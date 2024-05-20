BILBOES GOLD PROJECT
TECHNICAL REPORT SUMMARY
Effective Date: December 31, 2023
Issue Date: May 15, 2024
Qualified Persons:
DRA Projects (Pty) Ltd
Document Number: GZWEBR7537-STU-REP-015
Revision: A
// Technical Report Summary
DATE AND SIGNATURE PAGE
This technical report summary titled "Bilboes Gold Project Technical Report Summary" was prepared for Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc, in accordance with Subpart 1300 and Item 601(b)(96) of Regulation S-K, as adopted by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Its effective date is 31 December 2023.
The Qualified Person ("QP") responsible for this Report is DRA Projects (Pty) Ltd.
DRA PROJECTS (PTY) LTD
Name: [ ]
Title: [ ]
Signature Date: [ ], 2024
// Technical Report Summary
ABBREVIATIONS, TERMS AND DEFINITIONS
Abbreviations/Terms
Definition
°C
Degrees
AACE
American Association of Cost Engineers
AMIS
African Mineral Standards
amsl
above mean sea level
AMZIM
Anglo American Corporation of Zimbabwe Ltd
Archean
Bubi Greenstone Belt
Au
Native Gold
Baker Steel
Baker Steel Resources Limited
BBWi
Bond Ball Work Index
BFS
Basic Ferric Sulphate
Bilboes
Bilboes Gold Limited
BIOX
Biological Oxidation
BoQ
Bill of Quantities
Caledonia
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
CCD
Counter Current Decantation
CCE
Capital Cost Estimate
CIL
Carbon in Leach
CIM
Canadian Institute of Mining
CMCL
AIM of the London Stock Exchange plc
COS
Crushed Ore Stockpile
CRM's
Certified Reference Materials
CSR
Corporate Social Responsibility
Datamine
Datamine Studio™
DD
Diamond Drilling
DEM
Digital Elevation Model
DRA
DRA Projects (Pty) Ltd
EC&I
Electrical, Control and Instrumentation
EHS
Environmental, Health and Safety
EIA
Environmental Impact Assessment
EMA
Environmental Management Agency
EMC
Eurus Mineral Consultants
EMP
Environmental Management Plans
EPCM
Engineering, Procurement, Construction Management
EPO
Exclusive Prospecting Orders
ESIA
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment
ESMP
Environmental and Social Management Plan
Abbreviations/Terms
Definition
ESSMS
Environmental, Social and Safety Management System
FEED
Front End Engineering Design
FGR
Fidelity Gold Refinery
GEV
Generalized Extreme Value
IFC
International Finance Commission
ILO
International Labor Organization
IMTT
Intermediated Money Transfer Tax
Infinite Treasure
Infinite Treasure Limited
IRR
Internal Rate of Return
ISBN
Isabella North
ISBS
Isabella South
LBMA
London Bullion Market Association
LCR
Lab Coarse Duplicates
LG
Lerchs-Grossman
LoM
Life of Mine
LPR
Lab Pulp Duplicates
LRP
Livelihoods Restoration Plan
ma
mega annum
mamsl
Meter above mean sea level
MAP
Mean Annual Precipitation
MCC
Motor Control Centre
MEL
Mechanical Equipment List
MRE
Mineral Resource Estimate
MSD-Z
Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe
NPV
Net Present Value
OPEX
Operating Expenditure
P&G
Preliminary and General
PDC
Process Design Criteria
PERC
percussion Reverse Circulation
PFD
Process Flow Diagram
PFS
Pre-Feasibility Study
PGM
Platinum Group Metals
PLZ
Performance Laboratories Zimbabwe Limited
POX
Pressure Oxidation
PSD
Particle Size Distribution
PV
Prospecting Ventures
QA/QC
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
Abbreviations/Terms
Definition
QP
Qualified Person as defined in S-K 1300
RC
Reverse Circulation
RFQ
Rock Quality Designation
RMR
Rock Mass Rating
RoM
Run of Mine
RoR
Rate of Rise
RWD
Return Water Dam
SANAS
South African National Accreditation System
SEX
Sodium Ethyl Xanthate
SIB
Stay in Business
S-K 1300
Subpart 1300 and Item 601(b)(96) of Regulation S-K
SLR
SLR Consulting (Africa) (Pty) Ltd
TRS
Technical Report Summary within the meaning of S-K 1300
TSF
Tailings Storage Facility
US$
United States Dollar
VAT
Value Added Tax
WGC
World Gold Council
WRD
Waste Rock Dumps
ZETDC
Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company
ZINWA
Zimbabwe National Water Authority
SYSTEM OF UNITS
The international metric system of units (SI) will be used throughout the design in all documentation, specifications, drawings, reports, and all other documents associated.
