    CMCL   JE00BF0XVB15

CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC

(CMCL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/11 04:00:00 pm EDT
12.15 USD   -1.38%
04:19aCALEDONIA MINING : Q1 2022 Results Presentation
PU
02:01aCaledonia Mining Corporation Plc Results for the Quarter ended March 31, 2022
AQ
05/05CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC :  Appointment of Gordon Wylie as a non-executive director
AQ
Caledonia Mining : Q1 2022 Results Presentation

05/12/2022 | 04:19am EDT
Q1 Results Presentation

2022

Disclaimer

This presentation does not constitute, or form part of, any offer to sell or issue or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares in Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia"), nor shall it (or any part of it) or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, or act as an inducement to enter into any contract or agreement thereto. Certain forward-looking statements may be contained in the presentation which include, without limitation, expectations regarding metal prices, estimates of production, operating expenditure, capital expenditure and projections regarding the completion of capital projects as well as the financial position of Caledonia. Although Caledonia believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, results could differ from those projected as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic and market conditions, changes in the regulatory environment and other business and operational risks. Accordingly, neither Caledonia, nor any of its directors, officers, employees, advisers, associated persons or subsidiary undertakings shall be liable for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or damage suffered by any person as a result of relying upon this presentation or any future communications in connection with this presentation and any such liabilities are expressly disclaimed. Refer to the technical report entitled "Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Blanket Gold Mine, Zimbabwe" dated May 17, 2021 prepared by Minxcon (Pty) Ltd and filed by Caledonia on SEDAR on May 26, 2021 for any resources and reserves and planned production from Blanket Mine as stated in this presentation. Mr Dana Roets (B Eng (Min.), MBA, Pr.Eng., FSAIMM, AMMSA), Chief Operating Officer, is Caledonia's qualified person as defined by Canada's National Instrument 43-101 and has approved any scientific or technical information contained in this document.

NYSE/AIM/VFEX: CMCL

2

Results

Summary

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

Change (%)

Production (ounces)

13,197

18,515

40%

Average gold price ($ per ounce)1

1,738

1,848

6%

Revenue ($'m)

25.7

35.1

37%

Gross Profit ($'m) 2

10.4

16.9

63%

EBITDA ($'m)

9.7

14.5

49%

AISC ($/oz)1

1,044

968

-7%

Profit attributable to shareholders ($'m)1

4.6

6.0

30%

Adjusted earnings per share (cents)1

51.6

62.5

21%

Dividends per share (cents)

11.0

14.0

27%

1. Non-IFRS measures such as "On-mine cost per ounce", "AISC" and "average realised gold price" and "adjusted EPS" are used throughout this document. Refer to section 10 of the MD&A published on 12 May 2022 for a discussion of non-IFRS measures

2. Gross profit is after deducting royalties, production costs and depreciation but before administrative expenses, other income, interest and finance charges and taxation.

NYSE/AIM/VFEX: CMCL

3

Safety

Quarter 1 2022

Safety

Q1 22

Q1 21

FY21

Fatalities

1

0

0

Lost Time Injuries

0

0

3

Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate

0,12

0,53

0,29

Occupational Illnesses

0

0

0

  • In February Andrew Clayton Phiri died in a mining incident at Blanket. Caledonia expresses its condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased.
  • Increase in Blanket headcount over last 12 months
  • Nyanzvi now resumed following relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions

NYSE/AIM/VFEX: CMCL

4

Production

  • 18,515 ounces of gold produced in the Quarter - a record for any first quarter
  • Higher production due to increased tonnes milled and improved grade and recovery
  • Central shaft currently hoists waste; No.4 shaft hoists ore
  • 14,000 tonne ore stockpile contains approx. 1,500 ounces of recoverable gold (not included in the Quarterly production total)
  • 2022 production guidance of between
    73,000 - 80,000 ounces
  • April production of almost 6,800 ounces

NYSE/AIM/VFEX: CMCL

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc published this content on 12 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2022 08:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
