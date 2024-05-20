BILBOES GOLD PROJECT

TECHNICAL REPORT SUMMARY

Effective Date: December 31, 2023

Issue Date: May 15, 2024

Qualified Persons:

DRA Projects (Pty) Ltd

Document Number: GZWEBR7537-STU-REP-015

Revision: A

// Technical Report Summary

DATE AND SIGNATURE PAGE

This technical report summary titled "Bilboes Gold Project Technical Report Summary" was prepared for Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc, in accordance with Subpart 1300 and Item 601(b)(96) of Regulation S-K, as adopted by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Its effective date is 31 December 2023.

The Qualified Person ("QP") responsible for this Report is DRA Projects (Pty) Ltd.

DRA PROJECTS (PTY) LTD

Name: [ ]

Title: [ ]

Signature Date: [ ], 2024

// Technical Report Summary

ABBREVIATIONS, TERMS AND DEFINITIONS

Abbreviations/Terms

Definition

°C

Degrees

AACE

American Association of Cost Engineers

AMIS

African Mineral Standards

amsl

above mean sea level

AMZIM

Anglo American Corporation of Zimbabwe Ltd

Archean

Bubi Greenstone Belt

Au

Native Gold

Baker Steel

Baker Steel Resources Limited

BBWi

Bond Ball Work Index

BFS

Basic Ferric Sulphate

Bilboes

Bilboes Gold Limited

BIOX

Biological Oxidation

BoQ

Bill of Quantities

Caledonia

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

CCD

Counter Current Decantation

CCE

Capital Cost Estimate

CIL

Carbon in Leach

CIM

Canadian Institute of Mining

CMCL

AIM of the London Stock Exchange plc

COS

Crushed Ore Stockpile

CRM's

Certified Reference Materials

CSR

Corporate Social Responsibility

Datamine

Datamine Studio™

DD

Diamond Drilling

DEM

Digital Elevation Model

DRA

DRA Projects (Pty) Ltd

EC&I

Electrical, Control and Instrumentation

EHS

Environmental, Health and Safety

EIA

Environmental Impact Assessment

EMA

Environmental Management Agency

EMC

Eurus Mineral Consultants

EMP

Environmental Management Plans

EPCM

Engineering, Procurement, Construction Management

EPO

Exclusive Prospecting Orders

ESIA

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment

ESMP

Environmental and Social Management Plan

Abbreviations/Terms

Definition

ESSMS

Environmental, Social and Safety Management System

FEED

Front End Engineering Design

FGR

Fidelity Gold Refinery

GEV

Generalized Extreme Value

IFC

International Finance Commission

ILO

International Labor Organization

IMTT

Intermediated Money Transfer Tax

Infinite Treasure

Infinite Treasure Limited

IRR

Internal Rate of Return

ISBN

Isabella North

ISBS

Isabella South

LBMA

London Bullion Market Association

LCR

Lab Coarse Duplicates

LG

Lerchs-Grossman

LoM

Life of Mine

LPR

Lab Pulp Duplicates

LRP

Livelihoods Restoration Plan

ma

mega annum

mamsl

Meter above mean sea level

MAP

Mean Annual Precipitation

MCC

Motor Control Centre

MEL

Mechanical Equipment List

MRE

Mineral Resource Estimate

MSD-Z

Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe

NPV

Net Present Value

OPEX

Operating Expenditure

P&G

Preliminary and General

PDC

Process Design Criteria

PERC

percussion Reverse Circulation

PFD

Process Flow Diagram

PFS

Pre-Feasibility Study

PGM

Platinum Group Metals

PLZ

Performance Laboratories Zimbabwe Limited

POX

Pressure Oxidation

PSD

Particle Size Distribution

PV

Prospecting Ventures

QA/QC

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Abbreviations/Terms

Definition

QP

Qualified Person as defined in S-K 1300

RC

