CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC

CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC

(CMCL)
  Report
Caledonia Mining : Company Factsheet October 2020

10/30/2020 | 06:40am EDT

AIM/NYSE:

CMCL

Market Cap:

$221 m*

Share Price:

$18.24 *

*as at 21.10.20

Dividend Payer with Growth Potential

Caledonia Mining is a dividend paying, highly profitable cash generator, producing gold from the Blanket Mine and expanding production in the Gwanda Greenstone Belt in Zimbabwe

Commitment to Return Money To Shareholders

Quarterly dividend of US$0.10 (10c) - 45% increase since Oct 2019

  • Annualised yield of 1.9%*
  • Dividend payer since 2012

*as at 21.10.20

US Dollars

15

10

5

0

Quarterly Dividend Payments

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

Substantial Planned Production Growth & Cost Reduction

Production (oz)

90,000

80,000

70,000

60,000

50,000

40,000

30,000

20,000

10,000

0

2018

2019

2020

2022

Production (oz)

AISC ($/oz)

Investing in Growth to 80koz/Year from 2022

950

900

($/oz)

850

800

AISC

750

700

650

The Central Shaft will result in major improvements in production, cost and flexibility

  • 45% increase in production over next 2 years
  • Shaft sinking completed and currently shaft equipping
  • Secure mine life to 2034
  • $63m invested since 2015 fully funded from internal cash flows

www.caledoniamining.cominfo@caledoniamining.com

A Socially Conscious Responsible Business

Our CSR strategy is designed to deliver a strategic, sustainable response to community needs. Our focus areas are defined under the five sustainability pillars:

Education

Health

Agriculture

Women & Youth Empowerment

Environmental

The Zimbabwe Opportunity

Very little gold exploration has taken place in the last 20 years in one of

the last gold mining frontiers in Africa. We are looking for:

  • Brownfield exploration projects or new developments: not existing large-scale mines
  • Minimum target resource of 1 million ounces
  • Minimum target production of 50,000 ounces per annum
  • NPV per share enhancing; must enhance
    Caledonia's future dividend-paying capacity

In October 2020 we signed an MOU with the Government of Zimbabwe to review potential investment opportunities

Solar PV Project

Our Drive Towards a More Sustainable Future

  • Construction of a 12MW solar plant at a cost of approximately $12m
  • Expected to provide approximately 27% of Blanket's daily electricity demand
  • Project is expected to reduce Caledonia's GHG emissions and provide a modest increase in shareholder returns

www.caledoniamining.cominfo@caledoniamining.com





Caledonia Mining Corporation plc published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 95,3 M - -
Net income 2020 29,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 19,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,78x
Yield 2020 2,13%
Capitalization 210 M 210 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 19,00 $
Last Close Price 16,89 $
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Roy Curtis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leigh Alan Wilson Chairman
Dana Roets Chief Operating Officer
John Mark Learmonth Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Lawson Kelly Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC100.59%210
NEWMONT CORPORATION38.87%48 506
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION44.65%46 457
POLYUS118.55%26 584
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.52.43%19 776
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED27.67%19 063
