    CMCL   JE00BF0XVB15

CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC

(CMCL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:00 2023-03-30 pm EDT
15.60 USD   +0.39%
02:03aCaledonia Mining Corporation Plc : Update of Zimbabwe Placing
GL
02:01aCaledonia Mining Corporation Plc : Update of Zimbabwe Placing
AQ
03/30Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc :  Issue of escrow shares in respect of the acquisition of the Bilboes gold project in Zimbabwe
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Update of Zimbabwe Placing

03/31/2023 | 02:03am EDT
ST HELIER, Jersey, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that, further to its announcements on March 24, 2023 regarding the Fundraise (as defined in the announcements), it has decided to extend the closing of the Zimbabwe Placing (as also defined in the announcements) from 12.00 p.m. on March 31, 2023 by up to a week due to a higher than anticipated level of demand from existing and new Zimbabwean institutional shareholders who wish to participate but require extra time to attend to their own administrative requirements. It is expected that, due to strong demand from existing Zimbabwean institutional shareholders, the Zimbabwe Placing will raise in excess of US$3milllion. A further announcement will be made next week regarding the closing of the Zimbabwe Placing, the funds raised and the shares and Zimbabwe depositary interests to be issued pursuant to the Placing.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall		 
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
  
Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9771
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
  
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
  
BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204

3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham		Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
  
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda		Tel: +263 77802131
  
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”) as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information
Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation that involve risks and uncertainties relating, but not limited, to Caledonia’s current expectations, intentions, plans, and beliefs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “goal”, “plan”, “target”, “intend”, “estimate”, “could”, “should”, “may” and “will” or the negative of these terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include, for instance: expectations of funds raised by the Zimbabwe Placing. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

Security holders, potential security holders and other prospective investors should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Security holders, potential security holders and other prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. Caledonia undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

This news release is not an offer of the shares of Caledonia for sale in the United States or elsewhere. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the shares of Caledonia, in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such province, state or jurisdiction. 


