Caledonia Investments plc (the "Company") held its annual general meeting ("AGM") on Wednesday 17 July 2024 at 11.30 am. All valid proxy votes (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting.

All resolutions were passed by shareholders. The full text of each resolution considered at the AGM is contained in the circular to shareholders incorporating the notice of the AGM, which is available on the Company's website at www.caledonia.com.

Resolutions 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 relating to the re-election of independent non-executive directors, were passed by separate majorities of all shareholders and of those shareholders who are independent of the Cayzer family concert party, the members of which are regarded as controlling shareholders for the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

The results of the poll for each resolution is set out below.

Resolution

Votes For (including

Votes Against(1)

Total Votes Cast

Votes

discretionary)(1)

Withheld(2)

Number of

% of

Number of

% of

Total number

% of

Number of

shares

votes

shares

votes

of votes cast

total

shares

voting

rights

1

To receive and

35,311,212

99.98

5,603

0.02

35,316,815

65.14

10,959

adopt the

annual report

and accounts

for the year

ended 31

March 2024

2

To approve

34,772,485

98.48

536,700

1.52

35,309,185

65.12

18,589

the directors'

remuneration

report for the

year ended 31

March 2024

(other than the

directors'

remuneration

policy)

3

To approve

35,313,966

99.98

5,331

0.02

35,319,297

65.14

8,477

and declare a

final dividend

of 51.47p per

ordinary share

4

To re-elect Mr

34,927,051

98.92

381,185

1.08

35,308,236

65.12

19,538

D C Stewart as

a director

5

To re-elect Mr

35,300,933

99.96

12,618

0.04

35,313,551

65.13

14,223

M S D Masters

as a director

6

To elect Mr R

35,291,992

99.94

21,906

0.06

35,313,898

65.13

13,876

W Memmott as

a director

7

To re-elect Mr

35,274,272

99.89

37,336

0.11

35,311,608

65.13

16,166

J M B Cayzer-

Colvin as a

director

8

To re-elect The

35,051,879

99.26

260,629

0.74

35,312,508

65.13

15,266

Hon C W

Cayzer as a

director

9

To re-elect Mr

35,046,834

99.25

264,347

0.75

35,311,181

65.13

16,593

W P Wyatt as a

director

10

To re-elect Ms

35,101,117

99.40

212,018

0.60

35,313,135

65.13

14,639

F A Buckley as

a director (all

shareholders)

10

To re-elect Ms

9,868,242

97.90

212,018

2.10

10,080,260

18.59

14,639

F A Buckley as

a director

(independent

shareholders)

11

To re-elect Mr

35,115,705

99.44

196,927

0.56

35,312,632

65.13

14,782

G B Davison as

a director (all

shareholders)

11

To re-elect Mr

9,882,830

98.05

196,927

1.95

10,079,757

18.59

14,782

G B Davison as

a director

(independent

shareholders)

12

To re-elect Ms

34,799,470

98.55

512,361

1.45

35,311,831

65.13

15,583

M A Farlow as

a director (all

shareholders)

12

To re-elect Ms

9,566,595

94.92

512,361

5.08

10,078,956

18.59

15,583

M A Farlow as

a director

(independent

shareholders)

13

To re-elect

35,108,365

99.43

202,466

0.57

35,310,831

65.13

16,583

Mrs C L

Fitzalan

Howard as a

director (all

shareholders)

13

To re-elect

9,875,490

97.99

202,466

2.01

10,077,956

18.59

16,583

Mrs C L

Fitzalan

Howard as a

director

(independent

shareholders)

14

To re-elect Ms

35,112,084

99.43

199,728

0.57

35,311,812

65.13

15,602

L R Fordham

as a director

(all

shareholders)

14

To re-elect Ms

9,879,209

98.02

199,728

1.98

10,078,937

18.59

15,602

L R Fordham

as a director as

a director

(independent

shareholders)

15

To re-appoint

35,302,362

99.96

13,701

0.04

35,316,063

65.13

11,351

BDO LLP as

auditor

16

To authorise

35,307,856

99.97

9,407

0.03

35,317,263

65.14

10,151

the directors

to agree the

auditor's

remuneration

17

To grant the

34,995,251

99.09

319,900

0.91

35,315,151

65.13

12,263

Company

authority to

make market

purchases of

its own

shares(3)

18

To approve

9,549,391

94.86

516,924

5.14

10,066,315

18.57

36,902

the waiver of

the mandatory

offer

provisions set

out in Rule 9 of

the City Code

on Takeovers

and Mergers in

relation to the

Cayzer

Concert

Party(4)

19

To authorise

35,233,915

99.77

80,167

0.23

35,314,082

65.13

13,332

the allotment

of unissued

shares

20

To authorise

34,942,793

98.96

368,689

1.04

35,311,482

65.13

15,932

the allotment

of shares on a

non pre-

emptive

basis(3)

21

To authorise

35,261,793

98.84

55,134

0.16

35,316,927

65.14

10,487

the convening

of general

meetings

(other than

annual general

meetings) on

not less than

14 clear days'

notice(3)

22

To approve the Caledonia Investments Share Incentive Plan

35,282,617 99.93

24,809

0.07

35,307,426

65.12

19,987

  1. Votes "for" and "against" are expressed as a percentage of the total votes cast.
  2. A "withheld" vote is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "for" or "against" a resolution.
  3. Special resolution requiring a 75% majority.
  4. As required by The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, members of the Cayzer family concert party were not eligible to vote this resolution.

The Company had 54,219,795 ordinary shares of 5p each with voting rights in issue as at 11.30 am on Monday 15 July 2024, being the deadline for receipt of validly completed proxy forms by the Company's registrar, and as at the date of the AGM. No ordinary shares were held in treasury.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions that did not constitute ordinary business at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

