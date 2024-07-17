Annual General Meeting

17 July 2024

David Stewart

Chair

Presentation of Full-year results

Year ended 31 March 2024

Mat Masters

CEO

Rob Memmott

CFO

Alan Murran

Co-Head of Public Companies

Cautionary statement

Caledonia

Overview

Self-managed investment company

Net assets of £3.0 billion

Targeting long-term compounding real returns

CPIH +3% to +6%

Progressive dividend policy

Successful track record

Strong consistent long term NAV growth

57 consecutive years of dividend increases

Established by the Cayzer family

History dates from late 1800s

Remain a supportive long-term shareholder

NAV Growth

NAV total return growth since 2004

Caledonia NAV TRCPIH+4.5%

700

600

500

400

300

200

100 20042009201420192024

Dividend Growth

Annual dividend / share (p)

80

+175p special

+100p special

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

2004

2009

2014

2019

2024

Time Well Invested

Our history, structure and culture underpins our long-term approach to investment

We invest in high quality companies that have the potential to generate exceptional long-term value

We buy to hold, investing in companies with strong market positions and fundamentals, alongside investments in private equity funds with track records of success

At our core we use time to nurture our people, develop partnerships and position us to make carefully considered long-term investments

Our chosen investment strategies are in attractive markets and enable

our investment team to develop a high quality opportunity set to select from

As a self-managed vehicle, we invest from the balance sheet with a

disciplined investment process that aligns with our risk appetite, with ESG factors embedded

Our interests are wholly aligned with our shareholders with a long-term

track record demonstrating the benefit of this

A well-balanced portfolio

Provides shareholders with access to both private and public companies globally

Public Companies

Strategic Allocation: 30%-40%

  • Global portfolio
  • Businesses that we understand, with underlying growth and pricing power
  • Around 30 high quality companies across two strategies (Capital and Income)
  • Total return target of 10% p.a. on Capital portfolio and 7% p.a. on Income portfolio (3.5% yield on cost)

8.6% p.a.

32%

(10 year return)

NAV

Private Capital

Strategic Allocation: 25%-35%

  • Direct investments focused on high quality, UK mid-market companies
  • Significant owners working in partnership with companies to drive value through business improvement
  • Prudent capital structures
  • Target portfolio of 6 to 8 companies
  • Total return target of 14% p.a. (2.5% yield on cost)

13.9% p.a.

28%

(10 year return)

NAV

Funds

Strategic Allocation: 25%-35%

  • Proven private equity managers
  • Focus is on North American mid- market companies (59%)
  • Asian growth portfolio invested in new economy sectors (41%)
  • Total return target of 12.5% p.a.

17.3% p.a.

31%

(10 year return)

NAV

A well-balanced portfolio (cont'd)

Diversified by sector and geography

Provides shareholders with access to companies operating across diverse sectors with global exposure

Geography (Headquartered)

Sector

Industrials 27%

Consumer discretionary 12%

North America 45%

Information technology 12%

Funds of funds 11%

UK & Channel Islands 34%

Financials 9%

Asia 13%

Healthcare 8%

Europe 8%

Materials 7%

Consumer staples 6%

Communication services 2%

Other sectors 6%

Industrials

Includes Private Capital investments in AIR-serv Europe and Cooke Optics

Long-term outperformance

Targeting real returns and outperformance of FTSE All-Share TR

  • Aim to grow capital value and income over the long term (10 years) measured in real terms
  • Target return of CPIH +3% to +6% over medium / long term
  • Aim to outperform FTSE All-Share Total Return over 10 years

Annualised Performance Medium and Long-Term to 31 March 2024

20%+5.1%

+5.5%

15%

+13.1%

CPIH

+11.3%

10%

Target

6.3%

return

5%

+8.0%

+10.9%

+4.2%

+10.0%

CPIH

Target

CPIH

+8.6%

4.2%

return

Target

2.9%

+5.8% return

+5.0%

+5.4%

0%

Over 3 years

Over 5 years

Over 10 years

Caledonia NAVTR

Caledonia Share Price TR

FTSE All-Share TR

Full-year results

Year ended 31 March 2024

