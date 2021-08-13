Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCL   JE00BF0XVB15

CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC

(CMCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Caledonia Mining : Purchase of Securities by Director (Form 6-K)

08/13/2021 | 07:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Purchase of Securities by Director

ST HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) ('Caledonia' or the 'Company') announces that it received notice today that Johan Holtzhausen, a non-executive director of the Company, has purchased a total of 1,200 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares of no par value each in the Company at an average price per depositary interest of GBP8.89. Following this transaction, Mr Holtzhausen holds an interest in 21,025 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.17 per cent of the issued share capital of Caledonia.

Further details of the transaction are set out below. For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall 		Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
WH Ireland (Nomad & Broker)
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford 		Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray 		Tel: +44 207 138 3204
3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham 		Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014('MAR')as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Johan Holtzhausen
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 Non-executive director
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
b) LEI 21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Depositary interests representing common shares of no par value

JE00BF0XVB15
b) Nature of the transaction
 Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s) Volume(s)
GBP8.89 1,200
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,200

GBP8.89 each
e) Date of the transaction
 12 August 2021
f) Place of the transaction AIM


Disclaimer

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 11:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
07:52aCALEDONIA MINING : Purchase of Securities by Director (Form 6-K)
PU
07:40aCALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION : Plc Purchase of Securities by Director
AQ
08/12CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC : Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2021(N..
AQ
08/12CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION : Plc - Shareholder Webinar following Results for t..
AQ
08/12CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC : Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2021 (..
PU
08/12CALEDONIA MINING : MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Form 6..
PU
08/12CALEDONIA MINING : Corporate Presentation August 2021
PU
08/12CALEDONIA MINING : Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements
PU
08/12CALEDONIA MINING : Second Quarter 2021 MD&A
PU
08/12CALEDONIA MINING : Second Quarter Results Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 110 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 24,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 4,34%
Capitalization 145 M 145 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,97 $
Average target price 19,00 $
Spread / Average Target 58,7%
Managers and Directors
Steven Roy Curtis Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Mark Learmonth Chief Financial Officer & Director
Leigh Alan Wilson Chairman
Dana Roets Chief Operating Officer
Adam Chester Secretary, General Counsel, Head-Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC-24.62%145
NEWMONT CORPORATION-2.57%46 732
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-13.48%35 656
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-11.78%24 639
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.1.28%19 363
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-2.17%15 107