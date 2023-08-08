Caledonia Mining Corp PLC - Zimbabwe-focused gold producer - Says that an accident took place on Monday at the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe, as a result of which one employee of GMG - a company contracted to Blanket Mine - succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Tuesday. Explains that the accident "related to the maintenance of trackless equipment", and adds further details cannot be released pending the outcome of an enquiry.

The firm adds: "Caledonia expresses its condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased."

Current stock price: 890.00 pence, untraded on Tuesday

12-month change: down 0.6%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

