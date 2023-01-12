Advanced search
    CMCL   JE00BF0XVB15

CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC

(CMCL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:00 2023-01-11 pm EST
14.27 USD   -0.90%
02:02aCaledonia Mining Corporation Plc :  Issue of Securities Pursuant to Long Term Incentive Plan Awards
GL
02:00aCaledonia Mining Corporation Plc :  Issue of Securities Pursuant to Long Term Incentive Plan Awards
AQ
01/06Caledonia Mining completes "transformational" acquisition of Bilboes Gold
AQ
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Issue of Securities Pursuant to Long Term Incentive Plan Awards

01/12/2023 | 02:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ST HELIER, Jersey, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (the “Company” or “Caledonia”) (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that following the maturing of long term incentive plan awards on January 11, 2023 which were made under the 2015 Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan of the Company (the “Plan”), a total of 24,389 common shares of no par value in the Company are being issued to members of staff within the Company’s group, including in the form of depositary interests and Zimbabwe depositary receipts in respect of such shares, on or about January 16, 2023. The following “Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility” within the meaning of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (“PDMRs”) shall receive the securities set out below:

NamePositionNumber of
depositary
interests		Resulting interest
in share capital of
the Company
(number and
percentage)
Mark LearmonthDirector and Chief Executive Officer10,330181,397 (1.10%)
Chester GoodburnChief Financial Officer1,5267,861 (0.05%)

Further details of the issues of securities to such persons are set out in the notifications below.

Application has been made by Caledonia for the admission of depositary interests representing all the issued shares to trading on AIM and it is anticipated that trading in such securities will commence on or about January 17, 2023. Following issue of all the shares, the Company will have a total number of shares in issue of 17,283,312 common shares of no par value each. Caledonia has no shares in treasury; therefore, this figure may be used by holders of securities in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall

Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793
Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie

Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9771
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings

Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
BlytheRay Financial PR
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray

Tel: +44 207 138 3204
3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham

Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131

IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Dzika Dhana
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMark Learmonth 
2Reason for the notification  
a)Position/statusDirector and Chief Executive Officer 
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification 
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCaledonia Mining Corporation Plc 
b)LEI21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentDepositary interests representing common shares of no par value 
Identification codeJE00BF0XVB15 
b)Nature of the transactionIssue of securities 
c)Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s)Volume(s) 
US$14.4010,330
d)Aggregated information  
 - Aggregated volume10,330 
 - PriceUS$14.40 
e)Date of the transaction11 January 2023 
f)Place of the transactionAIM of the London Stock Exchange plc 


NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameChester Goodburn 
2Reason for the notification  
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer 
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification 
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCaledonia Mining Corporation Plc 
b)LEI21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentDepositary interests representing common shares of no par value 
Identification codeJE00BF0XVB15 
b)Nature of the transactionIssue of securities 
c)Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s)Volume(s) 
US$14.401,526
d)Aggregated information  
 - Aggregated volume1,526 
 - PriceUS$14.40 
e)Date of the transaction11 January 2023 
f)Place of the transactionAIM of the London Stock Exchange plc 

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 145 M - -
Net income 2022 39,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 10,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,02%
Capitalization 246 M 246 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 14,27 $
Average target price 15,18 $
Spread / Average Target 6,37%
Managers and Directors
John Mark Learmonth Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chester O. Goodburn Chief Financial Officer
Leigh Alan Wilson Chairman
Leonét Steyn Chief Information Officer
Dana Roets Chief Operating Officer & Director
