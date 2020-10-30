Caledonia Mining : Company Factsheet October 2020
10/30/2020 | 06:40am EDT
AIM/NYSE:
CMCL
Market Cap:
$221 m*
Share Price:
$18.24 *
*as at 21.10.20
Dividend Payer with Growth Potential
Caledonia Mining is a dividend paying, highly profitable cash generator, producing gold from the Blanket Mine and expanding production in the Gwanda Greenstone Belt in Zimbabwe
Commitment to Return Money To Shareholders
Quarterly dividend of US$0.10 (10c) - 45% increase since Oct 2019
Annualised yield of 1.9%*
Dividend payer since 2012
*as at 21.10.20
Quarterly Dividend Payments
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
Substantial Planned Production Growth & Cost Reduction
90,000
80,000
70,000
60,000
50,000
40,000
30,000
20,000
10,000
0
2018
2019
2020
2022
Production (oz)
AISC ($/oz)
Investing in Growth to 80koz/Year from 2022
950
900
($/oz)
850
800
AISC
750
700
650
The Central Shaft will result in major improvements in production, cost and flexibility
45% increase in production over next 2 years
Shaft sinking completed and currently shaft equipping
Secure mine life to 2034
$63m invested since 2015 fully funded from internal cash flows
www.caledoniamining.com
info@caledoniamining.com
A Socially Conscious Responsible Business
Our CSR strategy is designed to deliver a strategic, sustainable response to community needs. Our focus areas are defined under the five sustainability pillars:
Education
Health
Agriculture
Women & Youth Empowerment
Environmental
The Zimbabwe Opportunity
Very little gold exploration has taken place in the last 20 years in one of
the last gold mining frontiers in Africa. We are looking for:
Brownfield exploration projects or new developments: not existing large-scale mines
Minimum target resource of 1 million ounces
Minimum target production of 50,000 ounces per annum
NPV per share enhancing; must enhance
Caledonia's future dividend-paying capacity
In October 2020 we signed an MOU with the Government of Zimbabwe to review potential investment opportunities
Solar PV Project
Our Drive Towards a More Sustainable Future
Construction of a 12MW solar plant at a cost of approximately $12m
Expected to provide approximately 27% of Blanket's daily electricity demand
Project is expected to reduce Caledonia's GHG emissions and provide a modest increase in shareholder returns
Sales 2020
95,3 M
-
-
Net income 2020
29,8 M
-
-
Net cash 2020
19,6 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
6,78x
Yield 2020
2,13%
Capitalization
210 M
210 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
2,00x
EV / Sales 2021
1,27x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
84,6%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
19,00 $
Last Close Price
16,89 $
Spread / Highest target
12,5%
Spread / Average Target
12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target
12,5%
