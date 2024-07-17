We invest in high quality companies that have the potential to generate exceptional long-term value

We buy to hold, investing in companies with strong market positions and fundamentals, alongside investments in private equity funds with track records of success

At our core we use time to nurture our people, develop partnerships and position us to make carefully considered long-term investments

Our chosen investment strategies are in attractive markets and enable

our investment team to develop a high quality opportunity set to select from

As a self-managed vehicle, we invest from the balance sheet with a

disciplined investment process that aligns with our risk appetite, with ESG factors embedded

Our interests are wholly aligned with our shareholders with a long-term

track record demonstrating the benefit of this