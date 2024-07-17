Caledonia Investments plc
Result of Annual General Meeting
Caledonia Investments plc (the "Company") held its annual general meeting ("AGM") on Wednesday 17 July 2024 at 11.30 am. All valid proxy votes (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting.
All resolutions were passed by shareholders. The full text of each resolution considered at the AGM is contained in the circular to shareholders incorporating the notice of the AGM, which is available on the Company's website at www.caledonia.com.
Resolutions 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 relating to the re-election of independent non-executive directors, were passed by separate majorities of all shareholders and of those shareholders who are independent of the Cayzer family concert party, the members of which are regarded as controlling shareholders for the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.
The results of the poll for each resolution is set out below.
Resolution
Votes For (including
Votes Against(1)
Total Votes Cast
Votes
discretionary)(1)
Withheld(2)
Number of
% of
Number of
% of
Total number
% of
Number of
shares
votes
shares
votes
of votes cast
total
shares
voting
rights
1
To receive and
35,311,212
99.98
5,603
0.02
35,316,815
65.14
10,959
adopt the
annual report
and accounts
for the year
ended 31
March 2024
2
To approve
34,772,485
98.48
536,700
1.52
35,309,185
65.12
18,589
the directors'
remuneration
report for the
year ended 31
March 2024
(other than the
directors'
remuneration
policy)
3
To approve
35,313,966
99.98
5,331
0.02
35,319,297
65.14
8,477
and declare a
final dividend
of 51.47p per
ordinary share
4
To re-elect Mr
34,927,051
98.92
381,185
1.08
35,308,236
65.12
19,538
D C Stewart as
a director
5
To re-elect Mr
35,300,933
99.96
12,618
0.04
35,313,551
65.13
14,223
M S D Masters
as a director
6
To elect Mr R
35,291,992
99.94
21,906
0.06
35,313,898
65.13
13,876
W Memmott as
a director
7
To re-elect Mr
35,274,272
99.89
37,336
0.11
35,311,608
65.13
16,166
J M B Cayzer-
Colvin as a
director
8
To re-elect The
35,051,879
99.26
260,629
0.74
35,312,508
65.13
15,266
Hon C W
Cayzer as a
director
9
To re-elect Mr
35,046,834
99.25
264,347
0.75
35,311,181
65.13
16,593
W P Wyatt as a
director
10
To re-elect Ms
35,101,117
99.40
212,018
0.60
35,313,135
65.13
14,639
F A Buckley as
a director (all
shareholders)
10
To re-elect Ms
9,868,242
97.90
212,018
2.10
10,080,260
18.59
14,639
F A Buckley as
a director
(independent
shareholders)
11
To re-elect Mr
35,115,705
99.44
196,927
0.56
35,312,632
65.13
14,782
G B Davison as
a director (all
shareholders)
11
To re-elect Mr
9,882,830
98.05
196,927
1.95
10,079,757
18.59
14,782
G B Davison as
a director
(independent
shareholders)
12
To re-elect Ms
34,799,470
98.55
512,361
1.45
35,311,831
65.13
15,583
M A Farlow as
a director (all
shareholders)
12
To re-elect Ms
9,566,595
94.92
512,361
5.08
10,078,956
18.59
15,583
M A Farlow as
a director
(independent
shareholders)
13
To re-elect
35,108,365
99.43
202,466
0.57
35,310,831
65.13
16,583
Mrs C L
Fitzalan
Howard as a
director (all
shareholders)
13
To re-elect
9,875,490
97.99
202,466
2.01
10,077,956
18.59
16,583
Mrs C L
Fitzalan
Howard as a
director
(independent
shareholders)
14
To re-elect Ms
35,112,084
99.43
199,728
0.57
35,311,812
65.13
15,602
L R Fordham
as a director
(all
shareholders)
14
To re-elect Ms
9,879,209
98.02
199,728
1.98
10,078,937
18.59
15,602
L R Fordham
as a director as
a director
(independent
shareholders)
15
To re-appoint
35,302,362
99.96
13,701
0.04
35,316,063
65.13
11,351
BDO LLP as
auditor
16
To authorise
35,307,856
99.97
9,407
0.03
35,317,263
65.14
10,151
the directors
to agree the
auditor's
remuneration
17
To grant the
34,995,251
99.09
319,900
0.91
35,315,151
65.13
12,263
Company
authority to
make market
purchases of
its own
shares(3)
18
To approve
9,549,391
94.86
516,924
5.14
10,066,315
18.57
36,902
the waiver of
the mandatory
offer
provisions set
out in Rule 9 of
the City Code
on Takeovers
and Mergers in
relation to the
Cayzer
Concert
Party(4)
19
To authorise
35,233,915
99.77
80,167
0.23
35,314,082
65.13
13,332
the allotment
of unissued
shares
20
To authorise
34,942,793
98.96
368,689
1.04
35,311,482
65.13
15,932
the allotment
of shares on a
non pre-
emptive
basis(3)
21
To authorise
35,261,793
98.84
55,134
0.16
35,316,927
65.14
10,487
the convening
of general
meetings
(other than
annual general
meetings) on
not less than
14 clear days'
notice(3)
To approve the Caledonia Investments Share Incentive Plan
35,282,617 99.93
24,809
0.07
35,307,426
65.12
19,987
- Votes "for" and "against" are expressed as a percentage of the total votes cast.
- A "withheld" vote is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "for" or "against" a resolution.
- Special resolution requiring a 75% majority.
- As required by The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, members of the Cayzer family concert party were not eligible to vote this resolution.
The Company had 54,219,795 ordinary shares of 5p each with voting rights in issue as at 11.30 am on Monday 15 July 2024, being the deadline for receipt of validly completed proxy forms by the Company's registrar, and as at the date of the AGM. No ordinary shares were held in treasury.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions that did not constitute ordinary business at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Enquiries:
Richard Webster
Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7802 8080
17 July 2024
