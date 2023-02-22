Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Caleffi S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLF   IT0003025019

CALEFFI S.P.A.

(CLF)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  10:24:50 2023-02-22 am EST
1.195 EUR   -4.78%
11:00aCaleffi announces revenues down 3.0% in FY 2022
AN
01/31Mib flexes after Italy GDP and unemployment data
AN
01/31Milan best in Europe, UniCredit good after accounts
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Caleffi announces revenues down 3.0% in FY 2022

02/22/2023 | 11:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Caleffi Spa reported its preliminary consolidated results for 2022 on Wednesday, reporting revenues of about EUR59.2 million, down 3.0 percent from the final EUR60.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Ebitda was higher at EUR6 million, accounting for about 10 percent, compared to EUR8.0 million as of December 31, 2021.

Net financial debt was about EUR12.8 million, compared to EUR12.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2021; not considering debt attributable to IFRS16 accounting standard, net financial debt was EUR5.9 million, compared to EUR5 million as of Dec. 31, 2021, the company explained in a note.

Guido Ferretti, Corporate Managing Director of Caleffi Group, commented, "In 2022 Caleffi Group achieved a turnover of about EUR59 million with an Ebitda of more than 10%, results that we consider of great value, as they were achieved in an extremely difficult year, characterized by the Russian-Ukrainian war, sanctions, inflation and restrictive monetary policies. Tensions over commodity prices and the energy crisis have not yet been overcome. Almost overcome, on the other hand, are the Covid issues, with the new post-epidemic normality that sees the home always the protagonist and priority in consumer spending, as it is considered the safe place, while outside there is only uncertainty."

Caleffi trades in the red by 4.8 percent at EUR1.20 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CALEFFI S.P.A. -4.78% 1.195 Delayed Quote.23.04%
All news about CALEFFI S.P.A.
11:00aCaleffi announces revenues down 3.0% in FY 2022
AN
01/31Mib flexes after Italy GDP and unemployment data
AN
01/31Milan best in Europe, UniCredit good after accounts
AN
01/31Europeans expected down except for Piazza Affari
AN
01/30Piazza Affari worst in Europe; on the Mib, TIM does well.
AN
01/30Stock exchanges wait; Telecom Italia on top
AN
01/30Handbags in the red; oil department gets off to a bad start
AN
01/30Futures down; central banks week
AN
01/27Milan maglia rosa; Saipem leads the Mib
AN
01/27Caleffi to Purchase Remaining 30% Stake in Mirabello Carrara
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 60,0 M 64,0 M 64,0 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 14,8 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,7 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 145
Free-Float 40,6%
Chart CALEFFI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Caleffi S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALEFFI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,26 €
Average target price 3,14 €
Spread / Average Target 150%
Managers and Directors
Guido Ferretti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giovanni Bozzetti Head-Finance & Accounting
Giuliana Caleffi Chairman
Ida Altimare Lead Independent Director
Davide Borlenghi Garoia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALEFFI S.P.A.23.04%20
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE18.97%432 527
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-0.01%40 054
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED1.48%23 065
MONCLER S.P.A.18.51%16 887
VF CORPORATION-7.53%9 922