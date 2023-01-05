Bioera leads the list; Caleffi goes down

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Bioera rises 2.8 percent and posts the best performance in a predominantly bearish list. The stock comes from a 13 percent drop in the last month, a 49 percent decline in the last six months, and a 59 percent red in the last year.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Caleffi gives up 3.2% after closing up the previous session, in which 7,285 pieces were traded, which was lower than the previous session but higher than the weekly average, evidence of decent participation by traders.

----------

SIT drops 2.9 percent and extends the 4.8 percent drop of the last month, the 14 percent drop of the last six months, and the 42 percent drop of the last year.

----------

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.