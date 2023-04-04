Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

ST HELIER, Jersey, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on March 30, 2023 from Allan Gray Proprietary Limited of a change to its interest in the Company and on March 28, 2023 crossed a particular threshold for notification.
A copy of the notification is below.
|TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|
|1. Issuer Details
|ISIN
|JE00BF0XVB15
|Issuer Name
|CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
|UK or Non-UK Issuer
|UK
|
|2. Reason for Notification
|
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|Name
|Allan Gray Proprietary Limited
|City of registered office (if applicable)
|Cape Town
|Country of registered office (if applicable)
|South Africa
|
|4. Details of the shareholder
|Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
|
|City of registered office (if applicable)
|
|Country of registered office (if applicable)
|
|
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|
|28-Mar-2023
|
|6. Date on which Issuer notified
|
|30-Mar-2023
|
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|12.067900
|0.000000
|12.067900
|2180070
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|16.129000
|0.000000
|16.129000
|
|
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|
|8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|JE00BF0XVB15
|2180070
|
|12.067900
|
|Sub Total 8.A
|2180070
|12.067900
|
|8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
|
|
|
|
|8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B2
|
|
|
|
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|
|1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
|
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
|10. In case of proxy voting
|Name of the proxy holder
|
|The number and % of voting rights held
|
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|
|
|11. Additional Information
|
|
|
|12. Date of Completion
|
|30-Mar-2023
|
|13. Place Of Completion
|
|Cape Town