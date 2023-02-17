Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
Caledonian Trust PLC
News
Summary
CNN
GB0001628584
CALEDONIAN TRUST PLC
(CNN)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange -
06:58:42 2023-02-17 am EST
136.90
GBX
+9.52%
10:56a
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022
IN BRIEF: Caledonian Trust NAV falls but notes high rental growth
AN
2022
2022 Caledonian Trust PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
02/17/2023 | 10:56am EST
Monday 20 February
Fiinu PLC
GM re dis-application of statutory pre-emption rights
Home REIT PLC
AGM
Jade Road Investments Ltd
GM re takeover provisions and new investing policy
Tuesday 21 February
Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC
GM re voluntary liquidation
Immotion Group PLC
GM re proposed sales and name change
Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC
AGM
Virgin Money UK PLC
AGM
Wednesday 22 February
Gooch & Housego PLC
AGM
Itaconix PLC
GM re open offer shares
RWS Holdings PLC
AGM
Tharisa PLC
AGM
Thursday 23 February
Bankers Investment Trust PLC
AGM
Foresight Sustainable Forestry Co PLC
AGM
IntegraFin Holdings PLC
AGM
Friday 24 February
Caledonian Trust PLC
AGM
Ediston Property Investment Co PLC
AGM
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
9.68%
8.5
-8.82%
CALEDONIAN TRUST PLC
9.52%
136.9
-13.79%
EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC
0.20%
65.734
10.44%
FIINU PLC
3.70%
13.9999
27.06%
FORESIGHT SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY COMPANY PLC
1.92%
106
-1.65%
IMMOTION GROUP PLC
0.15%
3.5051
34.62%
INTEGRAFIN HOLDINGS PLC
-1.72%
297
0.00%
ITACONIX PLC
-1.19%
4.99
21.69%
RWS HOLDINGS PLC
-1.06%
372
0.11%
SCHRODER UK MID CAP FUND PLC
-0.99%
602
11.76%
THARISA PLC
0.23%
21.55
7.70%
THE BANKERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
-1.13%
104.8
7.07%
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC
-0.60%
180.8
-0.11%
2022
CI
CI
CI
2021 Caledonian Trust PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021
PU
CI
CI
2021 Caledonian Trust : Repayment of loan facilities
PU
2021
PU
CI
2021
Caledonian Trust : Repayment of loan facilities
PU
2021
Caledonian Trust : Unaudited interim results
PU
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2022
0,31 M
0,37 M
0,37 M
Net income 2022
-1,30 M
-1,56 M
-1,56 M
Net Debt 2022
3,06 M
3,68 M
3,68 M
P/E ratio 2022
-14,0x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
14,7 M
17,7 M
17,7 M
EV / Sales 2021
3,79x
EV / Sales 2022
69,7x
Nbr of Employees
5
Free-Float
10,4%
More Financials
Chart CALEDONIAN TRUST PLC
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Managers and Directors
Ian Douglas Lowe
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael James Baynham
Secretary, Finance Director & Executive Director
Roderick John Pearson
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CALEDONIAN TRUST PLC
-13.79%
18
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED
4.03%
41 015
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED
1.26%
32 887
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.
-4.27%
27 497
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.
-0.53%
26 264
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED
5.20%
23 147
More Results
