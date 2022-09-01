Caledonia Mining : Corporate Presentation – September 2022
09/01/2022 | 03:31am EDT
Corporate Presentation 2022
PROFITABLE GOLD PRODUCTION, FUTURE GROWTH
NYSE/AIM/VFEX: CMCL
2
A Strategy Focused on Genuine Returns for our Shareholders
Central Shaft:
Attractive new
Committed to
Significant
opportunities:
return money
increase
Bilboes &
to shareholders
in production
Maligreen
NYSE/AIM/VFEX: CMCL
3
An Overview
A HIGHLY PROFITABLE CASH GENERATIVE GOLD PRODUCER WITH A STRONG GROWTH PROFILE
Established, profitable gold producer expanding production at Central Shaft from the Blanket Mine in the Gwanda Greenstone Belt, Zimbabwe
July 2022: signed an agreement to purchase Bilboes for a total consideration of 5.12m shares, approximately 28.5% of Caledonia's fully diluted equity, and a 1% NSR
Bilboes has an NI43-101 compliant P&P Reserve of 1.79Moz @ 2.34 g/t and a M&I Resource of 2.56Moz @ 2.26 g/t and an additional Inferred mineral resource of 577Koz @ 1.89 g/t
Nov 2021: acquired mining claims over Maligreen - contains inferred resource of 940koz at 1.88g/t in the Zimbabwe Midlands
Jersey domiciled company; listed on NYSE, AIM & VFEX
2021 revenue of $121million
2022 production guidance of between 73,000 - 80,000 ounces at AISC $880-$970/ounces
NYSE/AIM/VFEX: CMCL
4
Dividend
COMMITTED TO RETURN MONEY TO SHAREHOLDERS
QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
16
14
12
SHARE
10
CENTS PER
8
6
4
2
0
Q 1
Q 2
Q 3
Q 4
Q 1
Q 2
Q 3
Q 4
Q 1
Q 2
Q 3
Q 4
Q 1
Q 2
Q 3
Q 4
Q 1
Q 2
2 0 1 8
2 0 1 8
2 0 1 8
2 0 1 8
2 0 1 9
2 0 1 9
2 0 1 9
2 0 1 9
2 0 2 0
2 0 2 0
2 0 2 0
2 0 2 0
2 0 2 1
2 0 2 1
2 0 2 1
2 0 2 1
2 0 2 2
2 0 2 2
Quarterly dividend of
US$0.14 (14c)
Dividend yield
5%
*as 8 Aug 2022
Dividend payer since
2012
104% Increase
in quarterly dividend since October 2019
NYSE/AIM/VFEX: CMCL
5
