote is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "for" or "against" a resolution.
- Special resolution requiring a 75% majority.
- As required by The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, members of the Cayzer family concert party were not eligible to vote on this resolution.
The Company had 54,663,662 ordinary shares of 5p each with voting rights in issue as at 11.30 am on Monday 17 July 2023, being the deadline for receipt of validly completed proxy forms by the Company's registrar, and as at the date of the AGM. No ordinary shares were held in treasury.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions that did not constitute ordinary business at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Enquiries:
Richard Webster
Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7802 8080
19 July 2023
