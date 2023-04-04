Advanced search
    CMCL   JE00BF0XVB15

CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC

(CMCL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:00 2023-04-03 pm EDT
15.59 USD   +2.57%
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

04/04/2023 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ST HELIER, Jersey, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on March 30, 2023 from Allan Gray Proprietary Limited of a change to its interest in the Company and on March 28, 2023 crossed a particular threshold for notification.

A copy of the notification is below.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793
  
Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9771
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
  
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
  
BlytheRay Financial PR
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
  
3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
  
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131


TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
 
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
JE00BF0XVB15
Issuer Name
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
 
2. Reason for Notification
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Allan Gray Proprietary Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
Cape Town
Country of registered office (if applicable)
South Africa
 
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
 
City of registered office (if applicable)
 
Country of registered office (if applicable)
 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
 
28-Mar-2023
 
6. Date on which Issuer notified
 
30-Mar-2023
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
 
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached12.0679000.00000012.0679002180070
Position of previous notification (if applicable)16.1290000.00000016.129000 
       
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
 
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
 
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
JE00BF0XVB152180070 12.067900 
Sub Total 8.A218007012.067900
 
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
 
Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1   
 
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
 
Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2   
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
 
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
 
Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
 
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
 
The number and % of voting rights held
 
The date until which the voting rights will be held
 
 
11. Additional Information
 
 
 
12. Date of Completion
 
30-Mar-2023
 
13. Place Of Completion
 
Cape Town

