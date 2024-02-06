(Alliance News) - Caleffi Spa reported Tuesday that it purchased 23,226 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 26 and Feb. 5.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR0.9733, for a total value of EUR22,606.41.

As of today, the company holds 116,121 treasury shares, accounting for 0.7 percent of its share capital.

Caleffi's stock closed Tuesday down 2.1 percent at EUR0.95 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

