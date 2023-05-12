Caleffi, revenues up in quarter; governance set-up confirmed

(Alliance News) - Caleffi Spa reported Friday that it reported first-quarter revenues of EUR14.6 million, up 10 percent from the same period in 2022, when it was EUR13.2 million.

The company confirmed the governance structure with Rita Federici as vice president and managing director Style, Guido Ferretti as managing director Corporate - Supply Chain, and Raffaello Favagrossa as managing director Market and Products.

Chief Executive Officer Guido Ferretti was also assigned the functions of Chief Executive Officer for the purpose of establishing and maintaining the internal control and risk management system.

Caleffi is flat at EUR1.04 per share.

