Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Appointment of Joint Broker - Form 6-K

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Appointment of Joint Broker
ST HELIER, Jersey, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Liberum Capital Limited as its joint broker with immediate effect.
