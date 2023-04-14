Advanced search
    CMCL   JE00BF0XVB15

CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC

(CMCL)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:00 2023-04-13 pm EDT
17.21 USD   +1.65%
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Zimbabwe Placing - Issue of Further Shares

04/14/2023 | 02:02am EDT
ST HELIER, Jersey, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces the issue of a further 1,814 shares in relation to the Zimbabwe Placing.

The Company announced on April 11, 2023 that the Zimbabwe Placing had raised approximately US$5.825 million before expenses with a total of 423,951 ZDRs having been placed at the Placing Price of $13.74 each. Together with the 781,749 Placing Shares that were admitted to trading on AIM on March 30, 2023, a total of 1,205,700 common shares had therefore been placed in the form of depositary interests and ZDRs and the Fundraise had raised in total approximately US$16.566 million before expenses.

Due to administrative issues in Zimbabwe, a further 1,814 ZDRs had been subscribed and paid for but not recorded and notified to the Company prior to the announcement. The Company has therefore instructed the issue of a further 1,814 shares and ZDRs. As a result, the total raised by the Zimbabwe Placing is approximately US$5.850 million before expenses for the issue of a total of 425,765 ZDRs. In total, therefore, the Fundraise raised approximately US$16.591 million before expenses.

Admission, settlement and dealings

An application has been made to the London Stock Exchange plc for 1,814 depository interests representing the ZDRs to be admitted to trading on AIM (“Admission”).

Admission is expected to occur at 8.00 a.m. on April 19, 2023. The shares issued in respect of the ZDRs will rank pari passu with the common shares in the Company, with settlement scheduled for the date of Admission.

Following the issue of the ZDRs, the Company will have a total number of shares in issue of 19,188,073 common shares of no par value each, all of which have voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or any change to their interest in, the Company.

Other than where defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the announcements made on March 24, 2023. 

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
  
Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9771
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
  
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
  
BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
  
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham		Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
  
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda		Tel: +263 77802131
  
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 170 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 88,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 3,25%
Capitalization 330 M 330 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
EV / Sales 2024 1,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 17,21 $
Average target price 17,50 $
Spread / Average Target 1,69%
Managers and Directors
John Mark Learmonth Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chester O. Goodburn Chief Financial Officer
Leigh Alan Wilson Chairman
Leonét Steyn Chief Information Officer
Dana Roets Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC37.66%330
NEWMONT CORPORATION5.32%39 495
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION12.75%34 444
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED14.02%28 476
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.28.98%22 993
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED43.70%17 682