Reverse Circulation

RFQ

Rock Quality Designation

RMR

Rock Mass Rating

RoM

Run of Mine

RoR

Rate of Rise

RWD

Return Water Dam

SANAS

South African National Accreditation System

SEX

Sodium Ethyl Xanthate

SIB

Stay in Business

S-K 1300

Subpart 1300 and Item 601(b)(96) of Regulation S-K

SLR

SLR Consulting (Africa) (Pty) Ltd

TRS

Technical Report Summary within the meaning of S-K 1300

TSF

Tailings Storage Facility

US$

United States Dollar

VAT

Value Added Tax

WGC

World Gold Council

WRD

Waste Rock Dumps

ZETDC

Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company

ZINWA

Zimbabwe National Water Authority

SYSTEM OF UNITS

The international metric system of units (SI) will be used throughout the design in all documentation, specifications, drawings, reports, and all other documents associated.

1

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

17

1.1

Introduction

17

1.2

Report Purpose

17

1.3

Project Location

17

1.4

Permits

17

1.5

History

18

1.6

Geology and Resource Estimate

18

1.7

Exploration

18

1.8

Sample Preparation, Analysis and Security

19

1.9

Mineral Resource Estimate

21

1.10

Mineral Reserve

23

1.11

Mining Strategy

24

1.12

Mine Production Schedules

25

1.13

Tailings Storage Facility

26

1.14

Infrastructure and Site Layout

26

1.15

Environmental

28

1.16

Project Permitting

29

1.17

Social and Community Related Requirements and Plans

29

1.18

Mine Closure

30

1.19

Process Plant

30

1.20

Capital Costs

31

1.21

Operating Costs

32

1.22

Market Studies

33

1.23

Economic Outcomes

33

1.24

Project Development

34

1.25

Conclusions

34

1.26

Recommendations

36

2

INTRODUCTION

37

2.1

Report Purpose

37

2.2

Sources of Information

37

2.3

Personal Inspections / Site Visits

37

2.4

QP Responsibilities and Relationships

38

3

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION

39

3.1

Project Location

39

3.2

Property Area

39

3.3

Mineral Tenure and Title

40

3.4

Royalties

41

3.5

Permits

41

3.6

Political Risks

42

3.7

Indigenization and Economic Empowerment

42

4 ACCESSIBILITY, CLIMATE, LOCAL RESOURCES, INFRASTRUCTURE AND

PHYSIOGRAPHY

44

4.1

Access

44

4.2

Physiography

44

4.3

Climate

44

4.4

Local Resources and Infrastructure

44

4.5

Personnel

45

4.6

Supplies

45

5

HISTORY

46

5.1

Holdings

46

5.2

Historical Sulfide Mineral Resource Estimates

46

5.3

Production

49

6 GEOLOGICAL SETTING, MINERALIZATION AND DEPOSIT

51

6.1

Regional Geology

51

6.2

Regional Geology as it Relates to the Bilboes Properties

55

6.3

Stratigraphy

56

6.4

Deposit Types

57

7

EXPLORATION

59

7.1

Geological Mapping

59

7.2

Trenching

60

7.3

Ground Geophysical Surveying

60

7.4

Prospecting and Sampling

61

7.5

Drilling

61

7.6

Hydrology and Hydrological Drilling

65

7.7

Geotechnical Drilling

66

8 SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSES AND SECURITY

67

8.1

Sampling

67

8.2

Analysis

67

8.3

Sample Security

68

8.4

Quality Control

68

8.5

QP Commentary

70

9 DATA VERIFICATION

71

9.1

Historical Data

71

9.2

2017/2018 Drilling Campaign

71

9.3

QP Commentary

71

10 MINERAL PROCESSING AND METALLURGICAL TESTING

72

10.1

Test Work Programme Overview

72

10.2

Discussion of the Results

72

10.3

Process Route Identification

74

10.4

Variability Testing

75

10.5

Pilot Plant Test Work

75

10.6

Pilot Plant Results

76

........................................................................................................................

78

10.8

QP Commentary

80

11

MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES

81

11.1

Topography

81

11.2

Geological Database

81

11.3

Bulk Density

81

11.4

Geological Model

82

11.5

Weathering and Oxidation

84

11.6

Compositing

85

11.7

Variography

85

11.8

Top Capping

86

11.9

Grade Estimation

86

11.10

Model Validations

88

11.11

Reconciliation

89

11.12

Resource Classification

89

11.13

Declaration

91

11.14

QP Commentary

93

12

MINERAL RESERVE ESTIMATES

94

12.1

Basis of Mineral Reserve Estimate

94

12.2

Mineral Reserve Declaration

95

12.3

Risk Assessment

96

13

MINING METHODS

97

13.1

Hydrological and Geotechnical Investigation

97

13.2

Rock Mass Classification

98

13.3

Geotechnical Conclusions and Recommendations

98

13.4

Mining Pit Locations

100

13.5

Mining Strategy

101

13.6

Mine Design

105

13.7

Mine Production

105

13.8

Operating Assumptions

106

13.9

Fleet Requirements

107

13.10

Mining Personnel

108

14 PROCESSING AND RECOVERY METHODS

111

14.1

Process Test work Results

111

14.2

Process Flow Description

112

14.3

Plant Water Requirements

118

14.4

Reagent Services

118

15

INFRASTRUCTURE

120

15.1

Geotechnical Investigation and Design

121

15.2

Tailings Storage Facility

123

15.3

Civil Engineering and Earthworks

127

15.4

Mechanical Engineering

128

15.5

Electrical Power Supply and Reticulation (including Communications)

129

15.6

General Infrastructure

130

15.7

Water Management Infrastructure

131

15.8

Sewage Management

132

15.9

Project Execution

132

16

MARKET STUDIES

134

16.1

Historical Supply and Demand

134

16.2

Gold Sales in Zimbabwe

137

16.3

Gold Price Predictions

138

17 ENVIRONMENTAL STUDIES, PERMITTING, AND PLANS, NEGOTIATIONS, OR

AGREEMENTS WITH LOCAL INDIVIDUALS OR GROUPS

139

17.1

Environmental Issues

139

17.2

Waste, Tailings, Monitoring and Water Management

140

17.3

Water Management

143

17.4

Project Permitting

143

17.5

Social and Community Related Requirements and Plans

144

17.6

Social / Community Issues

145

17.7

Mine Closure

145

17.8

Estimated Environmental Costs for Closure

147

17.9

QP Commentary

147

18 CAPITAL AND OPERATING COSTS

148

18.2

Operating Cost Estimate

152

19

ECONOMIC ANALYSIS

156

19.1

Introduction

156

19.2

Method

156

19.3

Sources of Information

157

19.4

Base Date

157

19.5

Production Profile

157

19.6

Capital Expenditure and Phasing

158

19.7

Stay in Business Capital

158

19.8

Operating Expenditure

158

19.9

Gold Recovery

159

19.10

Gold Pricing

159

19.11

Salvage Value

159

19.12

Working Capital

159

19.13

Sunk and On-going Capital

159

19.14

Reclamation and Closure

159

19.15

Royalty Tax

160

19.16

Corporate Income Tax

160

19.17

Discount Rate

160

19.18

Economic Outcomes

161

19.19

Cash Flow Model

161

19.20

Sensitivity Analysis

165

20

ADJACENT PROPERTIES

167

21 OTHER RELEVANT DATA AND INFORMATION

169

21.1

Royalties, Taxes and Economic Climate in Zimbabwe

169

21.2

Mining Legislation

174

22

INTERPRETATION AND CONCLUSIONS

175

22.1

Mineral Resource Estimate

175

22.2

Mineral Reserves Estimate

176

22.3

Economic Outcomes

176

22.4

Risk Assessment

177

23

RECOMMENDATIONS

180

23.1

Project Feasibility / Pre Project Execution / Implementation

180

