  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Caleres, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CAL   US1295001044

CALERES, INC.

(CAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Caleres : David Law Named Senior Vice President – General Manager of Allen Edmonds

09/24/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
ST. LOUIS, September 22, 2021 - Caleres (NYSE: CAL) has recently named David Law senior vice president and general manager of Allen Edmonds.

"David is an accomplished omnichannel retail executive with over 15 years of extensive experience in various buying, planning and merchandising roles," said Jay Schmidt, president of Caleres.

Law spent much of that time at Lord & Taylor, rising to the role of chief merchandising officer. Following his time with Lord & Taylor, he spent time at PVH Corp as SVP of global merchandising and EVP of wholesale, North America. Most recently Law worked at Vida footwear where he led men's footwear, specifically the Bruno Magli brand.

He is active within the footwear industry, spending time on the Fashion Footwear Association of New York (FFANY) Board of Directors, as a committee member with Two Ten, and as a member of the FABB Retail Advisory Board.

"David joins us during a very exciting time in our Allen Edmonds business," added Schmidt. "The Allen Edmonds team continues to execute a highly effective shift toward a more balanced assortment. In addition, even as our newer, sport and casual styles - which made up nearly 40 percent of our sales in the quarter - continued to resonate with our consumers, strong demand for our core, heritage styles accelerated. David's leadership and merchandising expertise will help us continue to exceed the expectations of our discerning Allen Edmonds consumer."

Disclaimer

Caleres Inc. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 16:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 720 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,35x
Yield 2022 1,15%
Capitalization 935 M 935 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 6 650
Free-Float 79,2%
Technical analysis trends CALERES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 24,42 $
Average target price 35,50 $
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Diane M. Sullivan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Schmidt President
Kenneth H. Hannah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Willis D. Hill Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steve W. Korn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALERES, INC.56.04%935
ABC-MART,INC.1.92%4 383
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.123.27%2 859
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.84.05%1 028
SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.76.67%977
ACCENT GROUP LIMITED-5.19%865