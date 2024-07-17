Caledonia Investments plc

Result of Annual General Meeting

Caledonia Investments plc (the "Company") held its annual general meeting ("AGM") on Wednesday 17 July 2024 at 11.30 am. All valid proxy votes (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting.

All resolutions were passed by shareholders. The full text of each resolution considered at the AGM is contained in the circular to shareholders incorporating the notice of the AGM, which is available on the Company's website at www.caledonia.com.

Resolutions 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 relating to the re-election of independent non-executive directors, were passed by separate majorities of all shareholders and of those shareholders who are independent of the Cayzer family concert party, the members of which are regarded as controlling shareholders for the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

The results of the poll for each resolution is set out below.