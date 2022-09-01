Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCL   JE00BF0XVB15

CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC

(CMCL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-08-31 pm EDT
9.250 USD   -8.42%
03:31aCALEDONIA MINING : Corporate Presentation – September 2022
PU
08/12TRANSCRIPT : Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 2022
CI
08/11Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc - Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Caledonia Mining : Corporate Presentation – September 2022

09/01/2022 | 03:31am EDT
Corporate Presentation 2022

PROFITABLE GOLD PRODUCTION, FUTURE GROWTH

Disclaimer

This presentation does not constitute, or form part of, any offer to sell or issue or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares in Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia"), nor shall it (or any part of it) or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, or act as an inducement to enter into any contract or agreement thereto.

Certain forward-looking statements may be contained in the presentation which include, without limitation, expectations regarding metal prices, estimates of production, operating expenditure, capital expenditure and projections regarding the completion of capital projects as well as the financial position of the Company. Although Caledonia believes that the expectations reflected in such forward- looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, results could differ from those projected as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic and market conditions, changes in the regulatory environment and other business and operational risks.

Accordingly, neither Caledonia, nor any of its directors, officers, employees, advisers, associated persons or subsidiary undertakings shall be liable for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or damage suffered by any person as a result of relying upon this presentation or any future communications in connection with this presentation and any such liabilities are expressly disclaimed.

Refer to the technical report entitled "Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Blanket Gold Mine, Zimbabwe" dated May 17, 2021 prepared by Minxcon (Pty) Ltd and filed by the Company on SEDAR on May 26, 2021 for resources and reserves and planned production as stated in this presentation. Mr Dana Roets (B Eng (Min.), MBA, Pr.Eng., FSAIMM, AMMSA), Chief Operating Officer, is the Company's qualified person as defined by Canada's National Instrument 43-101 and has approved any scientific or technical information contained in this document.

NYSE/AIM/VFEX: CMCL

2

A Strategy Focused on Genuine Returns for our Shareholders

Central Shaft:

Attractive new

Committed to

Significant

opportunities:

return money

increase

Bilboes &

to shareholders

in production

Maligreen

NYSE/AIM/VFEX: CMCL

3

An Overview

A HIGHLY PROFITABLE CASH GENERATIVE GOLD PRODUCER WITH A STRONG GROWTH PROFILE

  • Established, profitable gold producer expanding production at Central Shaft from the Blanket Mine in the Gwanda Greenstone Belt, Zimbabwe
  • July 2022: signed an agreement to purchase Bilboes for a total consideration of 5.12m shares, approximately 28.5% of Caledonia's fully diluted equity, and a 1% NSR
    • Bilboes has an NI43-101 compliant P&P Reserve of 1.79Moz @ 2.34 g/t and a M&I Resource of 2.56Moz @ 2.26 g/t and an additional Inferred mineral resource of 577Koz @ 1.89 g/t
  • Nov 2021: acquired mining claims over Maligreen - contains inferred resource of 940koz at 1.88g/t in the Zimbabwe Midlands
  • Jersey domiciled company; listed on NYSE, AIM & VFEX
  • 2021 revenue of $121million
  • 2022 production guidance of between 73,000 - 80,000 ounces at AISC $880-$970/ounces

NYSE/AIM/VFEX: CMCL

4

Dividend

COMMITTED TO RETURN MONEY TO SHAREHOLDERS

QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENTS

16

14

12

SHARE

10

CENTS PER

8

6

4

2

0

Q 1

Q 2

Q 3

Q 4

Q 1

Q 2

Q 3

Q 4

Q 1

Q 2

Q 3

Q 4

Q 1

Q 2

Q 3

Q 4

Q 1

Q 2

2 0 1 8

2 0 1 8

2 0 1 8

2 0 1 8

2 0 1 9

2 0 1 9

2 0 1 9

2 0 1 9

2 0 2 0

2 0 2 0

2 0 2 0

2 0 2 0

2 0 2 1

2 0 2 1

2 0 2 1

2 0 2 1

2 0 2 2

2 0 2 2

Quarterly dividend of

US$0.14 (14c)

Dividend yield

5%

*as 8 Aug 2022

Dividend payer since

2012

104% Increase

in quarterly dividend since October 2019

NYSE/AIM/VFEX: CMCL

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 07:30:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 146 M - -
Net income 2022 50,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 15,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,40x
Yield 2022 6,21%
Capitalization 166 M 166 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,3%
Technical analysis trends CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,25 $
Average target price 17,31 $
Spread / Average Target 87,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Mark Learmonth Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chester O. Goodburn Chief Financial Officer
Leigh Alan Wilson Chairman
Leonét Steyn Chief Information Officer
Dana Roets Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC-20.67%166
NEWMONT CORPORATION-33.31%33 493
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.38%26 571
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-22.45%19 269
POLYUS-35.94%18 602
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-25.57%13 952