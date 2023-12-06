Official CALERES, INC. press release

Marks the Third Consecutive Year Caleres Has Been Recognized

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) has been awarded on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 for the third consecutive year. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on December 6, 2023, and can currently be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

Caleres ranked 151 overall, 18 in the Consumer Goods category.

“Being recognized by Newsweek for the third year in a row is a tribute to the great work of the Caleres team, who demonstrate their commitment to social responsibility every day across the company. We’re tremendously pleased by this recognition, but we know the work in this area is never done,” said Jay Schmidt, Caleres president and CEO. “Just this year we launched the One Planet Standard. We look forward to continuing to make strides – it is central to our values and culture and in turn, drives our success.”

America’s Most Responsible Companies ranking focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG: Environment, Social, and Corporate Governance. The analysis is based on two metrics:

Key Performance Indicator (KPI) research: The KPI research formed the first part of the detailed analysis. Over 30 KPIs have been researched for the top 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the USA.

Public Survey: The survey was the second part of the detailed analysis to evaluate the companies’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) reputation. Approximately 17,000 U.S. residents were surveyed. Respondents were asked to select companies familiar to them and then to evaluate the company’s CSR performance in general and in the three subdimensions of social, environmental and governance.

In the final step, an overall score was calculated for each company that had been analyzed. The final list recognizes the top 600 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries.

About Caleres

Caleres is a market-leading portfolio of global footwear brands that includes Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, and Vionic. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

