Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Appointment of Joint Broker - Form 6-K

04/06/2022 | 07:12am EDT
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Appointment of Joint Broker

ST HELIER, Jersey, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Liberum Capital Limited as its joint broker with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793
WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/ Jessica Cave/ Andrew De Andrade

Liberum Capital Limited
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751

Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
BlytheRay Financial PR
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda 		Tel: +263 77280 2131

Disclaimer

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 11:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