1
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
17
1.1
Introduction
17
1.2
Report Purpose
17
1.3
Project Location
17
1.4
Permits
17
1.5
History
18
1.6
Geology and Resource Estimate
18
1.7
Exploration
18
1.8
Sample Preparation, Analysis and Security
19
1.9
Mineral Resource Estimate
21
1.10
Mineral Reserve
23
1.11
Mining Strategy
24
1.12
Mine Production Schedules
25
1.13
Tailings Storage Facility
26
1.14
Infrastructure and Site Layout
26
1.15
Environmental
28
1.16
Project Permitting
29
1.17
Social and Community Related Requirements and Plans
29
1.18
Mine Closure
30
1.19
Process Plant
30
1.20
Capital Costs
31
1.21
Operating Costs
32
1.22
Market Studies
33
1.23
Economic Outcomes
33
1.24
Project Development
34
1.25
Conclusions
34
1.26
Recommendations
36
2
INTRODUCTION
37
2.1
Report Purpose
37
2.2
Sources of Information
37
2.3
Personal Inspections / Site Visits
37
2.4
QP Responsibilities and Relationships
38
3
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION
39
3.1
Project Location
39
3.2
Property Area
39
3.3
Mineral Tenure and Title
40
3.4
Royalties
41
3.5
Permits
41
3.6
Political Risks
42
3.7
Indigenization and Economic Empowerment
42
4 ACCESSIBILITY, CLIMATE, LOCAL RESOURCES, INFRASTRUCTURE AND
PHYSIOGRAPHY
44
4.1
Access
44
4.2
Physiography
44
4.3
Climate
44
4.4
Local Resources and Infrastructure
44
4.5
Personnel
45
4.6
Supplies
45
5
HISTORY
46
5.1
Holdings
46
5.2
Historical Sulfide Mineral Resource Estimates
46
5.3
Production
49
6 GEOLOGICAL SETTING, MINERALIZATION AND DEPOSIT
51
6.1
Regional Geology
51
6.2
Regional Geology as it Relates to the Bilboes Properties
55
6.3
Stratigraphy
56
6.4
Deposit Types
57
7
EXPLORATION
59
7.1
Geological Mapping
59
7.2
Trenching
60
7.3
Ground Geophysical Surveying
60
7.4
Prospecting and Sampling
61
7.5
Drilling
61
7.6
Hydrology and Hydrological Drilling
65
7.7
Geotechnical Drilling
66
8 SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSES AND SECURITY
67
8.1
Sampling
67
8.2
Analysis
67
8.3
Sample Security
68
8.4
Quality Control
68
8.5
QP Commentary
70
9 DATA VERIFICATION
71
9.1
Historical Data
71
9.2
2017/2018 Drilling Campaign
71
9.3
QP Commentary
71
10 MINERAL PROCESSING AND METALLURGICAL TESTING
72
10.1
Test Work Programme Overview
72
10.2
Discussion of the Results
72
10.3
Process Route Identification
74
10.4
Variability Testing
75
10.5
Pilot Plant Test Work
75
10.6
Pilot Plant Results
76
........................................................................................................................
