    CLF   IT0003025019

CALEFFI S.P.A.

(CLF)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  06:30 2023-01-05 am EST
1.055 EUR   -2.31%
07:24aBioera leads the list; Caleffi goes down
AN
01/04Netweek on top; hurts ePrice
AN
2022Allegato 3 F Novembre 2022_02/12/2022 Ore 10 : 39 del 02-12-2022 ore 10:41
PU
Bioera leads the list; Caleffi goes down

01/05/2023 | 07:24am EST
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Bioera rises 2.8 percent and posts the best performance in a predominantly bearish list. The stock comes from a 13 percent drop in the last month, a 49 percent decline in the last six months, and a 59 percent red in the last year.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Caleffi gives up 3.2% after closing up the previous session, in which 7,285 pieces were traded, which was lower than the previous session but higher than the weekly average, evidence of decent participation by traders.

----------

SIT drops 2.9 percent and extends the 4.8 percent drop of the last month, the 14 percent drop of the last six months, and the 42 percent drop of the last year.

----------

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOERA S.P.A. 2.82% 0.4195 Delayed Quote.-5.01%
CALEFFI S.P.A. -2.31% 1.055 Delayed Quote.5.88%
SIT S.P.A. -2.90% 6.02 Delayed Quote.0.98%
