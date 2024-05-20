// Technical Report Summary

DATE AND SIGNATURE PAGE

This technical report summary titled "Bilboes Gold Project Technical Report Summary" was prepared for Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc, in accordance with Subpart 1300 and Item 601(b)(96) of Regulation S-K, as adopted by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Its effective date is 31 December 2023.

The Qualified Person ("QP") responsible for this Report is DRA Projects (Pty) Ltd.

DRA PROJECTS (PTY) LTD

Name: [ ]

Title: [ ]

Signature Date: [ ], 2024