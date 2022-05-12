Caledonia Mining : Q1 2022 Results Presentation

This presentation does not constitute, or form part of, any offer to sell or issue or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares in Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia"), nor shall it (or any part of it) or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, or act as an inducement to enter into any contract or agreement thereto. Certain forward-looking statements may be contained in the presentation which include, without limitation, expectations regarding metal prices, estimates of production, operating expenditure, capital expenditure and projections regarding the completion of capital projects as well as the financial position of Caledonia. Although Caledonia believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, results could differ from those projected as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic and market conditions, changes in the regulatory environment and other business and operational risks. Accordingly, neither Caledonia, nor any of its directors, officers, employees, advisers, associated persons or subsidiary undertakings shall be liable for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or damage suffered by any person as a result of relying upon this presentation or any future communications in connection with this presentation and any such liabilities are expressly disclaimed. Refer to the technical report entitled "Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Blanket Gold Mine, Zimbabwe" dated May 17, 2021 prepared by Minxcon (Pty) Ltd and filed by Caledonia on SEDAR on May 26, 2021 for any resources and reserves and planned production from Blanket Mine as stated in this presentation. Mr Dana Roets (B Eng (Min.), MBA, Pr.Eng., FSAIMM, AMMSA), Chief Operating Officer, is Caledonia's qualified person as defined by Canada's National Instrument 43-101 and has approved any scientific or technical information contained in this document.
NYSE/AIM/VFEX: CMCL
2
Results
Summary
Q1 2021
Q1 2022
Change (%)
Production (ounces)
13,197
18,515
40%
Average gold price ($ per ounce)1
1,738
1,848
6%
Revenue ($'m)
25.7
35.1
37%
Gross Profit ($'m) 2
10.4
16.9
63%
EBITDA ($'m)
9.7
14.5
49%
AISC ($/oz)1
1,044
968
-7%
Profit attributable to shareholders ($'m)1
4.6
6.0
30%
Adjusted earnings per share (cents)1
51.6
62.5
21%
Dividends per share (cents)
11.0
14.0
27%
1. Non-IFRS measures such as "On-mine cost per ounce", "AISC" and "average realised gold price" and "adjusted EPS" are used throughout this document. Refer to section 10 of the MD&A published on 12 May 2022 for a discussion of non-IFRS measures
2. Gross profit is after deducting royalties, production costs and depreciation but before administrative expenses, other income, interest and finance charges and taxation.
NYSE/AIM/VFEX: CMCL
3
Safety
Quarter 1 2022
Safety
Q1 22
Q1 21
FY21
Fatalities
1
0
0
Lost Time Injuries
0
0
3
Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate
0,12
0,53
0,29
Occupational Illnesses
0
0
0
In February Andrew Clayton Phiri died in a mining incident at Blanket. Caledonia expresses its condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased.
Increase in Blanket headcount over last 12 months
Nyanzvi now resumed following relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions
NYSE/AIM/VFEX: CMCL
4
Production
18,515 ounces of gold produced in the Quarter - a record for any first quarter
Higher production due to increased tonnes milled and improved grade and recovery
Central shaft currently hoists waste; No.4 shaft hoists ore
14,000 tonne ore stockpile contains approx. 1,500 ounces of recoverable gold (not included in the Quarterly production total)
2022 production guidance of between
73,000 - 80,000 ounces
April production of almost 6,800 ounces
NYSE/AIM/VFEX: CMCL
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Caledonia Mining Corporation plc published this content on 12 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2022 08:18:04 UTC.