78
10.8
QP Commentary
80
11
MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES
81
11.1
Topography
81
11.2
Geological Database
81
11.3
Bulk Density
81
11.4
Geological Model
82
11.5
Weathering and Oxidation
84
11.6
Compositing
85
11.7
Variography
85
11.8
Top Capping
86
11.9
Grade Estimation
86
11.10
Model Validations
88
11.11
Reconciliation
89
11.12
Resource Classification
89
11.13
Declaration
91
11.14
QP Commentary
93
12
MINERAL RESERVE ESTIMATES
94
12.1
Basis of Mineral Reserve Estimate
94
12.2
Mineral Reserve Declaration
95
12.3
Risk Assessment
96
13
MINING METHODS
97
13.1
Hydrological and Geotechnical Investigation
97
13.2
Rock Mass Classification
98
13.3
Geotechnical Conclusions and Recommendations
98
13.4
Mining Pit Locations
100
13.5
Mining Strategy
101
13.6
Mine Design
105
13.7
Mine Production
105
13.8
Operating Assumptions
106
13.9
Fleet Requirements
107
13.10
Mining Personnel
108
14 PROCESSING AND RECOVERY METHODS
111
14.1
Process Test work Results
111
14.2
Process Flow Description
112
14.3
Plant Water Requirements
118
14.4
Reagent Services
118
15
INFRASTRUCTURE
120
15.1
Geotechnical Investigation and Design
121
15.2
Tailings Storage Facility
123
15.3
Civil Engineering and Earthworks
127
15.4
Mechanical Engineering
128
15.5
Electrical Power Supply and Reticulation (including Communications)
129
15.6
General Infrastructure
130
15.7
Water Management Infrastructure
131
15.8
Sewage Management
132
15.9
Project Execution
132
16
MARKET STUDIES
134
16.1
Historical Supply and Demand
134
16.2
Gold Sales in Zimbabwe
137
16.3
Gold Price Predictions
138
17 ENVIRONMENTAL STUDIES, PERMITTING, AND PLANS, NEGOTIATIONS, OR
AGREEMENTS WITH LOCAL INDIVIDUALS OR GROUPS
139
17.1
Environmental Issues
139
17.2
Waste, Tailings, Monitoring and Water Management
140
17.3
Water Management
143
17.4
Project Permitting
143
17.5
Social and Community Related Requirements and Plans
144
17.6
Social / Community Issues
145
17.7
Mine Closure
145
17.8
Estimated Environmental Costs for Closure
147
17.9
QP Commentary
147
18 CAPITAL AND OPERATING COSTS
148
18.2
Operating Cost Estimate
152
19
ECONOMIC ANALYSIS
156
19.1
Introduction
156
19.2
Method
156
19.3
Sources of Information
157
19.4
Base Date
157
19.5
Production Profile
157
19.6
Capital Expenditure and Phasing
158
19.7
Stay in Business Capital
158
19.8
Operating Expenditure
158
19.9
Gold Recovery
159
19.10
Gold Pricing
159
19.11
Salvage Value
159
19.12
Working Capital
159
19.13
Sunk and On-going Capital
159
19.14
Reclamation and Closure
159
19.15
Royalty Tax
160
19.16
Corporate Income Tax
160
19.17
Discount Rate
160
19.18
Economic Outcomes
161
19.19
Cash Flow Model
161
19.20
Sensitivity Analysis
165
20
ADJACENT PROPERTIES
167
21 OTHER RELEVANT DATA AND INFORMATION
169
21.1
Royalties, Taxes and Economic Climate in Zimbabwe
169
21.2
Mining Legislation
174
22
INTERPRETATION AND CONCLUSIONS
175
22.1
Mineral Resource Estimate
175
22.2
Mineral Reserves Estimate
176
22.3
Economic Outcomes
176
22.4
Risk Assessment
177
23
RECOMMENDATIONS
180
23.1
Project Feasibility / Pre Project Execution / Implementation
180
