Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCL   JE00BF0XVB15

CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC

(CMCL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-02 pm EDT
10.65 USD   -1.30%
11/02TRADING UPDATES: Caledonia buys Motapa Mining, Gem Diamonds revenue up
AN
11/02Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc - Acquisition of the Motapa gold exploration project in Zimbabwe
AQ
11/02Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc : Acquisition of the Motapa gold exploration project in Zimbabwe
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Caledonia Mining further expands its footprint in Zimbabwe

11/03/2022 | 04:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC
Caledonia Mining further expands its footprint in Zimbabwe

03.11.2022 / 09:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Proactive

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

03.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC
United States
ISIN: JE00BF0XVB15
EQS News ID: 1478301

 
End of News EQS News Service

1478301  03.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1478301&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
11/02TRADING UPDATES: Caledonia buys Motapa Mining, Gem Diamonds revenue up
AN
11/02Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc - Acquisition of the Motapa gold exploration project i..
AQ
11/02Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc : Acquisition of the Motapa gold exploration project in Z..
GL
11/02Caledonia Mining Corporation plc Announces Acquisition of the Motapa Gold Exploration P..
CI
10/12Caledonia Mining Corporation plc Reiterates Production Guidance for 2022
CI
10/12Caledonia Mining Reports Record Gold Production at Zimbabwe Mine in Q3
MT
10/12Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc : Record Quarterly Production at Blanket Mine
GL
10/12Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc : Record Quarterly Production at Blanket Mine
AQ
10/12Caledonia Mining Corporation plc Reports Production Results for the Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
10/10Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc - Purchase of Securities by Chief Financial Officer
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 145 M - -
Net income 2022 39,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 11,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 5,39%
Capitalization 191 M 191 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,65 $
Average target price 15,18 $
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Mark Learmonth Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chester O. Goodburn Chief Financial Officer
Leigh Alan Wilson Chairman
Leonét Steyn Chief Information Officer
Dana Roets Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC-8.66%191
NEWMONT CORPORATION-36.26%33 104
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-14.43%26 552
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-20.40%20 816
POLYUS-35.94%18 369
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-17.19%14 876