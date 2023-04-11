Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Caledonia Investments plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLDN   GB0001639920

CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC

(CLDN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:25:01 2023-04-11 am EDT
3481.97 GBX   -0.23%
Caledonia Investments annual net asset value grows on performance

04/11/2023 | 03:34am EDT
(Alliance News) - Caledonia Investments PLC on Tuesday said its annual net asset value rose as portfolio value increased.

The London-based investment trust's net asset value as at March 31 was 5,043 pence per share, up from NAV of 5,032p on the same date a year ago.

NAV return for the year ended on March 31 was 5.0% compared to the FTSE All Share return of 2.9% for the same period.

Caledonia said both Private Capital and Funds assets produced good returns during the year due to a mix of "positive underlying performance and the favourable impact of the 6% fall in the value of Sterling against the US dollar".

Portfolio value stood at GBP2.41 billion, up from GBP2.18 billion the year before.

Caledonia said that total liquidity remains "healthy" with cash of GBP222 million, however down 35% from GBP341 million a year ago, and undrawn bank facilities of GBP250 million as at March 31, unchanged.

Shares were 0.2% lower at 3,481.97 pence each on Tuesday morning in London.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 623 M 770 M 770 M
Net income 2022 611 M 756 M 756 M
Net cash 2022 341 M 422 M 422 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,21x
Yield 2022 1,83%
Capitalization 1 892 M 2 340 M 2 340 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,01x
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 66
Free-Float 59,4%
Chart CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC
Caledonia Investments plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 34,90
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Mathew Masters Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy James Livett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Coldwells Stewart Chairman
Stuart John Bridges Independent Non-Executive Director
Guy Bryce Davison Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC-3.32%2 340
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC6.12%4 625
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-8.78%324
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP18.47%51
