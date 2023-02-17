Advanced search
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days

02/17/2023 | 10:56am EST
Monday 20 February 
Fiinu PLCGM re dis-application of statutory pre-emption rights
Home REIT PLCAGM
Jade Road Investments LtdGM re takeover provisions and new investing policy
Tuesday 21 February 
Blue Planet Investment Trust PLCGM re voluntary liquidation
Immotion Group PLCGM re proposed sales and name change
Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLCAGM
Virgin Money UK PLCAGM
Wednesday 22 February 
Gooch & Housego PLCAGM
Itaconix PLCGM re open offer shares
RWS Holdings PLCAGM
Tharisa PLCAGM
Thursday 23 February 
Bankers Investment Trust PLCAGM
Foresight Sustainable Forestry Co PLCAGM
IntegraFin Holdings PLCAGM
Friday 24 February 
Caledonian Trust PLCAGM
Ediston Property Investment Co PLCAGM
  
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
