Caledonia Mining : Corporate Presentation May 2021

PROFITABLE GOLD PRODUCTION, FUTURE GROWTH
Disclaimer
This presentation does not constitute, or form part of, any offer to sell or issue or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares in Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia"), nor shall it (or any part of it) or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, or act as an inducement to enter into any contract or agreement thereto.
Certain forward-looking statements may be contained in the presentation which include, without limitation, expectations regarding metal prices, estimates of production, operating expenditure, capital expenditure and projections regarding the completion of capital projects as well as the financial position of the Company. Although Caledonia believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, results could differ from those projected as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic and market conditions, changes in the regulatory environment and other business and operational risks.
Accordingly, neither Caledonia, nor any of its directors, officers, employees, advisers, associated persons or subsidiary undertakings shall be liable for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or damage suffered by any person as a result of relying upon this presentation or any future communications in connection with this presentation and any such liabilities are expressly disclaimed.
The projected gold production figures in this presentation for 2021 and 2022 are explained in the management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") dated November 12, 2020. Refer to technical report dated February 13, 2018 entitled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Blanket Mine, Gwanda Area, Zimbabwe (Updated February 2018), a copy of which was filed by the Company on SEDAR on March 2, 2018 for the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to estimate the mineral resources and mineral reserves from which such planned gold production is to be derived and risks that could materially affect the potential development of the mineral resources or mineral reserves. Refer to Resource Upgrade at the Blanket Mine, Zimbabwe as announced by the Company on September 20, 2018 for the resources as stated in this document. Mr Dana Roets, the Company's qualified person, supervised the preparation of the technical information in the technical report, and has approved all scientific and technical information in this presentation.
A Strategy Focused on Genuine Returns for our Shareholders
Central Shaft:
Significant
Committed to
Attractive new
near-term,
increase
return money
opportunities
low-risk growth
in production
to shareholders
in Zimbabwe
by 2022
Caledonia Mining
AN OVERVIEW
A HIGHLY PROFITABLE CASH GENERATIVE GOLD
PRODUCER WITH A STRONG GROWTH PROFILE
Established, profitable gold producer expanding production from the Blanket Mine in the Gwanda Greenstone Belt, Zimbabwe
Two exploration option agreements in Gweru mining district, an area that has historically produced significant quantities of gold.
Jersey domiciled company; listed on NYSE and
AIM
US$19.1m in cash as at 31 December 2020
P/E of 7x on adjusted Q4 2020 annualised earnings
2020 revenue of $100million
2021 production guidance of between 61,000 -
67,000 ounces
AN ESTABLISHED MINE WITH SUBSTANTIAL PLANNED PRODUCTION GROWTH AND COST REDUCTION
90,000
80,000
70,000
(oz)
60,000
Production
50,000
40,000
30,000
20,000
10,000
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Production (oz)
M&I Resources of 805koz (6.74Mt) at 3.72g/t, Inferred resources of 963koz (6.63Mt) at 4.52g/t
Fully funded investment program supporting a 13-year life of mine
Significant on-mine and regional exploration upside
*2022 target AISC is C3-On-mine cost per the Technical Report published in Feb 2018 after
