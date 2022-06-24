Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCL   JE00BF0XVB15

CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC

(CMCL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:58 2022-06-23 pm EDT
11.70 USD   -3.54%
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

06/24/2022 | 02:02am EDT
ST HELIER, Jersey, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on June 21, 2022 from Van Eck Associates Corporation, which is, through two of its funds, a "significant shareholder" of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies, that it has changed its interest in the Company and on June 17, 2022 crossed a particular threshold for notification of its holdings in the Company. A copy of the notification is below.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
  
Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 131 220 9771
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
  
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
  
BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
  
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
  
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
  
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd  Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
  

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:Caledonia Mining Corp PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuerX
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameVan Eck Associates Corporation
City and country of registered office (if applicable)New York, NY USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
NameVanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:17/06/2022
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):21/06/2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached3.58% 3.58%459,458
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		4.01% 4.01% 


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
JE00BF0XVB15459,458 3.58% 
     
     
SUBTOTAL 8. A459,4583.58%
      
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
     
     
     
  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1  
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Physical or cash
settlementxii		Number of voting rights% of voting rights
      
      
      
   SUBTOTAL 8.B.2  
 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary)		X
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF3.24% 3.24%
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF0.34% 0.34%
    
    
    
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holderGlass Lewis
The number and % of voting rights held459,458 shares and 3.58% voting right
The date until which the voting rights will be heldOpen
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 


Place of completionTampa, FL
Date of completion21 June 2022

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 142 M - -
Net income 2022 50,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 19,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,46x
Yield 2022 4,62%
Capitalization 156 M 156 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,13 $
Average target price 19,00 $
Spread / Average Target 56,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Roy Curtis Director
John Mark Learmonth Chief Financial Officer & Director
Leigh Alan Wilson Chairman
Dana Roets Chief Operating Officer & Director
Adam Chester Secretary, General Counsel, Head-Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC4.03%156
NEWMONT CORPORATION1.35%51 463
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION5.20%34 541
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-26.50%23 909
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-5.01%22 961
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-8.73%17 291