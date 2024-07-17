Annual General Meeting
17 July 2024
David Stewart
Chair
Presentation of Full-year results
Year ended 31 March 2024
Mat Masters
CEO
Rob Memmott
CFO
Alan Murran
Co-Head of Public Companies
Cautionary statement
Caledonia
Overview
Self-managed investment company
Net assets of £3.0 billion
Targeting long-term compounding real returns
CPIH +3% to +6%
Progressive dividend policy
Successful track record
Strong consistent long term NAV growth
57 consecutive years of dividend increases
Established by the Cayzer family
History dates from late 1800s
Remain a supportive long-term shareholder
NAV Growth
NAV total return growth since 2004
Caledonia NAV TRCPIH+4.5%
700
600
500
400
300
200
100 20042009201420192024
Dividend Growth
Annual dividend / share (p)
80
+175p special
+100p special
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
2004
2009
2014
2019
2024
Time Well Invested
Our history, structure and culture underpins our long-term approach to investment
We invest in high quality companies that have the potential to generate exceptional long-term value
We buy to hold, investing in companies with strong market positions and fundamentals, alongside investments in private equity funds with track records of success
At our core we use time to nurture our people, develop partnerships and position us to make carefully considered long-term investments
Our chosen investment strategies are in attractive markets and enable
our investment team to develop a high quality opportunity set to select from
As a self-managed vehicle, we invest from the balance sheet with a
disciplined investment process that aligns with our risk appetite, with ESG factors embedded
Our interests are wholly aligned with our shareholders with a long-term
track record demonstrating the benefit of this
A well-balanced portfolio
Provides shareholders with access to both private and public companies globally
Public Companies
Strategic Allocation: 30%-40%
- Global portfolio
- Businesses that we understand, with underlying growth and pricing power
- Around 30 high quality companies across two strategies (Capital and Income)
- Total return target of 10% p.a. on Capital portfolio and 7% p.a. on Income portfolio (3.5% yield on cost)
8.6% p.a.
32%
(10 year return)
NAV
Private Capital
Strategic Allocation: 25%-35%
- Direct investments focused on high quality, UK mid-market companies
- Significant owners working in partnership with companies to drive value through business improvement
- Prudent capital structures
- Target portfolio of 6 to 8 companies
- Total return target of 14% p.a. (2.5% yield on cost)
13.9% p.a.
28%
(10 year return)
NAV
Funds
Strategic Allocation: 25%-35%
- Proven private equity managers
- Focus is on North American mid- market companies (59%)
- Asian growth portfolio invested in new economy sectors (41%)
- Total return target of 12.5% p.a.
17.3% p.a.
31%
(10 year return)
NAV
A well-balanced portfolio (cont'd)
Diversified by sector and geography
Provides shareholders with access to companies operating across diverse sectors with global exposure
Geography (Headquartered)
Sector
Industrials 27%
Consumer discretionary 12%
North America 45%
Information technology 12%
Funds of funds 11%
UK & Channel Islands 34%
Financials 9%
Asia 13%
Healthcare 8%
Europe 8%
Materials 7%
Consumer staples 6%
Communication services 2%
Other sectors 6%
Industrials
Includes Private Capital investments in AIR-serv Europe and Cooke Optics
Long-term outperformance
Targeting real returns and outperformance of FTSE All-Share TR
- Aim to grow capital value and income over the long term (10 years) measured in real terms
- Target return of CPIH +3% to +6% over medium / long term
- Aim to outperform FTSE All-Share Total Return over 10 years
Annualised Performance Medium and Long-Term to 31 March 2024
20%+5.1%
+5.5%
15%
+13.1%
CPIH
+11.3%
10%
Target
6.3%
return
5%
+8.0%
+10.9%
+4.2%
+10.0%
CPIH
Target
CPIH
+8.6%
4.2%
return
Target
2.9%
+5.8% return
+5.0%
+5.4%
0%
Over 3 years
Over 5 years
Over 10 years
Caledonia NAVTR
Caledonia Share Price TR
FTSE All-Share TR
Full-year results
Year ended 31 March 2024
