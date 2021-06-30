Log in
    CMCL   JE00BF0XVB15

CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC

(CMCL)
  Report
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder (Form 6-K)

06/30/2021 | 07:05am EDT
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

ST HELIER, Jersey, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ('Caledonia' or the 'Company') (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces that it received notification on June 28, 2021 from BlackRock, Inc. that it crossed a particular threshold for notification of its holdings in the Company on June 25, 2021.

Blackrock Inc.'s total interest in voting rights is now below 3% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841793
WH Ireland (Nomad and Broker)
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.



Disclaimer

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 11:04:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
