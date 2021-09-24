Caleres : David Law Named Senior Vice President – General Manager of Allen Edmonds

ST. LOUIS, September 22, 2021 - Caleres (NYSE: CAL) has recently named David Law senior vice president and general manager of Allen Edmonds.

"David is an accomplished omnichannel retail executive with over 15 years of extensive experience in various buying, planning and merchandising roles," said Jay Schmidt, president of Caleres.

Law spent much of that time at Lord & Taylor, rising to the role of chief merchandising officer. Following his time with Lord & Taylor, he spent time at PVH Corp as SVP of global merchandising and EVP of wholesale, North America. Most recently Law worked at Vida footwear where he led men's footwear, specifically the Bruno Magli brand.

He is active within the footwear industry, spending time on the Fashion Footwear Association of New York (FFANY) Board of Directors, as a committee member with Two Ten, and as a member of the FABB Retail Advisory Board.

"David joins us during a very exciting time in our Allen Edmonds business," added Schmidt. "The Allen Edmonds team continues to execute a highly effective shift toward a more balanced assortment. In addition, even as our newer, sport and casual styles - which made up nearly 40 percent of our sales in the quarter - continued to resonate with our consumers, strong demand for our core, heritage styles accelerated. David's leadership and merchandising expertise will help us continue to exceed the expectations of our discerning Allen Edmonds consumer."