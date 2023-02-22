Caleffi announces revenues down 3.0% in FY 2022

(Alliance News) - Caleffi Spa reported its preliminary consolidated results for 2022 on Wednesday, reporting revenues of about EUR59.2 million, down 3.0 percent from the final EUR60.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Ebitda was higher at EUR6 million, accounting for about 10 percent, compared to EUR8.0 million as of December 31, 2021.

Net financial debt was about EUR12.8 million, compared to EUR12.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2021; not considering debt attributable to IFRS16 accounting standard, net financial debt was EUR5.9 million, compared to EUR5 million as of Dec. 31, 2021, the company explained in a note.

Guido Ferretti, Corporate Managing Director of Caleffi Group, commented, "In 2022 Caleffi Group achieved a turnover of about EUR59 million with an Ebitda of more than 10%, results that we consider of great value, as they were achieved in an extremely difficult year, characterized by the Russian-Ukrainian war, sanctions, inflation and restrictive monetary policies. Tensions over commodity prices and the energy crisis have not yet been overcome. Almost overcome, on the other hand, are the Covid issues, with the new post-epidemic normality that sees the home always the protagonist and priority in consumer spending, as it is considered the safe place, while outside there is only uncertainty."

Caleffi trades in the red by 4.8 percent at EUR1.20 per share.

