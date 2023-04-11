Caledonia Investments annual net asset value grows on performance

(Alliance News) - Caledonia Investments PLC on Tuesday said its annual net asset value rose as portfolio value increased.

The London-based investment trust's net asset value as at March 31 was 5,043 pence per share, up from NAV of 5,032p on the same date a year ago.

NAV return for the year ended on March 31 was 5.0% compared to the FTSE All Share return of 2.9% for the same period.

Caledonia said both Private Capital and Funds assets produced good returns during the year due to a mix of "positive underlying performance and the favourable impact of the 6% fall in the value of Sterling against the US dollar".

Portfolio value stood at GBP2.41 billion, up from GBP2.18 billion the year before.

Caledonia said that total liquidity remains "healthy" with cash of GBP222 million, however down 35% from GBP341 million a year ago, and undrawn bank facilities of GBP250 million as at March 31, unchanged.

Shares were 0.2% lower at 3,481.97 pence each on Tuesday morning in London.

