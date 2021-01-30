Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc    CMCL   JE00BF0XVB15

CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC

(CMCL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse MKT - 01/29 08:00:00 pm
15.03 USD   -0.33%
12:38aCALEDONIA MINING : 121 Cape Town Presentation
PU
01/29CALEDONIA MINING : CEO Newsletter
PU
01/19CALEDONIA MINING : Production Update & Record Annual Production at Blanket Mine
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Caledonia Mining : 121 Cape Town Presentation

01/30/2021 | 07:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PROFITABLE

GOLD PRODUCTION, FUTURE GROWTH

CORPORATE PRESENTATION 121 Cape Town - February 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation does not constitute, or form part of, any offer to sell or issue or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares in Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia"), nor shall it (or any part of it) or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, or act as an inducement to enter into any contract or agreement thereto.

Certain forward-looking statements may be contained in the presentation which include, without limitation, expectations regarding metal prices, estimates of production, operating expenditure, capital expenditure and projections regarding the completion of capital projects as well as the financial position of the Company. Although Caledonia believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, results could differ from those projected as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic and market conditions, changes in the regulatory environment and other business and operational risks.

Accordingly, neither Caledonia, nor any of its directors, officers, employees, advisers, associated persons or subsidiary undertakings shall be liable for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or damage suffered by any person as a result of relying upon this presentation or any future communications in connection with this presentation and any such liabilities are expressly disclaimed.

The projected gold production figures in this document for 2021 and 2022 are explained in the management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") dated March 20, 2019. Refer to technical report dated February 13, 2018 entitled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Blanket Mine, Gwanda Area, Zimbabwe (Updated February 2018), a copy of which was filed by the Company on SEDAR on March 2, 2018 for the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to estimate the mineral resources and mineral reserves from which such planned gold production is to be derived and risks that could materially affect the potential development of the mineral resources or mineral reserves. Refer to Resource Upgrade at the Blanket Mine, Zimbabwe as announced by the Company on September 20, 2018 for the resources as stated in this document. Mr Paul Matthews, the Company's qualified person and Group Mineral Resource Manager, supervised the preparation of the technical information in the technical report, and also supervised the preparation of the technical information supporting the production figures and the resources.

Profitable Gold Production, Future Growth

NYSE/AIM: CMCL / 2

A Strategy Focused Around Genuine

Returns for our Shareholders

  • Building a solid foundation
  • Central Shaft: 37% increase in production by 2022
  • Committed to return money to shareholders
  • Building a sustainable business
  • Attractive new opportunities in Zimbabwe

Caledonia Mining: An Overview

A highly profitable cash generative gold producer with a strong growth profile

  • Established, profitable gold producer expanding production from the Blanket Mine in the Gwanda Greenstone Belt, Zimbabwe
  • Two exploration option agreements in Gweru mining district, an area that has historically produced significant quantities of gold.
  • Jersey domiciled company; listed on NYSE MKT and AIM
  • US$21.56m in cash at 30 September 2020
  • P/E of 12.5x on adjusted Q3 2020 annualised earnings
  • 2021 production guidance of between 61,000 - 67,000 ounces

Production (oz)

An established mine with substantial planned

production growth and cost reduction

90,000

80,000

70,000

60,000

50,000

40,000

30,000

20,000

10,000

0

2018

2019

2020

2022

Production (oz)

AISC ($/oz)

950

900

($/oz)

850

AISC

800

750

700

650

  • M&I Resources of 805koz at 3.72g/t, Inferred resources of 963koz at 4.52g/t
  • Fully funded investment program supporting a 14-year life of mine
  • Significant on-mine and regional exploration upside

* 2022 target AISC is C3-On-mine cost per the Technical Report published in Feb 2018 after adjustment for head office expenses and removal of intercompany margin. No account taken of export incentive credits or potential savings arising from increased efficiency of the central shaft

Profitable Gold Production, Future Growth

NYSE/AIM: CMCL / 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2021 00:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
12:38aCALEDONIA MINING : 121 Cape Town Presentation
PU
01/29CALEDONIA MINING : CEO Newsletter
PU
01/19CALEDONIA MINING : Production Update & Record Annual Production at Blanket Mine
AQ
01/18CALEDONIA MINING : Reports Record Gold Production In FY20
MT
01/14CALEDONIA MINING : Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder
AQ
01/12CALEDONIA MINING : Issue of Long Term Incentive Awards
AQ
2020CALEDONIA MINING : Inks Exploration Rights Deal
AQ
2020CALEDONIA MINING : Caledonia acquires option over exploration prospect in Zimbab..
AQ
2020Caledonia Mining Secures Option to Acquire Gold-Prospective Mining Claims in ..
MT
2020CALEDONIA MINING : Completion of Equipping Phase of Central Shaft
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 98,1 M - -
Net income 2020 25,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 30,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,93x
Yield 2020 2,46%
Capitalization 182 M 182 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 19,00 $
Last Close Price 15,03 $
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven Roy Curtis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leigh Alan Wilson Chairman
Dana Roets Chief Operating Officer
John Mark Learmonth Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Lawson Kelly Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC-5.35%182
NEWMONT CORPORATION-0.48%48 064
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-1.24%39 842
POLYUS-5.42%25 574
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-1.20%18 126
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-0.94%16 944
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