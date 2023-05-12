Advanced search
    CLF   IT0003025018

CALEFFI S.P.A.

(CLF)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  07:05:16 2023-05-12 am EDT
1.035 EUR    0.00%
10:44aCaleffi, revenues up in quarter; governance set-up confirmed
AN
05/11Milan black jersey; Iveco at bottom after accounts
AN
05/11Caleffi renews board of directors; Giuliana Caleffi is chairman
AN
Caleffi, revenues up in quarter; governance set-up confirmed

05/12/2023 | 10:44am EDT
(Alliance News) - Caleffi Spa reported Friday that it reported first-quarter revenues of EUR14.6 million, up 10 percent from the same period in 2022, when it was EUR13.2 million.

The company confirmed the governance structure with Rita Federici as vice president and managing director Style, Guido Ferretti as managing director Corporate - Supply Chain, and Raffaello Favagrossa as managing director Market and Products.

Chief Executive Officer Guido Ferretti was also assigned the functions of Chief Executive Officer for the purpose of establishing and maintaining the internal control and risk management system.

Caleffi is flat at EUR1.04 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 59,9 M 65,4 M 65,4 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 8,70 M 9,50 M 9,50 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 15,4 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 145
Free-Float 40,6%
Technical analysis trends CALEFFI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Guido Ferretti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giovanni Bozzetti Head-Finance & Accounting
Giuliana Caleffi Chairman
Ida Altimare Lead Independent Director
Davide Borlenghi Garoia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALEFFI S.P.A.1.47%17
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE30.55%485 647
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.17.77%48 040
MONCLER S.P.A.34.91%19 695
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-24.72%17 129
VF CORPORATION-22.53%8 352
