Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCL   JE00BF0XVB15

CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC

(CMCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Caledonia Mining : New Significant Shareholder (Form 6-K)

09/03/2021 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc New Significant Shareholder

ST HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ('Caledonia' or the 'Company') (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces that it has recently become aware that VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF ('VanEck') discloses on its website that it holds an interest in a total of 473,246 Caledonia shares which equates to 3.90% of the issued share capital of Caledonia and accordingly is a significant shareholder (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies).

The Company has approached VanEck to seek confirmation of the shareholding disclosed on its website and will provide a further update if and when necessary.

Caledonia is a constituent of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index (GDXJ Index) which forms the basis of various passive gold sector investment funds in the North American market, the most significant being the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF.

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793
WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538


Disclaimer

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 11:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
07:02aCALEDONIA MINING : New Significant Shareholder (Form 6-K)
PU
03:21aCALEDONIA MINING : Seeks Confirmation of VanEck's 4% Shareholding
MT
02:01aCALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION : Plc New Significant Shareholder
AQ
08/16CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION : Plc Purchase of Securities by Director
AQ
08/13CALEDONIA MINING : announces purchase of securities by Director
AQ
08/13CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION : Plc Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2021
AQ
08/13CALEDONIA MINING : Purchase of Securities by Director (Form 6-K)
PU
08/13CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION : Plc Purchase of Securities by Director
AQ
08/12CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC : Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2021(N..
AQ
08/12CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION : Plc - Shareholder Webinar following Results for t..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 110 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 24,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 4,24%
Capitalization 148 M 148 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,25 $
Average target price 19,00 $
Spread / Average Target 55,1%
Managers and Directors
Steven Roy Curtis Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Mark Learmonth Chief Financial Officer & Director
Leigh Alan Wilson Chairman
Dana Roets Chief Operating Officer
Adam Chester Secretary, General Counsel, Head-Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC-22.86%148
NEWMONT CORPORATION-1.97%46 985
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-14.03%35 417
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-12.64%24 677
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.6.17%20 274
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-4.03%14 920