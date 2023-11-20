Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc is a gold production, exploration and development company. The Company operates through two segments: Zimbabwe and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe (Private) Limited, Blanket Mine (1983) (Private) Limited and Caledonia Mining Services (Private) Limited. The South African segment is involved in sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine. The Company's primary asset is the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe. The Blanket Gold Mine is a Zimbabwean gold mine, which operates at a depth of approximately 750 meters below surface and produced approximately 55,000 ounces of gold. The Blanket Gold Mine also holds brownfield exploration and development projects both on the existing mine area and on its satellite properties, which are within trucking distance of the Blanket metallurgical recovery plant. The Company also holds Motapa gold exploration property in Southern Zimbabwe.

Sector Gold