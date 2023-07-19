Caledonia Investments plc

Result of Annual General Meeting

Caledonia Investments plc (the "Company") held its annual general meeting ("AGM") on Wednesday 19 July 2023 at 11.30 am. All valid proxy votes (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting.

All resolutions were passed by shareholders. The full text of each resolution considered at the AGM is contained in the circular to shareholders incorporating the notice of the AGM, which is available on the Company's website at www.caledonia.com.

Resolutions 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 relating to the election or re-election of independent non-executive directors, were passed by separate majorities of all shareholders and of those shareholders who are independent of the Cayzer family concert party, the members of which are regarded as controlling shareholders for the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

Resolution 19 relates to the waiver of the mandatory offer provisions set out in Rule 9 of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers in relation to the Cayzer family concert party, given the obligation that could arise on the concert party to make a general offer for the entire issued share capital of the Company as a result of purchases by the Company of ordinary shares pursuant to the authority from shareholders to make market purchases. Resolution 19 passed with a majority of votes cast by independent shareholders in favour. The board will engage with shareholders who voted against the resolution and provide an update to the market on the views received and any actions the Company intends to take in accordance with Provision 4 of the UK Corporate Governance Code.

The results of the poll for each resolution is set out below.